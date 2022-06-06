David McNew/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) is slated to report its FQ2'22 earnings release on June 9. FuelCell joins a list of unprofitable clean/renewable energy players whose stocks have been hammered since their massive bull traps in 2021.

In our previous article in January, we assigned FCEL stock a Hold rating. However, our price action analysis suggests that FCEL stock has likely bottomed in the near term. In addition, it also validated a double bottom bear trap that could turn the tide against its downward bias. Given the battering over its valuation over the past 18 months, we think investors cannot rule out the increasing potential for a reversal to the upside.

Therefore, we believe the risk/reward profile for FCEL stock heading into its upcoming earnings card has improved significantly.

As a result, we revise our rating on FCEL stock from Hold to Speculative Buy. Our medium-term price target (PT) of $6.2 implies a potential upside of 51%.

Unprofitable, But Could Gain Operating Leverage Rapidly

FuelCell revenue change % and adjusted EBIT margins % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

FuelCell is estimated to post revenue of $32.32M in FQ2, up 131.6%. It's also expected to surpass FQ1's increase of 113.7%. However, the market has astutely priced in a much weaker H2'22, as seen above. The company's revenue growth is expected to slow down markedly.

The consensus estimates suggest FuelCell post a full-year FY22 revenue increase of 95.2% YoY. However, its growth is expected to fall significantly to just 16.6% in FY23. Therefore, we believe that spooked the markets, as FuelCell has no profitability to show for it.

The company is estimated to report an adjusted EBIT margin of -74.6% in FY22, compared to FQ2's 56.9%. Therefore, investors should expect its profitability to worsen through H2'22.

However, we also observed that FuelCell could gain significant fixed costs leverage as it scales. Notably, despite slowing topline growth, FuelCell could post an adjusted EBIT margin of -46.8% in FY23, against FY22's estimated margin of -74.6%. We believe that's constructive for investors banking on the company's accelerated path to profitability.

Need To Watch Its Negative EPS and Free Cash Flow

FuelCell adjusted EPS consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

FuelCell FCF consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

Notwithstanding, we need to caution investors about FuelCell's deeply unprofitable model. FuelCell is not expected to report adjusted EPS profitability through FY23 (and obviously also GAAP EPS unprofitable).

Furthermore, the company is also unprofitable on a free cash flow (FCF) basis. As a result, companies like FCEL are highly challenging to value, given the state of their underlying metrics.

However, FuelCell should have an adequate cash flow runway to meet its cash burn. The company reported cash & equivalents of $377M in FQ1, which should be more than sufficient to cover its needs through FY23. Therefore, we urge investors to carefully monitor its cash runway commentary in its upcoming earnings call.

Price Action Suggests A Near-Term Bottom

FCEL price chart (TradingView)

Our price action analysis suggests FCEL could have bottomed at its near-term support. Moreover, we noticed a discernible double bottom bear trap that augurs well with a potential reversal from its downward bias.

However, the stock needs to retake its near-term resistance level, as seen above. Therefore, more conservative investors can consider a successful re-test of its near-term support before adding exposure. Otherwise, we believe a move towards its intermediate resistance is increasingly likely.

Is FCEL Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

FCEL NTM revenue multiples Vs. peers (TIKR)

Readers can see the justified destruction of FCEL stock since its double top bull trap in early 2021. But, its valuation is simply unsustainable, spurred by extreme greed and liquidity. However, the collapse seen in FCEL is also mirrored by its unprofitable peers, Plug Power (PLUG) and ChargePoint (CHPT).

Therefore, investors are reminded to monitor the valuation gaps between these three stocks on a general basis.

Investors who bought FCEL stock at its 2021 highs are sitting on significant losses. Therefore, we think it's a timely reminder for investors to size their exposure appropriately to unprofitable growth stocks like FCEL. In addition, investors should not allocate aggressively to highly speculative stocks like FCEL, given their underlying metrics.

Notwithstanding, we are confident that FCEL has likely bottomed in the near term, undergirded by its double bottom bear trap. As such, we revise our rating on FCEL stock from Hold to Speculative Buy.

However, we urge investors to be nimble with their exposure and take profits when necessary. Using a set of automated trailing stops will help take the emotion out of the game. For speculative stocks like FCEL, it's important not to let our hubris mess up with intelligent capital allocation and position management.

Our medium-term PT of $6.2 implies a potential 51%, which is attractive. However, we urge investors to use an appropriate stop-loss strategy to prevent outsized losses if the double bottom does not hold.