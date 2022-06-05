Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) reported its FQ1'23 earnings card recently, which initially saw the market hammering its stock. However, the stock closed near to where it opened the previous week, as it continued to trade in a consolidation zone since May. As a result, we believe that ASAN stock will likely be consolidating at its near-term support.

In our previous article (Hold rating, down 63%), we highlighted that the stock was overvalued and urged investors to be cautious about adding. We also couldn't understand the Street analysts' optimism on ASAN stock at those prices. But, we also informed readers that we could re-rate the stock if a deep retracement occurred.

Notwithstanding, a deep retracement is not a pre-condition for us to revise our rating in any stock. However, our price action analysis indicates that ASAN stock has likely bottomed for now. Still, we must caution that we have not yet observed any double bottom bear trap that could portend a significant trend reversal. Therefore, we urge investors to utilize an appropriate stop-loss risk management if the position becomes untenable.

We learned never to hold the bag and test the market for unprofitable stocks like ASAN. Therefore, learning to anticipate the market's intentions is critical to buying stocks like ASAN. But, no one can get it right 100% of the time. Consequently, a feasible risk management strategy to protect investors' capital is necessary for such speculative high-growth plays.

We revise our rating on ASAN stock from Hold to Speculative Buy.

Asana Is Deeply Unprofitable, But Has Robust Operating Leverage Potential

Asana adjusted EBITDA margins % and GAAP EBITDA margins % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

Asana reported revenue of $120.65M in FQ1, up 57.4%. Notably, it represented a marked deceleration from FQ4's 63.7%. Also, management guided to revenue growth of 42.5% (midpoint) for FQ2. Therefore, we think there should be little doubt that Asana could not sustain its remarkable revenue growth in 2021.

Accordingly, investors should not be stunned that the market has de-rated a deeply unprofitable Asana stock well ahead of time. The market's uncanny ability to price in Asana's growth deceleration has enthralled us. Therefore, investors must always respect the market and never fight against it.

Notwithstanding, the consensus estimates suggest that Asana's negative adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to reach a trough in FQ2 before recovering remarkably through H2'22. The company also emphasized its recovery cadence, as CFO Tim Wan articulated (edited):

We are front-loading our investments in the first half of the year, and you should expect our operating margins in the second half to improve versus the first half of this year, and we expect improvement in free cash flow margin in the coming year, and any upside to our revenue growth will be upside to this plan. (Asana's FQ1'23 earnings call)

Notwithstanding, investors should not be mistaken by its "improvement" in margins. Asana is still deeply unprofitable, as seen by its adjusted and GAAP EBITDA profitability.

Asana adjusted gross margins % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

However, the company has best-in-class gross margins, as seen above. Therefore, we think the company has demonstrated its pricing leadership in its low-touch offerings. As a result, the potential to improve its operating leverage significantly should not be ruled out moving ahead.

Asana's Revenue Growth Could Slow Further - Need To Watch

Asana revenue change % and adjusted EBITDA margins % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ) Asana adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

However, the Street's modeling suggests that Asana's revenue growth could slow further through FY24, as seen above. Still, Asana is expected to continue improving its profitability as it scales. Notably, the company is still very early in its opportunity to help companies digitize their cross-functional workflows.

But, we think it's incumbent on management to reduce its cash burn and gain leverage quickly. Investors need to see that, as its free cash flow (FCF) metrics are not constructive. The company posted cash and equivalents of $281.4M against total debt of $254.3M. However, the company is estimated to burn about $497M through FY24. As a result, we are concerned that Asana would likely need to raise funds to scale.

Given the performance of its stock price and FCF profile, we are concerned about the terms of its potential offering. Investors should be aware of this risk, given its relatively limited cash runway.

Is ASAN Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

ASAN price chart (TradingView)

ASAN stock has been consolidating at its near-term support since May. As a result, it has resisted the sell-offs stoutly and held its defense line. Given that it's still testing its 2020 lows, it's pretty much the last line in the sand. If this line doesn't hold, further pain could ensue.

ASAN NTM FCF yields % and NTM normalized P/E (TIKR) ASAN performance Vs. Street consensus price target (TIKR)

Notably, we have not observed a double bottom bear trap that could portend a sustained reversal in its downward bias. Therefore, we urge investors to use an appropriate stop-loss risk management strategy to protect against steep unintended losses.

Also, we wish to caution against placing too much emphasis on the ratings of the bullish Street consensus. Their optimism on ASAN stock has been misplaced over the last six months, as its consensus price targets (PT) kept getting downgraded. Moreover, considering its negative FCF yields and P/E, we think it's incredibly challenging to model such a stock. Therefore, take the Street's PT with a pinch of salt.

Accordingly, we revise our rating on ASAN stock from Hold to Speculative Buy. Our medium-term PT of $30 implies a potential upside of 33%. However, we caution investors that ASAN stock needs to retake its near-term resistance confidently, which has staunched its recovery momentum since May. Also, remember to use a sell-stop order to protect your position against steep unintended losses.