Trots1905/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Over the last few months, the broad market has seen increased volatility and price multiple contractions. Increased inflation, monetary tightening and slower economic growth have led to price multiple contractions. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) is one of the companies that have suffered as it is down 20% year-to-date and currently trades at 28% below its 52-week-high. In this article, we argue that CLX stock price will fall further.

Data by YCharts



Fundamentals

To start with, we will have a look at the fundamentals. The company has been growing its revenue per share and diluted earnings per share steadily over the years, with an acceleration of growth due to COVID. Over the last decade, the revenue and diluted EPS grew by an average of 3.8% and 3.5%. This growth has been stable, however, current headwinds seem to have revised expectations to lower revenue and earnings per share. During the most recent earnings results, adjusted EPS declined by 19% to $1.31 due to higher costs and lower profit margins.

Own analysis

Over the past decade, free cash flow per share has also increased at a higher rate. Free cash flow per share growth was 135% over the last decade, with an average growth rate of 9.9%.

Own analysis

Book value per share increased from a negative $1.0 to a positive $3.4 in 2021. During the same period, net debt has increased by 20% and as of the most recent earnings stood at $2.8bn, which remains relatively low and within a very conservative range.

Own analysis

Low cost of debt and increasing cash flows led to management buying back shares. Over the last decade, diluted shares have decreased by 6%.

Own analysis

During a recent presentation, management highlighted a few headwinds that the company is facing that we expect are not going to go away in the short term. Supply chain issues and inflation increase the costs for the company, lowering their profit margins. Before the pandemic, CLX had gross profit margins of c.44% and management communicated that for this year they are expecting gross margins of c.36%. Even though the company is working to lower costs and increase prices, this is unlikely to go away in the next 12-18 months, hence margins will continue to fall.

Dividend And Relative Valuation

CLX offers a good starting forward dividend yield of 3.3%. The company has paid a growing dividend for the last years, growing by 90% over the last 10 years, or an average of 7% per year.

Own analysis

In addition, the payout has remained stable at around 57% for 2021. However, we expect dividend growth to slow and the payout ratio to increase. This is primarily due to the lower profit margins that the company will have to work through. This can also be seen in the dividend growth rate in previous years. In 2018, dividend increase was 12p, in 2019 10p, and for the last two years 5p. Smaller dividend increases should be expected until management figures out how best to operate with increased costs and how well they can pass prices to consumers. The company has a lot of well-known brands however, given the rise in inflation and the real income squeeze, passing on higher costs to consumers will be harder.

On a relative basis, CLX looks to be overvalued.

CLX CL PG CHD P/E TTM 37.6 32.8 25.5 27.1 P/S TTM 2.4 3,8 4.4 4.1 P/Cash Flow TTM 20.5 21.3 20.4 20.6 Return on total capital % 10.2 27.7 14.9 10.7

Source: Seeking Alpha

CLX seems to be relatively overvalued when compared to its peers. Even though mixed indications from the price multiples, the company has the lowest return on total capital. On a P/E multiple, the company is 15% overvalued relative to its closest peer, on a P/S multiple is undervalued and on a price to cash flow, it is fairly valued. Overall, given the lower return on total capital, we see CLX as overvalued. In addition, we expect the whole sector to suffer from further price multiple contractions, given the nature of the headwinds that they are facing. As we can see from the graph below, the historical P/E multiples are below the current levels.

Data by YCharts

Higher costs will lower the company's margins and even though management is working towards lowering costs and passing on prices, it will take time to figure out what the best approach is, and profit margins are likely to be lower than what they have been compared to pre-pandemic for some time. Lower margins and a return to more historical price multiples will add downward pressure to the stock price.

Data by YCharts

CLX had done great during the pandemic, given the nature of the underlying business. However, the stock price increased too much and moved ahead of fundamentals. The pendulum is now moving towards the other direction, and, as usual, will over-swing. Hence, we do see prices falling further as profit margins decline, earnings revisions are downgraded and price multiples contract.

Risk

There are a few things we see risky with CLX. To start with, given the nature of the headwinds, there is no easy solution to the reduction in profit margins. Increased costs such as logistics take time to sort. In addition, high inflation leads to a wider increase in prices and real wages decline, hence, consumers will get squeezed which makes passing the costs to consumers more challenging. In addition, monetary tightening will further lead to squeezing the consumer and bringing equity valuations down. We believe the consumer staples sector overall will experience price multiple contractions as they face increasing numbers of risks. These risks are all short term in nature, however, they will impact the sector for the next few months. Declining earnings, price multiple contractions, and lower dividend growth will all play a factor in pushing CLX price lower.

Final Remarks

CLX is faced with various headwinds that we believe will push the CLX further lower. The combination of high inflation, lower earnings, and high multiples will lead to further price reduction. The stock price has come down significantly, however, we expect this to go even further down. The dividend is safe, however, we expect its growth to slow down further. We rate CLX as a sell.