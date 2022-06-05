Leon Neal/Getty Images News

While Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) reported a good start to the year, the stock continues to trend downwards as investors weigh the appropriate balance of financial performance and valuation. During Q1, revenue growth accelerated to 21% and beat consensus expectations by nearly 4%.

However, continued margin pressures weighed on profitability with FCF burn still around $20 million a quarter. In a time when investors are more cautious around high-valuation names in favor of stability and profitability, FSLY may take some time for their turnaround story to pay dividends.

For starters, the company announced their current CEO is stepping down, I believe this is a great start to a turnaround story. However, I remain on the sidelines as this is a show-me story that needs to perform before I become more bullish.

The stock has pulled back around 65% year to date and despite being one year removed from their network outage, which impacted revenue, customer churn, and sentiment, the stock continues its downward spiral.

To me, the combination of mid-teens revenue growth and lack of profitability does not warrant a near 5x forward revenue multiple. Especially if we enter into a recession-scenario with rising interest rates, there is downside risk to valuations pulling back further.

Longer-term, FSLY has the potential to be a great turnaround story, though this remains a show-me story that needs to execute over the coming quarters before sentiment starts to change. Remaining on the sidelines for now.

FSLY operates a content delivery network (known as CDN) and makes it easier for consumers to access faster internet by hosting a global network of services and data centers. With their infrastructure being close to the end-user, this increases internet response times and reduces latency, providing for a better internet experience.

Financial Review and Guidance

The company reported Q1 results about one month ago which showed revenue growth of 21% yoy to $102.4 million, which was nearly 4% above expectations for ~$99 million. In addition, revenue growth actually accelerated from the 18% yoy growth seen in Q4, which is a positive sign for the company's FY22 growth expectations.

Non-GAAP gross margin came in at 52.6% and while this was down from 60.1% in the year-ago period, management had previously talked about increased investments in their network to support growth and address supply chain constraints. So optically, yes the gross margin contraction is not great, but at least management made the investment community aware of this dynamic so it was not surprising.

What continues to disappoint is lack of profitability improvement. Non-GAAP operating loss was $18 million during the quarter, which was worse than the $13 million loss seen in the year ago period. And that's despite revenue growing nearly $18 million yoy.

The weak operating margins led to non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.15 missing consensus by a penny. Yes, it's only $0.01 miss, but in a time where investors are focusing more on profitability, every penny counts.

Another disappointing part of the quarter was continued FCF burn. With the company have just under $100 million of net cash available and burning through $20 million a quarter, something will have to change. Either the company will have to quickly turn around profitability or tap the debt/equity markets for additional financing.

On the positive side, the company now has 2,880 customers, adding 76 net new customers which was an improvement from the 56 net adds in Q4.

On top of the, Enterprise customers, which represent nearly 90% of the company's last 12-month revenue, continues to grow. Total Enterprise customers reached 457 with 12 net additions during the quarter. Plus, average Enterprise customer spend reached $722k, up from $705k in the year ago period and $704k last quarter.

A lot of this is being driven by the company's ability to continue to upsell their services. This is demonstrated by net retention rate of 114% during the quarter, the highest figure seen since Q4 2020. And let's not forget, the company's annual revenue retention rate remains above 99%, meaning customer attrition is very low and revenue is highly recurring.

For Q2, the company is expecting revenue of $99-102 million, though continued non-GAAP operating losses around $20 million.

For FY22, the company is expecting revenue of $405-415 million, representing 16-17% yoy growth and a slight increase from their previous guidance range of $400-410 million. While much of this raise is likely driven by Q1 revenue beating guidance by $4-5 million at the midpoint, it seems like the company could be setting themselves up for beat and raise quarters.

However, despite the revenue guidance raise, non-GAAP operating loss for the year was reiterated at $60-70 million, implying slightly lower margins.

Other Recent Updates

The biggest news during the quarter was that current CEO Joshua Bixby plans on stepping down from the company. I believe this is a good strategic move as the company's stock has been down 65% so far this year and down around 90% from all-time highs.

While it's challenging to place all of the blame on the CEO, I believe a fresh management team could start to spark some turnaround efforts.

During June 2021, the company went through a service outage that resulted in some lost customers and negative sentiment around the stock. Since late-June 2021, the stock has been down around 80% and there continues to be an overhang on the stock. Management talked about most customers coming back quickly, though there was an overhang from one large customer, who is believed to be Amazon.

And I think for a number of those customers, most of them came back within a week or two. We have talked about one large customer who took a couple of quarters to really come back to kind of the pre-outage level.

While the above charts show relative market share among Fastly, Amazon, and Akamai, the time period is only one month so it's a little difficult to extrapolate any long-term implications. However, Fastly does appear to be maintaining their market share.

Valuation

Clearly sentiment continues to remain negative around the company with the stock down around 65% year to date. While revenue growth seems to be holding in okay, it has shown signs of deceleration. The company just reported their first quarter of revenue above $100 million, yet revenue growth was only 21%.

Relative to many other companies, revenue growing above 20% is very strong, however, the stock has historically traded at a high revenue multiple. On top of that, profitability appears to be at least several quarters, if not years, away from actually happening. If we do end up entering into a recession, investors may place even more focus on profitable companies, something that Fastly can't check the box on.

The company has a current market cap around $1.5 billion and with around $100 million of net cash, enterprise value currently stands at $1.4 billion. Management's current revenue guidance for FY22 is $405-415 million, representing 16-17% yoy growth. Using the company's guidance, this implies a FY22 revenue multiple around 3.4x.

In an optimistic scenario, let's say the company significantly accelerates revenue growth to 25% and ends FY23 revenue at $525 million (for comparability, consensus is currently expecting FY23 revenue of $478 million per Yahoo Finance). This results in a bull-case FY23 revenue multiple of 2.7x.

Even at the valuation level, the stock does not appear cheap. There continues to be profitability concerns and with an upcoming management change, now might not be the greatest time to pile into the stock.

Especially when investors consider that revenue growth may be stuck below 20% (FY22 guidance is 16-17% yoy), operating margins still having a long way to reach profitability, and FCF burn still ~$20 million a quarter, there is lot left to improve.

Longer-term, I do believe Fastly operates in a great industry and has the potential to be a great stock. Before I become more bullish around the name, there needs to be some concrete improvement in the financials and a successful management transition.