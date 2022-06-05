ARMMY PICCA/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) is a legal tech company reshaping the legal services industry with its unique, cloud-native, AI-powered Ediscovery tool, extended by a growing number of other services. Disco reported convincing numbers for the 22Q1 quarter showing strong underlying fundamental momentum. However, lack of short-term revenue visibility due to different factors make the upcoming growth path for the company less predictable. The long-term growth story is still intact, and due to the large recent correction in tech shares an even better buying opportunity emerged.

CS Disco has limited short-term revenue growth visibility

Disco posted results for the 22Q1 quarter in the middle of May, which showed continued strong demand for the companies’ legal tech services. However, recent impressive YoY revenue growth rates could materially slow in the upcoming quarters if the company fails to significantly outperform its seemingly conservative targets.

In Q1 revenues grew 63% YoY to $34.5 million beating management guidance by 13%:

Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 guide midpoint Revenue ($bn) 15.7 15.7 17.9 19.2 21.1 29.5 29.9 33.8 34.5 33 YoY growth 51% 39% 41% 35% 35% 88% 67% 76% 63% 12% Sequential growth ($bn) 1.5 0 2.2 1.3 1.9 8.4 0.4 3.9 0.7 -1.5

Source: Created by author based on company filings

Although the YoY revenue growth rate was quite impressive, sequential revenue growth was “only” $0.7 million, quite low compared to most other quarters recently. We could have observed a similar quarter in 21Q3, where revenue grew $0.4 billion sequentially after growing $8.4 million a quarter before. Since 90% of Disco’s revenues are usage-based, this short-term fluctuation could be regarded as a normal phenomenon. However, it should serve as a small warning sign of whether or not revenue growth may be decelerating at too rapid a pace.

At a first glance, if we look at Q2 guidance we could think this is the case, because the $33 million revenue guidance implies only 12% YoY growth after 63% in Q1. However, Disco management provides very conservative guidance consistently. Since the IPO in 21Q2, they guided down sequentially for revenue every quarter; nevertheless, they managed to grow it every time on a QoQ basis. Furthermore, in the last three quarters the company beat guidance by 16% on average. If we factor this in, we will get a more reliable revenue estimate for Q2 of $38.3 million.

This would imply ~30% YoY growth compared to 21Q2, which was an exceptionally strong quarter. Although not bad, this would be still a strong deceleration from the current ~60-70% growth levels. However, if we look past 21Q2, which provides an outstandingly strong base, revenue growth could reaccelerate to around 40-45% in 22Q3 if Disco manages to grow revenues by ~$4-5 million in the quarter. I think this should reflect the underlying growth rate of the business much better, which would be still impressive.

As we have seen in the past, the usage-based business model and the relatively small size of the business can bring large surprises any quarter in either direction. On the Q1 earnings call Kiwi Camara, CEO, said that, in March, Disco experienced record usage growth for Ediscovery, its leading product, so perhaps this could set the stage for another large upside surprise in Q2.

In conclusion, Q1 revenue growth was satisfying in my opinion, but some question marks have been raised around future growth. These could simply be the result of larger-than-usual revenue fluctuations due to Disco’s usage-based pricing model, but unfortunately, management didn’t elaborate on that on the Q1 earnings call, so investors are left a bit in the dark. However, with record March numbers for Ediscovery, usage growth fundamental momentum seems still-strong.

Still-promising big picture

Taking one step back, the big picture is still very convincing, in my opinion. Disco is one of those pioneers trying to modernize the $789 billion legal services market, which lags behind in digital transformation but could be close to a tipping point. Based on company estimates, the TAM for Disco within this huge market lies at around $42 billion, of which Ediscovery solutions make up $15 billion, forming the company's core strength. Annualized revenue of Disco tracks around $138 million, which shows there is ample room to grow.

Based on management commentary from last year, win rates of Disco are improving in every segment of the market, which shows that they are on the right path to successfully take advantage of this large opportunity. Furthermore, the company is expanding its footprint within the legal services market, as shown by their recent acquisition of Congruity 360’s legal hold and request automation tools (for details and other product specific information see my previous article on the company: CS Disco: The legal dance continues). Disco’s management intends to continuously extend the product scope of the company further, leading to an even larger TAM as time passes.

Another reason for bright long-term growth prospects is rapidly growing international revenue that almost doubled in 22Q1 to $1.7, million making up 5% of total revenue. Further strong growth in the U.K. and the rest of the European market could support Disco’s future growth to a great extent.

No profitability on the horizon

For those investors who are not comfortable with high growth tech companies investing aggressively into future growth, which leads to an unprofitable business for years, Disco is not a suitable investment.

In 2021, Disco had a negative EBITDA margin of 14%, which is expected to decrease to negative ~31% in 2022 mainly due to increased investments in R&D and go-to-market efforts. This would mean negative EBITDA of ~$47.5 million for the year. Disco has doubled the number of its quota-carrying sales representatives since their IPO in 21Q2. Based on the 22Q1 earnings call they see increasing productivity in this field, which reinforces their commitment towards continued S&M investment. I think this shows that investors shouldn’t expect the company to reach a positive bottom line even in 2023 or possibly beyond.

If we look at the gross margin profile of Disco, we can see that it stabilized at around 73-74% in the past three quarters, which is slightly above the 71.6% average for the System and Application Software sector. This shows that after the size of the business reaches a larger scale and the percentage of G&A, R&D and S&M costs decrease as % of revenue, the company could reach a good level of profitability. For the System and Application Software sector the net margin tracks around 20%, so this could be a good proxy for Disco for the long term in my opinion.

Summing it up until this point: Disco has massive potential to radically change how different parts of the legal services industry work. In order to penetrate the market as soon as possible the company invests heavily into S&M, and also heavily into R&D in order to further broaden its product scope. This means continuous losses for several quarters but promises a very appealing long term investment profile in my opinion. Current revenue trends are promising, but there is a large fluctuation from quarter to quarter resulting from Disco’s usage-based business model and the fact that the company derives a substantial portion of its revenue from the top 10% of its customers.

Risk factors

Visibility of fundamentals is a key weakness in the case of investing in Disco shares in my opinion. Although the company went public one year ago, they still don’t present earnings presentations every quarter and, in my opinion, only share as much information with the investment community from quarter to quarter as they absolutely must. It was a positive that Disco shared exact customer numbers - the number of customers above $100,000 revenue and net retention rate - in its Investor Day presentation for 2021, but it would be much better in my opinion to share these data on a quarterly basis. Furthermore, another important metric would be splitting customers by the number of products they use to get a better picture of product penetration. I hope these and further measures to improve transparency for investors will be implemented in the near future.

Another important risk factor is a general economic downturn, which of course could impact Disco’s business adversely. The chances for a recession are increasing steadily in recent months, currently at 30% within the next twelve months according to Bloomberg’s survey of economists. Based on management comments in Disco’s 22Q1 earnings call and other sources the demand for legal services, especially related to litigations, is not strongly related to the economic cycle, which is a positive in the current environment.

Further risk factors, which I’ve discussed also in previous articles, are possible shareholder dilution, the usage-based pricing model, a renewed outbreak of the pandemic, strong competition in the SaaS space or large fluctuations in the share price.

LAW stock valuation and recent share price performance

When I wrote about Disco after its 21Q4 earnings at the beginning of March, the share price was around $33, which has decreased to ~$23 recently. This 30% fall has nothing to do with company fundamentals, as these remained healthy over this period. The reason for the substantial fall is that Disco wasn’t exempt from the sell-off in unprofitable tech growth stocks, which resulted from a more aggressive Fed tightening that was expected previously. This re-rating in the sector could also be due to the fact that analysts lowered their price targets for Disco after Q1 earnings, although they praised the company's results. There was one reason behind the lowered price targets each time: multiple compression in tech.

This significant correction in the share price has brought down the forward P/S valuation multiple of Disco to ~8.2, which is quite conservative in my opinion. If we assume that in its mature phase Disco would generate the average net margin of the System and Application Software sector of ~20%, the current forward P/S ratio would translate into a forward P/E of 41. The S&P500’s (SPX) forward P/E lies around 19.4 currently, so if Disco could grow at 30% for the next 3 years its hypothetical forward P/E would closely match that of the S&P500. I think this scenario would be quite unrealistic, so Disco’s share price has to significantly outperform the S&P500 index in the years ahead.

Company earnings calls and analyst commentaries both confirm that the go-to-market strategy of Disco is efficient, and the productivity of their recently hired sales representatives increases steadily. This combined with record platform usage growth in March shows underlying fundamental strength. If this continues for the next few quarters, I think the share price could quickly recover to the $27-$40 trading range, if inflation doesn’t get out of control and the world avoids a serious recession. Disco shares trading at $40 would still form a reasonably priced investment in my opinion.

Conclusion

Disco is a unique investment opportunity as the company is in the early innings of transforming how the legal services market works. Q1 earnings showed underlying fundamental strength, although tough comparisons, volatile revenues, and insufficient communication from company management make the future short-term growth path less visible. Long-term growth prospects are very convincing, while valuation fell to quite conservative levels, which make the case to invest in the shares now or hold on to them.