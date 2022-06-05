U.S. Weekly IPO Recap: 1 Micro-Cap IPO Begins Trading

Summary

  • After a week of no IPOs or SPACs, May closed out with one small deal.
  • Zhong Yang Financial Group priced at the low end to raise $25 million at a $175 million market cap.
  • After weeks of little to no activity, the summer IPO market is starting with a vacant calendar, with just one small IPO that may price in the week ahead.

After a week of no IPOs or SPACs, May closed out with one small deal. Three IPOs and one SPAC submitted initial filings.

Zhong Yang Financial Group (TOP) priced at the low end to raise $25 million at a $175 million market cap. The Hong Kong-based online brokerage specializes in the trading of equities, futures, and options, and generates most revenues from flat-rate commission fees. Zhong Yang soared 240% in its debut and finished the week up 221%.

While not included below, nano-cap SaverOne (SVRE) raised $12 million at a $19 million market cap through a unit offering. The Tel Aviv-listed company is developing a system to block mobile phone usage while driving.

1 IPO During the Week of May 30th, 2022
IssuerBusiness DealSize Market Capat IPO Price vs.Midpoint First DayReturn Returnat 06/03
Zhong Yang Financial (TOP) $25M $175M -9% +240% +221%
Hong Kong-based online brokerage.

Adamas One (JEWL), an early-stage producer of lab-grown diamonds, filed to raise $30 million, AdTech platform NYIAX (NYX) filed to raise $20 million, and Phase 2 biotech Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (SHPH) filed to raise $14 million. SPAC Mobiv Acquisition (MOBVU), which intends to target the EV industry in Asia and Europe, filed to raise $100 million.

4 Filings During the Week of May 30th, 2022
IssuerBusiness DealSize Sector LeadUnderwriter
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (SHPH) $14M Health Care Boustead
Phase 2-ready biotech developing drugs to improve radiation therapy.
Adamas One (JEWL) $30M Materials Alexander Capital
Early-stage producer of lab-grown diamonds for jewelry and industrial uses.
Mobiv Acquisition (MOBVU) $100M SPAC EF Hutton
Blank check company targeting the electric vehicle industry in Asia and Europe.
NYIAX (NYX) $20M Technology Boustead
Provides an advertising marketplace and contract management platform.

Week Ahead

After weeks of little to no activity, the summer IPO market is starting with a vacant calendar, with just one small IPO that may price in the week ahead. Other small issuers and SPACs may join during the week.

SPI Energy spin-off Phoenix Motor (PEV) plans to raise $20 million at a $168 million market cap. Operating under the Phoenix Motorcars name, the company makes electric drive systems and electric vehicles and markets and sells EV chargers. As of 12/31/21, it had delivered a total of 104 electric shuttle buses and work trucks. Phoenix Motor is highly unprofitable and has yet to generate significant revenues.

U.S. IPO Calendar
IssuerBusiness Deal SizeMarket Cap Price RangeShares Filed TopBookrunners
Phoenix Motor (PEV) Anaheim, CA $20M$168M $7 - $92,500,000 Prime Num. Cap.
Electric drive system and vehicle maker being spun out of SPI Energy.

Street research is expected for three companies, and lock-ups will be expiring for up to four companies, including for some of the last large deals of 2021.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap-weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 6/2/2022, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 43.6% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was down 11.8%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber Technologies (UBER) and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 26.9% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 10.9%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Volvo Car Group (OTCPK:VOLAF) and Kuaishou (OTCPK:KUASF).

