Hovnanian ((NYSE:HOV)(HOVNP)(OTCPK:HOVVD)) is clearly under the radar. It has only a $320 million market cap. No Wall Street analysts follow the stock. Only 3 analysts bothered to participate on its recent earnings conference call.

Hovnanian is also under serious suspicion. The company just reiterated its EPS forecast for '22 of about $30. Yet the stock, at $56, is selling at only a 2 multiple of that estimate. Yes, a P/E of 2. Even for a homebuilder that is plain sad.

I have a different view from Mr. Market on Hovnanian's stock, driven by a different view of the outlook for the homebuilding industry. I will present my non-consensus view through a short and hopefully persuasive history lesson.

October 31, 2006

As we now know, on this date, America was in the very early stages of an epic housing market meltdown. The meltdown was the result of a drastic supply/demand mismatch for new homes. For supply, I use a measure of vacant housing maintained by the Census Bureau. The higher the vacancy rate, the higher the supply, and vice versa. Here's the data:

Yikes, a record supply of housing. Not good.

Over to demand. A useful measure of demand is the homeownership rate, or the percent of households that own their home. Again, here's how it stood on October 31, 2006:

Census Bureau

Again, yikes! A record percent of U.S. households owned their homes. The surge in homeownership was due to easy home mortgage lending standards, including a surge in subprime mortgages. That easy lending created excess demand.

Record excess supply and record-low demand are as bad as a market can get. Hovnanian positioned itself in this environment on October 31, 2006, with its chin stuck way out. It owned or optioned 105,000 lots, equal to a whopping 20 times sales within two years, or 4 times normal inventory. To finance these lots, it had $2.2 billion of debt, equal to more than 100% of equity, or well more than double a healthy ratio for a builder.

The '10s – The Lost Decade, Especially For Hovnanian

This chart shows how traumatic the housing bust was for homebuilders:

Census Bureau

Hovnanian managed to survive the housing bust, but the recovery was slow and painful and took much longer than most peers. For example, from '10-'19 Hovnanian's pre-tax earnings totaled ($641) million. Similar-sized M/I Homes (MHO), on the other hand, earned a total of $820 million. And Hovnanian's balance sheet remained precarious. By the end of 2019, it had only worked its debt down to $1.3 billion, and its shareholders' equity was ($490) million.

Fast-Forward To Today, 2022. The Story Drastically Improved, For Builders And For Hovnanian

As we know, COVID set off a sharp increase in housing demand:

Census Bureau

Hovnanian grabbed the opportunity. In its recently released fiscal Q2 (ended April 30), the company reported EPS of $8.39 a share, up from $2.85 a year ago. Like other builders, its gross margin expanded and its operating expense ratio declined. Dollar contracts for new homes rose 5% year-over-year despite a 14% decline in unit sales, because of a large increase in the average sales price.

Management reiterated its fiscal '22 forecast of between $26.50 and $32.00 per share. The primary reason for its confidence is its backlog of $2.3 billion, 15% higher than a year ago. Further, debt outstanding by year-end '22 should be down to $1.0 billion, and shareholders' equity up to $375 million, or a book value of $55 per share.

A Tough Year Coming? Yes, But Not The Implied Disaster

The reason investors today value Hovnanian at only 2x EPS and 1x book is because both home price and mortgage rates moved up sharply over the past two years. Here is an index of the change in a required mortgage payment for a home purchase since the start of 2020:

S&P/Case-Shiller, Freddie Mac

The cost to buy a home has doubled in a very short time. That fact will have to reduce housing demand. For example, Hovnanian management said that May was the first month that it signed fewer sales contracts than it had in the same month in 2019, pre-COVID.

So how low could Hovnanian's EPS decline to? For the big picture, I assume a recession and no material decline in mortgage rates. For Hovnanian, I in turn assume a 30% decline in sales, flat home prices, a 20% decline in the gross margin, and a 20% increase in operating expenses as a percent of revenues. Despite the bad news, I still come up with EPS of $10.

Investors obviously imply a far worse outlook. That recession will have to look more like a housing depression, similar to what the industry experienced post-'06.

The Future – Not '06 Again. In Fact, The Long-Term Homebuilding Picture Is Bright

Investment theory says that the value of a company is not summed up by today or tomorrow. Owning a share in a company means sharing all future earnings. The U.S. will not be in permanent recession going forward. Mortgage rates will not go up forever. And the nation's housing supply/demand balance will continue to be important. If a family wants to buy a house but can't afford it today, that family is likely to buy one down the road. So let's update those supply and demand charts. First, the supply chart:

Census Bureau

That record high supply is now a record low supply! Like infant formula and used cars, housing currently has a substantial supply shortage. And it is the job of homebuilders like Hovnanian to fill that shortage. A good position to be in.

Let's turn to demand:

Census Bureau

Demand is roughly normal at present, far from the excess seen back in '06. Lenders have not been putting shaky borrowers into homes they can't afford. So the net U.S. housing supply/demand picture is positive.

This Is One Cheap Stock If My Industry Outlook Is Anywhere Close To Correct

Hovnanian may very well drop from $30 EPS this year to $10, or in '23 or '24. But EPS is likely to move back towards say $20 in the following years, which makes $56 an awfully cheap price.

I'll leave you with one entertaining conundrum. On the same day that Hovnanian reported its $8.39 EPS (last Wednesday), another company reported a loss of $2.08. Hovnanian's stock price is $56. This other company's stock price is $134. Makes sense, right? I'll own Hovnanian. You can own GameStop (GME)!