SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) have seen continued struggles so far in 2022, trading in a $15-$25 range. Shares now trade in the middle of the range, basically at the same level as they did at the start of the year.

At the start of the year, I concluded that Definitive was getting healthier after valuations had seen a huge reset, and I was a big fan of the quality of the business, but valuations were still very demanding.

Former Take

Definitive Healthcare went public in September of last year, offering investors the opportunity to invest into a SaaS platform which offers commercial intelligence to navigate a very complex healthcare system.

Moving parts in this ecosystem as well as wrong incentives in some part of this creates a difficult environment to operate in, driven by complex relationships between physicians, hospitals, providers, insurance companies and regulators, among others. Marketing in this industry is very hard, for the simple reason that it is hard to identify whom to approach for the marketing, and with which message.

Life science companies and healthcare information companies use the services of Definitive Healthcare, which since its founding in 2011 has grown to more than 500 workers which serve nearly three thousand clients. Client names include reputable names like J&J, Abbott, Stryker, Boston Scientific, Cerner, and many others.

The company went public at $27 per share, a level at which shares were valued at $4.0 billion. That was a huge valuation for a firm which generated a mere $85 million in sales in 2019 on which an operating loss of $18 million was posted. Revenues were up 39% to $118 million in 2020, and operating losses narrowed slightly to $15 million. Amortization charges were quite substantial, indicating realistic break-even results, or even small profits, if we adjust for that.

Revenues rose 40% in the first half of 2021, trending at $154 million per annum. Based on this run rate, valuations were extremely steep at 26 times sales. There were some comforting factors as second quarter sales of $39 million trend at $156 million already, as remaining performance obligations rose $10 million over the six-month period, indicating a realistic run rate of $180 million in bookings and thus future revenues.

With shares rising to $49 in the first day of trading, any potential appeal was completely diminished of course, as valuations skyrocketed. Since the offering, the company has seen solid operating momentum as third quarter sales growth accelerated to 43% in the third quarter, with sales coming in at over $43 million. The fourth quarter guidance was a bit soft, with sales seen at $44-$45 million, yet early in 2022 shares had fallen back to $19.

This meant that the valuation had fallen to $3 billion, with revenues trending at around $180 million, reducing the sales multiple to 16 times with topline sales growth seen at 30-40%. Amidst all the moving parts, I found myself unable to commit to take a (small) position there, with bargains appearing left and right already in the wider technology sector and IPOs.

What Now?

Since January, shares have traded nowhere on a net basis, although they have displayed some volatility in the meantime, having traded in a $15-$25 range since January.

In February, Definitive posted resilient fourth quarter results with revenues up 38% to $46.3 million which looks comforting, but GAAP operating losses of $12.2 million looked a bit higher, although realistically the company was still breaking even with amortization charges running at $14.4 million.

The company guided for first quarter sales of $48 million at the midpoint of the guidance and full year sales around $220 million. Even more so, adjusted operating income was guided at $11 million for the first quarter and $60 million for the year, as this compares to an adjusted operating income number of $12.3 million for the final quarter of the year.

The company as rapidly built up a conservative guiding practice as first quarter sales rose 36% to $50.1 million, as reported early in May. GAAP operating losses came in at $11.0 million, with amortization charges reported at $14.5 million, as the company is now modestly profitable here. The company upped the full year guidance to $222.5 million in terms of sales, but the adjusted operating income guidance was kept flat.

The 155 million shares now trade at $19 and change which still translates into a $3.0 billion equity valuation, as this includes a modest net cash position of $69 million, for an almost equal enterprise valuation just below the $3 billion mark. With revenues trending at $200 million per annum, the valuation multiple comes down to 15 times sales, and even 13 times sales if we look at the current valuation in relation to the full year sales guidance.

Of course, all of this is while growth comes in around 30-40% as the company reports essentially break-even results here, or even very modest profits.

Not Interested

Truth be told, the company is doing alright in terms of operating momentum as the company is realistically breaking even or posting small profits, yet the flattish valuation compared to the start of the year makes me cautious. This is for the simple fact that valuations across the wider technology sector have fallen significantly, and relative valuations look more compelling left and right.

Amidst all this, I applaud the operating performance of the business and performance of management, yet I simply fail to be attracted here, even more so as many peers have seen quite a dramatic underperformance as of recent in terms of its shares. All of this means that I am holding a neutral stance but will continue to follow the company with great interest.