Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) is an established, profitable small-cap stock at $1.167 billion, that looks to be well positioned to continue delivering on a 5-year consistent 30% plus revenue CAGR for shareholders. With the company surpassing consensus EPS estimates four times over the last four quarters and recent vertical and horizontal acquisitions for which the expected full benefits are yet to be realised, I believe the company shows promise in continuing its revenue growth through a wider range of product offerings and improving its bottom line through greater control of its supply chain expenses with its vertical integration strategy.

With this article, I will show that if MBUU can continue reaping the rewards of its M&A strategies in a booming boating industry that is seeing a wave of unprecedented demand from new consumers, investors may be interested in taking a bullish stand on this undervalued company.

Welcome On Board

MBUU, founded in 1982, is an American leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats. It sells boats through a well-established dealer network, maintaining long-term agreements and strong relationships. As of July 2021, the distribution channel consisted of 400 global dealer locations. In a fiercely competitive market, MBUU has been increasing its market share with new product developments, better distribution, new models and innovative boat features through organic growth and M&A strategies. In 2017 it acquired Cobalt Boats, a competing boat company, increasing offerings and adding manufacturing facilities. In 2018 MBUU acquired Pursuit Boats from competitor S2 Yachts, further increasing its offerings. Most recently, it completed its acquisition of Maverick Boat Group in 2021, benefiting from new technologies and a large manufacturing facility that has yet to be used at full capacity.

It operates in three segments, all segments are growing, with net sales increasing by 21% over the last fiscal year. The first and largest segment, accounting for 41% of its fiscal Q3 2022 revenue is Malibu. Malibu is a strong and reputable brand that has been the market leader in the USA since 2010 in the performance sport boat market. Second, the Saltwater Fishing segment with 27.2% of the fiscal Q3 2022 revenue. Although not the market leader, it is also one of the top names in the outboard fibreglass fishing market. Third, the Cobalt segment accounts for 20.85% of the fiscal Q3 2022 revenue and is the market share leader in the inboard/outboard boats.

Thriving In The Boat Business

We cannot ignore the company's impressive financial performance. Net sales increased from $ 281.937 million in 2017 to $ 926.515 million in 2021. In the latest Q3 2022 report net sales were already at $ 861,671 nine months into the fiscal year. This is even before the highly anticipated summer boating season in the USA and other global regions its distributors provide to. If we look at the reason for the increase, we can see a higher number of units sold alongside an increased sales price per unit. The number of units sold by the company increased from 3,815 in 2017 to 7,362 in 2019.

In 2020, on the graph above, we see the COVID-19 impact, in which there were industry-wide international and domestic shipping and trucking delays, in addition to boat manufacturers halting their production for weeks. Notwithstanding the ongoing impact of the work restrictions brought forward by pandemic safety and security regulations. Although COVID-19 has added many hurdles to the already existing challenges marine manufacturers experience with global production and distribution. What followed, was a supercharge in demand for socially distanced outdoor activities which can be seen with the increase in units to 8,185 in 2021. From the Q3 2022 report, we see there is already an increase in units sold by 14% since the last 9 months ended March 2022.

The year 2021 was a record-setting year for MBUU, the financial metrics were the highest to date in the history of the company. The growth is impressive for both the top and bottom line. Gross profit increased by 58.4% to $236.5 million, adjusted EBITDA increased by 71.3% to $190.1 million, and adjusted fully distributed net income per share increased by 82.7% to $6.01 per share. Furthermore, MBUU has reached the 20% EBITDA margin threshold, 20 months ahead of expectations. Additionally, it is important to acknowledge the large acquisition of Maverick which was finalised in the same year.

Increased in-house manufacturing abilities have been a great competitive advantage for the company. One of the highest costs for boat manufacturers is the cost to produce engines. Since 2016 MBUU has been in an agreement with General Motors (GM) to supply what it needs to marinise many of its own engines until 2023. This allows it to control everything from the design to the integration of its products. Since 2019 the company has also begun to produce its own engines for its Malibu brand and recently its Axis models, namely Malibu Monsoon. In-house production of these engines as well as various other parts of the boat has allowed the company to differentiate itself and protect its margins during the ongoing supply chain disruptions.

Furthermore, as we can also see in the graph above, with its vertical integration strategy, the production capabilities were able to increase to higher than the pre-COVID levels and satisfy the booming consumer demand in the boating industry overcoming industry-wide supply chain bottlenecks. If we look at the Q3 2022 report the company looks set to continue on its record-breaking performance streak. Over the last 9 months dating to March 2022 sales have increased 32.6%.

During the Q3 2022 conference call, management has given some expectations for the full fiscal year of 2022. They anticipate sales of around $1.185 billion Consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to approach 20.5% and the company is confident that it will end the year strongly as it continues to fill a backlog of orders.

The company's performance is being well received by many different analysts. It is currently the third highest-ranked stock in Seeking Alpha's Quant's Leisure Product Industry. It has a 1-year target price estimate of $88.11, almost 40% higher than its current price. Wall Street, SA Author's, and Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, amongst others, are recommending this stock at Strong Buy. Its recommendation rating is at a high 1.7 Strong Buy on Yahoo Finance and a Zack's Rank #2 with a good growth score of B. It also has a very low forward price to earnings ratio of 8.38, compared to its industry, with a median of 9.64 over the last 12 months.

Caution to the wind

Although MBUU is performing well, it is important to look at potential threats. Firstly, the Recreational boat market is highly competitive and dominated by large players such as Brunswick Corporation (BC), with a market cap of $5.388 billion, Azmut Benetti Group (AZM.MI), with market cap of $2.83 billion and Polaris Inc. (PII), market cap $5.865 billion. Larger manufacturers benefit from economies of scale, brand recognition and are represented by similar dealers worldwide. These manufacturers are already present in new potential markets for MBUU. Competition is primarily based on brand name, price, and product performance. MBUU is the market leader in many sectors, having benefited from its patented technologies early on, but the gap is decreasing.

Secondly, COVID-19 caused supply chain difficulties, resulting in a lack of inventory and simultaneously an unexpected boom in demand. This has created a bottleneck between the suppliers and the manufacturers. The boat companies have had to pace the building of their boats on what and how much the suppliers of components can provide. Although MBUU benefits here from its vertical integration strategy which is set to ease the supply chain difficulties other companies are facing. It is still dependent on external suppliers for a large number of parts and has a backlog of orders to fulfill.

Lastly, an unstable economy, high fuel costs and interest rates could impact the buying behaviour of consumers. We are seeing the immediate impact of the supply chain disruptions with higher prices as seen by the increase in the cost of sales for the Q3 2022 ending March 31, 2022 increased by 22.9% compared to the same time last year.

Future Product Development

MBUU has cruised through 2021 and has no plan to slow down in 2022. Management has already introduced brand-new products to consumers in all three segments, benefiting from the acquisition which has world-class products and manufacturing facilities. More models will be benefiting from its in-house produced Malibu Monsoon engine, significantly reducing the cost of sale. New boats are and will be delivered throughout the year 2022. The strong pace at which production is taking place amidst industry-wide supply chain issues that competitors are suffering from, is allowing MBUU to benefit from the surging customer demand. Vertical integration has significantly improved operational performance and keeps control in its own hands. Moreover, to optimise performance, it now has access to new production facilities and is expanding its distribution. It has the ability to increase inventory levels at dealers as well as the ability to increase production. This will give it the ability to grow its market position in the future as it has an efficient product development process, streamlining process across its boat offerings and manufacturing facilities.

Final Thoughts

From what has been presented in recent press releases and financial reports I feel that MBUU is a great small-cap stock opportunity for investors to consider. It has shown incredible growth in the last 5 years in revenue and earnings growth. The price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 can be considered low considering the market leader position the company has and there is a large and growing addressable market for which MBUU has the production facilities to accommodate. On top of that, it has a consistent track record of delivering value to shareholders, for this reason, I am certainly bullish on the opportunity.