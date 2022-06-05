SomkiatFakmee/iStock via Getty Images

The last few months certainly weren’t easy for investors and clearly demonstrated that companies with extremely high valuation multiples face a high risk of declining steeply. Of course, we already knew this before but from time-to-time investors seem to forget these lessons and suddenly we have stocks with triple digit price-earnings or price-free-cash-flow ratios that are considered as cheap and undervalued. But these high-flyers, which are priced for perfection, will also return to reasonable valuation levels at some point.

But of course, not every stock that is trading for high valuation multiples must decline. Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is a perfect example of a stock that was priced for perfection in my opinion, but since my last article was published in April 2021 the stock actually increased 18% in value.

In the following article, I will look at the last results and especially focus on Edwards Lifesciences’ performance during a recession. We will talk about the growth potential and if Edwards Lifesciences can keep up the high growth rates. And of course, I will calculate an intrinsic value again to determine if the stock is fairly valued or not.

Valuation Part I

The price-free-cash-flow ratio of Edwards Lifesciences peaked at 92 in 2021 and right now, the price-free-cash-flow ratio is only 44.65 (and therefore in line with the average of the last ten years). Now one could argue that Edwards Lifesciences is more reasonably valued right now as the P/FCF ratio was cut in half and trading in line with the 10-year average.

Data by YCharts

But in my opinion, a P/FCF ratio of 45 is still too high and probably not sustainable – especially when considering other high growth stocks like Alphabet (GOOG), Meta Platforms (FB) or PayPal Holdings (PYPL) have declined steeply and are nowhere close to a P/E ratio of 50 anymore. On the other hand, we still have 56 stocks listed in the S&P 500 (SPY) right now that are trading above 50 times earnings. And Edwards Lifesciences also declined almost 30% from its previous all-time highs. Nevertheless, I don’t think Edwards Lifesciences is trading for a reasonable valuation – despite great results and growth potential in the years to come.

Annual and Quarterly Results

We also should not ignore that several of the above-mentioned companies suddenly faced problems and the growth potential was questioned. Edwards Lifesciences however can grow with a stable pace and almost no signs of growth slowing down. In fiscal 2021, the company generated $5,233 million in revenue and compared to $4,386 million in the previous year this is resulting in 19.3% year-over-year growth. Operating income almost doubled from $898 million in fiscal 2020 to $1,690 million in fiscal 2021 (88.2% year-over-year growth) and diluted earnings per share increased 83.1% YoY.

Edwards Lifesciences Annual Report 2021

And when looking at the quarterly results for Q1/22, revenue still increased 10.2% YoY from $1,217 million in the same quarter last year to $1,341 million. Operating income increased from $384 million in Q1/21 to $439 million in Q1/22 – 14.3% YoY growth. And diluted earnings per share increased from $0.54 to $0.59 – 9.3% YoY growth.

Recession

In the past few months, I started to talk about a potential recession again and in several articles I already tried to analyze what a potential recession might mean for these companies. Many will argue that we are already in a recession and without much doubt we can see signs of growth slowing down and the economy cooling off. However, I don’t think the recession will hit the United States before 2023.

In general, healthcare companies can be seen as rather recession-proof and usually the industry is one of the few sectors (together with utilities and maybe consumer staples) that is performing well during a recession (performing well is defined as not declining).

Data by YCharts

When looking at the numbers Edwards Lifesciences reported during the last two decades, we can easily identify the recessions. However – when excluding the years after 2000 – revenue didn’t really decline in any recession in the last two decades. Operating income declined rather steep in the recession following the Dotcom bubble and free cash flow declined extremely steep during the Great Financial Crisis. I think it is safe to say, that Edwards Lifesciences is not completely recession-proof, but we should expect the business to withstand a recession (even a severe one) quite well.

In 2020 we saw declining numbers, but the reason was not so much the recession. It was rather the highly infectious Sars-CoV-2 virus and the resulting lockdowns around the world. Without the lockdowns, and with hospitals operating under normal conditions, Edwards Lifesciences might not have seen declining numbers.

Growth

And Edwards Lifesciences can not only be seen as more or less recession-proof but is addressing a huge and growing market. Management is expecting that the total addressable market will increase from about $10 billion right now to $20 billion in 2028.

Edwards Lifesciences 2021 Investor Conference

Especially TAVR (Transcatheter aortic valve replacement), which was responsible for 65% of revenue in fiscal 2021, is expected to grow from about $5 billion right now to about $10 billion in 2028. And when considering that Edwards Lifesciences is generating about $3.7 billion in sales in this $5 billion market, we can see what a dominant position the company has. And we can assume that Edwards Lifesciences will continue its dominant position and might take a huge part of the $10 billion market in the next few years. And although we should not underestimate Medtronic (MDT) – the major and basically only real competitor in this market – Edwards Lifesciences seems to have an edge and I don’t think the company will lose that edge anytime soon.

While TAVR might double over the next six to seven years, TMTT (Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies) is the market that is expected to grow at the highest rate: from about $1 billion right now to $5 billion in 2028 (and Edwards Lifesciences is also expecting strong growth rates after 2028). Annual sales in the segment are about $140 million right now, but the company is expecting important milestones in 2022 and, as a consequence, a strong setup for fiscal 2023.

Edwards Lifesciences 2021 Investor Conference

When we expect the market doubling until 2028 and Edwards Lifesciences keeping its market shares in the four segments, this would result in a CAGR around 10.5% and should make us rather optimistic about Edwards Lifesciences growth potential. And it is also more or less in line with analysts’ expectations for the next few years as well as the average revenue growth rates since 2000 (which were 9.33%).

Seeking Alpha

Edwards Lifesciences has been reporting impressive growth rates in the last few years, but the company was not just growing due to top line growth – improving margins also contributed to bottom line growth. In particular, the operating margin and income margin improved significantly.

Data by YCharts

And we can assume that Edwards Lifesciences will be able to improve its margins further, but I would not necessarily expect a similar pace. Edwards Lifesciences already has one of the highest margins in the industry and considering a potential (steep) recession in the next few years I don’t know if the company will be able to improve margins further.

Edwards Lifesciences could buy back shares more aggressive in the next few years and with $1,031 million in cash and cash equivalents as well as $465 million in short-term investments, buybacks would be a possibility. However, at current share prices this might add only little value.

Valuation Part II

Aside from looking at simple valuation metrics (see section above), I will also provide a discount cash flow calculation to determine if Edwards Lifesciences is fairly valued right now. When taking the free cash flow of the last four quarter as basis, Edwards Lifesciences must grow its free cash flow 14% annually for the next decade, followed by 6% growth till perpetuity to be fairly valued right now. And while I can imagine Edwards Lifesciences growing 14% in the next ten years, I can also imagine scenarios where growth rates will be much lower for several years – making the stock still priced close to perfection in my opinion.

Edwards Lifesciences could be fairly valued in a bull case scenario, but in a more reasonable scenario I would assume growth rates of around 12% for the next ten years (10% revenue growth and additional 2% growth due to margin improvement and maybe share buybacks) followed by 6% growth till perpetuity. This will lead to an intrinsic value of $86.46 for Edwards Lifesciences and the stock is still a bit too expensive.

Conclusion

Edwards Lifesciences’ business is rather recession-proof, and the business will most likely continue to grow at a fast pace as the underlying market is also expected to grow likewise. However, the stock is still trading for an extremely high valuation multiple and, in my opinion, is still overvalued a bit and not a good investment.