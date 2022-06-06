FuelCell: The Bottom Is Clear Now - Buy Before It Breaks Higher
Summary
- FuelCell is due to report its FQ2 earnings release on June 9. The battering in its stock has been massive over the past 18 months.
- Our price action analysis indicates that FCEL stock could have bottomed. Furthermore, it validated a double bottom bear trap that could portend a sustained reversal to the upside.
- We revise our rating from Hold to Speculative Buy, with a medium-term price target of $6.20. Our PT implies a potential upside of 51%.
Investment Thesis
FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) is slated to report its FQ2'22 earnings release on June 9. FuelCell joins a list of unprofitable clean/renewable energy players whose stocks have been hammered since their massive bull traps in 2021.
In our previous article in January, we assigned FCEL stock a Hold rating. However, our price action analysis suggests that FCEL stock has likely bottomed in the near term. In addition, it also validated a double bottom bear trap that could turn the tide against its downward bias. Given the battering over its valuation over the past 18 months, we think investors cannot rule out the increasing potential for a reversal to the upside.
Therefore, we believe the risk/reward profile for FCEL stock heading into its upcoming earnings card has improved significantly.
As a result, we revise our rating on FCEL stock from Hold to Speculative Buy. Our medium-term price target (PT) of $6.2 implies a potential upside of 51%.
Unprofitable, But Could Gain Operating Leverage Rapidly
FuelCell is estimated to post revenue of $32.32M in FQ2, up 131.6%. It's also expected to surpass FQ1's increase of 113.7%. However, the market has astutely priced in a much weaker H2'22, as seen above. The company's revenue growth is expected to slow down markedly.
The consensus estimates suggest FuelCell post a full-year FY22 revenue increase of 95.2% YoY. However, its growth is expected to fall significantly to just 16.6% in FY23. Therefore, we believe that spooked the markets, as FuelCell has no profitability to show for it.
The company is estimated to report an adjusted EBIT margin of -74.6% in FY22, compared to FQ2's 56.9%. Therefore, investors should expect its profitability to worsen through H2'22.
However, we also observed that FuelCell could gain significant fixed costs leverage as it scales. Notably, despite slowing topline growth, FuelCell could post an adjusted EBIT margin of -46.8% in FY23, against FY22's estimated margin of -74.6%. We believe that's constructive for investors banking on the company's accelerated path to profitability.
Need To Watch Its Negative EPS and Free Cash Flow
Notwithstanding, we need to caution investors about FuelCell's deeply unprofitable model. FuelCell is not expected to report adjusted EPS profitability through FY23 (and obviously also GAAP EPS unprofitable).
Furthermore, the company is also unprofitable on a free cash flow (FCF) basis. As a result, companies like FCEL are highly challenging to value, given the state of their underlying metrics.
However, FuelCell should have an adequate cash flow runway to meet its cash burn. The company reported cash & equivalents of $377M in FQ1, which should be more than sufficient to cover its needs through FY23. Therefore, we urge investors to carefully monitor its cash runway commentary in its upcoming earnings call.
Price Action Suggests A Near-Term Bottom
Our price action analysis suggests FCEL could have bottomed at its near-term support. Moreover, we noticed a discernible double bottom bear trap that augurs well with a potential reversal from its downward bias.
However, the stock needs to retake its near-term resistance level, as seen above. Therefore, more conservative investors can consider a successful re-test of its near-term support before adding exposure. Otherwise, we believe a move towards its intermediate resistance is increasingly likely.
Is FCEL Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
Readers can see the justified destruction of FCEL stock since its double top bull trap in early 2021. But, its valuation is simply unsustainable, spurred by extreme greed and liquidity. However, the collapse seen in FCEL is also mirrored by its unprofitable peers, Plug Power (PLUG) and ChargePoint (CHPT).
Therefore, investors are reminded to monitor the valuation gaps between these three stocks on a general basis.
Investors who bought FCEL stock at its 2021 highs are sitting on significant losses. Therefore, we think it's a timely reminder for investors to size their exposure appropriately to unprofitable growth stocks like FCEL. In addition, investors should not allocate aggressively to highly speculative stocks like FCEL, given their underlying metrics.
Notwithstanding, we are confident that FCEL has likely bottomed in the near term, undergirded by its double bottom bear trap. As such, we revise our rating on FCEL stock from Hold to Speculative Buy.
However, we urge investors to be nimble with their exposure and take profits when necessary. Using a set of automated trailing stops will help take the emotion out of the game. For speculative stocks like FCEL, it's important not to let our hubris mess up with intelligent capital allocation and position management.
Our medium-term PT of $6.2 implies a potential 51%, which is attractive. However, we urge investors to use an appropriate stop-loss strategy to prevent outsized losses if the double bottom does not hold.
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.