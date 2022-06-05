jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

BP's (NYSE:BP) shares have revalued higher by 26.5% in 2022 due to an improving pricing environment for petroleum products. The post-pandemic recovery in energy demand as well as the war in the Ukraine have driven petroleum prices upwards in 2022. BP benefits from windfall profits and shares of the company, despite a large increase in pricing this year, are still cheap!

Very favorable market environment with high petroleum prices improves short-term earnings outlook

Because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, market prices for energy products, namely petroleum, surged in the first-quarter of 2022. Pricing momentum has weakened in recent weeks, but petroleum products remain expensive which is always good for companies like BP. A barrel of Brent currently costs $116, resulting in a hugely improved short term profit outlook for BP and other major producers compared to the same period last year.

Oilprice.com

This increase in market prices for petroleum has led to surging profits in BP’s business in Q1’22. BP’s first-quarter profit in oil production and operations was $4.68B, showing a 3 X factor increase over the year-earlier period. BP’s total profits increased to $6.23B, showing 137.5% growth year over year.

BP

Exiting Russia: Earnings impact and lost earnings

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, BP said in February that it was going to exit its investment in Rosneft, in which BP had a 19.75% ownership. The exit of Rosneft at a time of collapsing prices for Russian assets resulted in a $24.0B charge to BP’s first-quarter results. On top of that, BP had $1.5B in pre-tax accounting charges including a $1.0B charge for the impairment of the carrying value of BP’s business with Rosneft and a $0.5B charge relate to foreign exchange losses. Those impairments were the key reason behind BP’s $20.4B loss in the first-quarter, despite strong execution in the production business.

BP

Rosneft was a profitable enterprise for BP, so the exit means not only the loss of investment capital for BP, but also the loss of future earnings and dividends from Rosneft. BP’s share of Rosneft’s profits in FY 2021 was $2.7B and BP is going to miss out on those earnings in the future.

BP

However, even without Rosneft, BP is set to generate material cash flow and earnings… at least as long as petroleum prices remain above $100 a barrel. The short term outlook for petroleum prices has improved last week after EU leaders agreed on a sixth sanctions package which is said to include an oil embargo. This oil embargo would ban 90% of Russia’s oil exports to the European Union by the end of the year. The expected decline in oil supply could lead to sharply rising prices later this year.

Strong free cash flow

A better measure of success than earnings, however, due to the distorting impact of impairments, is cash flow. BP’s operating cash flow soared to $8.2B in Q1’22, showing 34% year over year growth. After meeting its capital needs of $2.9B and subtracting disposal proceeds of $1.2B, BP had free cash flow of $4.1B in Q1’22. Even without $1.2B in disposal proceeds, BP’s business generated enough cash flow to pay for capital requirements and shareholder obligations.

BP

Shares of BP currently offer a 4% dividend yield which is covered by BP's free cash flow. I believe that current dividend yields in the sector are safe and have potential to grow. BP also announced a $2.5B share buyback which is meant to distribute excess cash flow and expected to be completed before Q2'22 earnings are reported.

Data by YCharts

Cheap Earnings Multiplier

BP has a low P-E ratio (forward) of 5.6 X which implies that the firm’s shares remain undervalued. Petroleum prices remain above $100 a barrel and new sanctions on Russian oil exports could drive prices even higher in the short term. BP’s European rivals - Shell (SHEL) and TotalEnergies (TTE) - also have low P-E ratios, indicating that the production sector as a whole may be undervalued. The low earnings multiplier factors for energy companies may be the result of expectations that petroleum prices won't remain high for long. Periods of surging petroleum prices are often followed by correction periods, which could result in lower prices and a declining profit base for the energy industry. If petroleum prices drop and profits decrease, P-E ratios are set for an increase.

Data by YCharts

Risks with BP

BP, as a fossil fuel producer, is subject to government regulation and the shift to green energy sources could hurt BP’s business in the longer term. Limitations placed on the fossil fuel industry due to growing climate change concerns could hurt BP’s expansion plans and potentially impact the firm’s earnings potential as well as prospects for growth moving forward. Additionally, lower market prices for petroleum products represent a short term risk for BP and its stock.

Final thoughts

The energy bull market is alive and well and prices for petroleum products remain high due to continual supply uncertainty. Since petroleum prices remain high and sanctions on Russian energy companies could result in even higher prices, BP’s earnings and free cash flow prospects look very good. Shares of BP are cheap, too cheap, given the very favorable supply and demand situation!