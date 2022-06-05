VisualArtStudio/iStock via Getty Images

The investment thesis

This article examines two of the leading stocks in this space, Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) and CF Industries (NYSE:CF), closely. The thesis is twofold. Firstly, now is a good time to consider adding agricultural stocks to your portfolio given the underlying catalysts including high community price, record low grain and oil seed stock, and persisting inflation. The following comments from MOS CEO Joc O'Rourke summed up these catalysts very nicely (abridged and emphases added by me).

Looking forward, we continue to see agricultural market strength extending well beyond 2022. The year began with a tight agricultural market and elevated prices reflecting at 20-year low in global grain and oil seed stock to use ratios. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has exacerbated the situation and pushed soft commodity prices, even higher. Together, these two countries account for 16% of global grain and oil seed export market. With Ukraine's planting season now at risk in the coming year and Russian crop export potentially also being constrained, the market is grappling with the potential of reduced supply of a number of key crops… This situation has amplified food security concerns and is resulting in protectionist government policies that will likely drive commodity prices even higher.

Secondly, even though both MOS and CF are attractive candidates in this space, this article will argue why CF is the more attractive one. Under the above overall background, both MOS and CF stock prices have rallied substantially while the overall market suffered sizable declines. As you can see from the following chart, MOS delivered a total return of more than 61% in the past year and CF more than 77%. The S&P 500 stayed flat essentially (with a small loss of 0.7%) in contrast. The larger appreciation of CF stock prices has resulted in a relatively more expensive valuation than MOS. However, as I will argue next, its valuation premium is more than justified by its superior profitability and operational efficiency.

MOS-CF comparison in a nutshell

Both MOS and CF currently enjoy very healthy profitability as you can see from the following chart. Take the net income margin as an example. MOS features a net margin of around 19%, and CF 19.7%, both about 2x higher than the average profit margin of the overall economy of 8% to 10%. Although a closer look would reveal that CF’s profitability is even stronger. Its gross profit margin, EBIT margin, and EBITDA margin are all substantially higher than MOS.

In particular, as a manufacturing-oriented business, CF is just much more efficient overall. As you can see, its revenue per employee is about $2.2 million, more than twice that of MOS. And its net income per employee of $552k is also more than twice MOS. As detailed in my earlier writings,

The DuPont analysis shows that, especially for manufacturing businesses, there are three knobs that management can turn to drive up profitability: profit margin (“PM”), asset turnover ratio (“ATR”), and leverage. Through simple math, we can show that the ultimate profit is just the product of these three factors.

And next, you will see why CF is more efficient and more profitable than MOS at a more fundamental level, and also why its higher valuation is well justified.

CF offers higher margin than MOS

Based on the DuPont method, the following chart shows the first knobs for MOS and CF over the past decade and the profit margin. As can be seen from the top panel, the profit margin for MOS has fluctuated between a bottom of negative 16% to a peak of about a 19%. And its long-term average is about 6.8%.

In contrast, CF shows a much stronger profit margin. Its profit margin has fluctuated between a bottom of negative 11% to a peak of about 34% in the past decade. And its average profitability is about 14% in the past decade, more than twice that of MOS.

You can also appreciate why both companies are attractive now. Due to the macroscopic factors aforementioned, they are now enjoying lucrative margins. Their current margins of 19% are only higher than their historical average but actually are among the peak levels in a decade. And looking forward, the shortage, inflation, and Russian/Ukraine situation are very like to keep the margin high for both of them.

CF utilizes its asset more efficiently than MOS

The second chart shows the second driver. The ATR measures how efficiently a company utilizes its assets to generate revenue. As seen from the top panel, the asset turnover rate for MOS has fluctuated from a bottom of 0.15x to a peak of about 0.32x. And its long-term average is about 0.23x.

And here again, CF shows a much more efficient asset utilization (0.40x vs 0.31x, about 30% higher). The bottom panel shows that the asset turnover rate for CF has fluctuated from a bottom of 0.07x to a peak of about 0.47x. And its long-term average is about 0.19x. So even though their long-term averages are similar, CF currently operates more efficiently than MOS by about 30%.

Both CF and MOS are conservatively leveraged

This third and last chart shows the leverage factor. The comparison is a bit more complicated here.

In absolute terms, CF is more leveraged than MOS (although only slightly). Its total liability to asset ratio is currently 0.53x, higher than MOS’s 0.49x by about 8%. However, relative to their historical standard, CF is underleveraged while MOS is overleveraged. As you can see from the top panel, MOS’s leverage ratio has been between 0.23x and 0.55x in the past decade with an average of 0.44x. And its current leverage ratio of 0.49 is higher than its historical average of about 11%. On the other hand, CF is under leveraged compared to its historical average by about 5% as you can see from the bottom panel.

Overall, my impression is that both of them are conservatively leveraged at this time. Both of their leverage levels are close to their historical average. combined with the fact that profitability is at a secular peak, investors should not be too concerned with the difference in their leverages. As MOS CFO Clint Freeland commented below (the emphases were added by me), MOS generates plenty of cash to further reduce debt, pay dividends, and also engage in sizable share repurchases. The situation at CF is very similar. CF generates plenty of cash too to support its dividends and actively repurchase its shares. CF has spent roughly $540 million on share repurchases in 2021, and repurchases are expected to continue into 2022.

Also I think we have an opportunity to hit our debt target later this year with the maturity of another $550 million in debt that would get us to the $1 billion debt reduction target. And again as we look at the balance of the year and our expectations for the amount of free cash flow that we should generate, we should also be able to return a significant amount of cash to shareholders in line with what we've spoken about earlier.

Projected return and final verdict

As detailed in our earlier writings,

In the long term, the return on investment (“ROI”) is simply the sum of two parts: the owner’s earning yield when we made the investment (“OEY”) and the growth rate (“GR”) of the owner’s earning. That is: ROI = OEY + GR And the long-term growth rate is given by: GR = ROCE (return on capital employed) * Reinvestment Rate

So the puzzle of our return consists of three pieces: OEY, ROCE, and the reinvestment rate. And the table below summarizes these pieces for MOS and CF based on the fundamentals profit drivers analyzed above. As you can see firstly, MOS does provide a higher OEY because of its lower valuation as aforementioned. However, CF provides much better profitability as reflected in the much higher ROCE. its ROCE of 52.6% is about twice higher than CF because of the better profit margin, higher asset utilization, and also the slightly higher leverage ratio as analyzed above.

Now, assuming a 10% reinvestment rate, MOS’ long-term growth rate would be 2.6% (21.6% ROCE * 10% reinvestment rate = 2.6%). And CF would grow at 5.3%. Now adding the growth rates to the OEY, the total return would be 18.1% for MOS and 19.7% for CF.

So the final verdict is that the higher profitability of CF can more than compensate for its higher valuation, therefore making it a more attractive investment in comparison.

Final thoughts and risks

Now is a good time to consider adding agricultural stocks as a hedge against inflation and geopolitical uncertainties. High commodity prices, record low grain and oil seed stock, and the Russian/Ukraine situation all can persist longer than anticipated and create tailwinds for the sector.

Both MOS and CF are attractive candidates in this space. Even though both are attractively valued and enjoy strong profitability, I like CF better. Its higher profitability can more than compensate for its valuation premium over MOS and leads to higher total returns.

Finally, there are some risks to both stocks.