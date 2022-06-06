designer491/iStock via Getty Images

In my first year of university, I was tasked to work with a group of five individuals to start a new business. Long before the company became public, our teaching assistant required us to use a task management platform none of us had ever heard of. Nonetheless, the students were required to sign up for a platform called Asana (NYSE:ASAN) long before the company became public.

With no current position in the business eliminating any bias, Asana proved very effective in managing this full-year project with my team members. It allowed us to stay on track and understand who was doing what in order to meet project-specific deadlines. Of course, ASAN offers a wide variety of options for those utilizing the platform in a larger organization. From project management to cross-team coordination to communication, Asana's mission is to:

Help humanity thrive by enabling the world’s teams to work together effortlessly.

Quick Overview

While many are aware of Asana, I will dedicate this section to giving a quick overview of the business model.

As described in its 10-K, Asana is a work management platform that helps teams orchestrate work, from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives. Former Asana co-founders were first-hand witnesses of coordination problems while working at Meta (formerly Facebook) (FB). Rather than spending time with unproductive administrative work such as e-mail threads and status meetings, they believed time should be spent on strategic work.

Asana Q4 Investor Presentation

According to Asana's Anatomy of Work Index, it believes a whopping 60% of work involves unnecessary meetings, emails, and duplicated work. As the old saying goes, "time is money", and if 60% of work is unproductive and useless for lack of better words, money is being wasted. As COO Anne Raimondi stated in yesterday's Q1 earnings call:

As the IDC study revealed, customers realized 225% return on investment in the first year they used Asana through increased productivity and faster workflow

It is evident that this study clearly confirms Asana's mission to enable teams to work together effectively.

Why I Like Asana

Growth & Retention

Asana has over 119,000 paying subscribers generating $378.4M in annual 2021 revenue. Asana offers free trials along with its Basic offering for teams of up to 15 people. It employs a land an expand model to hook customers in and gain their trust to ultimately convert them to paying customers. Hence, the twin engines driving Asana's top line include the number of paying customers and spend per customer. The table below exhibits robust growth amongst both metrics, increasing revenue by 166% from 2020 to 2022.

F'2020 F'2021 F'2022 Q1'2023 Paying Customers 49,000 93,000 119,000 126,000 Average Spend Per Customer (annual) $2,910 $2,441 $3,180

Furthermore, Asana's DBNRR (dollar-based net revenue retention) is a crucial metric indicative of customers' willingness to stay on the platform and spend more on average. Specifically, Asana's high-paying customers are exhibiting the highest DBNRR as portrayed below. Currently, 15,437 customers spend $5k or more, 894 customers spend $50k or more, and 390 customers spend $100k or more on the platform.

Q1 Presentation

While Asana does face competition most notably from companies such as Atlassian (TEAM) and monday.com (MNDY), its value proposition is clear based on its high-quality customers. Customers include MNEs such as Google (GOOG), Spotify (SPOT), Amazon (AMZN), Roku (ROKU), PayPal (PYPL), Twitter (TWTR), Accenture (ACN), Pinterest (PINS), Autodesk (ADSK), and DoorDash (DASH) to name a few.

According to Asana's Investor Presentation and bottom-up analysis, only 5% of its market has been penetrated based on the total number of global knowledge workers.

Q1 Presentation

Moat Via Switching Costs

Asana's product creates a key competitive advantage, or moat, via high switching costs. While its customers can technically switch to a competing service at any time, it will prove to be costly in terms of dollars and short-term productivity pains. Multi-billion-dollar businesses will require significant training to adopt the new workforce management system and implement it within organizations. As an individual that has worked for a large Canadian bank, adopting new systems, no matter how basic, results in significant unnecessary and unproductive tasks, exactly what Asana is trying to eliminate.

Additionally, while Asana's DBNRR numbers don't directly prove high switching costs, it does exemplify customer satisfaction with the platform. Hence, Asana's ability to create an ecosystem of organizational integration deeming it unlikely to incur any churn.

Another thing to note is that Asana Partners is expanding our ecosystem in support of consolidated technology stack. Users do less contact switching and have more time for the work that matters. This expansion includes reimagined Google Drive integration, linking Google Box, Sheets and Slides to tasks with final common notifications directly in Asana, minimizing tool switching. Asana for Google Chat and Spaces converts unstructured conversations or messages into actionable Asana tasks without leaving Google chat. And a brand-new Sigma integration powers creative work by converting stickies into Asana tasks without leaving brainstorming sessions in big jam boards. This launch continues the momentum of our strong fiscal year 2023 product cycle.

The above quote further expands the convenience Asana provides to all its users with respect to various Google product integrations.

Why I Haven't Pulled The Trigger Yet But Should Think About It

Valuation

While high-growth companies typically do trade for rich valuations, the past year has taught all investors that valuation still matters to provide enough upside. Despite Asana falling over 85% from its all-time high levels of $145, the business is by no means cheap.

Data by YCharts

While Asana's P/S multiple has significantly compressed from a high of over 60x toward the end of 2021, 10x sales is not a cheap stock by any means. However, relative to its four publically traded competitors and boasting the highest gross margin of the peer group at almost 90%, perhaps 10x sales is a somewhat reasonable valuation to pay for this business. As of this writing, ASAN has fallen approximately 11% after announcing its first-quarter earnings due to analyst downgrades driven by a higher-than-expected net loss.

Financials

Asana's revenue growth since becoming public has been nothing short of exceptional, posting robust top-line growth expected to grow another 40% in the upcoming fiscal year.

Q1 Presentation

Despite its massive revenue, growth Asana continues to post significant losses, remaining unprofitable and free cash flow negative. As depicted by the graph below, SG&A continues to make up a significant, and slightly growing percentage of revenue.

Tikr

Nevertheless, Asana is committed to driving enterprise-wide growth via increasing its headcount and aggressively reinvesting into its strategic priorities.

As stated by Head of Finance Tim Fan in the earnings call:

Yes. I mean I think you should 100% expect us to improve our operating margin and free cash flow margin in fiscal year '24. I think it will take some time for us, like as we measure the investments that we're making this year as the headcount that we added in the first half of this year, come online with added capacity towards the end of the year. I think all those things will come into play. But I think what you're seeing from us is we're putting a plan together. We have a plan to manage our cash burn to pace our investments. Really, what I would say is -- we're really focused on those areas where we've seen success and that we're confident about the ROI and pulling back or -- pulling back on those areas where we're less confident or it's been more speculative. So I think that's a fine way to think about it. But obviously, we want to be in a position where we're beating consensus, Pat, quite honestly. And hopefully, we'll deliver the kind of results that's going to make everybody happy.

Q1 Earnings Overview

With Asana's Q1 earnings released last week, I will briefly dedicate the following section for a quick recap.

To briefly recap earnings, Asana posted revenue of $120.65M (beat by $5.54M) and Non-GAAP EPS of $-0.30 (beat by $0.06). Despite beating estimates, Asana guided for a Q2 loss of $0.38 per share, compared to analyst expectations of $0.32 per share.

On a positive note in Q1, Asana HIPPA compliance opened new doors within the medical space with its new partnership with industry leading orthodontic company Align Technology (ALGN).

On the top of strategic partners, it's clear that our progress with HIPAA compliance opens exciting new opportunities. I'm proud to announce our partnership with Align Technology, a global medical device company and distributor to tens of thousands of doctors' offices. Real-time patient information and high-touch practice communication is an enormous opportunity for maximizing volume and revenue. This solution, Asana’s mile to Align marks an important development in Asana's history as we look to bring a broader HIPAA-compliant offering to other customers later this year.

Further, as mentioned above, it is clear that the high paying customer across mid-market and large enterprises consistently spend more on Asana and realize value on the platform. Thus, Asana has continually focused on expanding this segment to further product adoption, a positive sign for long-term investors in the company. When Raimondi was asked about larger deals and pricing leverage, she responded:

Yes. I think what we've tended to do with the mid-market and larger accounts is definitely create structures where there's predictable billing for them and total cost of ownership and making sure that from -- as Dustin mentioned earlier, our priority really is on expansion of paid seats in these accounts because we really see that the stronger the adoption and the more employees that are using Asana, the faster that companies are realizing value. So we tend to -- depending on if it's a multiyear deal, we'll structure it primarily to make sure that customers have predictability and budget, but it's really focused on adoption, expansion and growth.

Despite the recent sell-off post-earnings, contrary to the Street, I believe Asana posted a relatively strong quarter beating expectations, posting strong DBNRR and product viability, and partnering with ALGN. Despite its lack of profitability and cash flow, Asana's land and expand strategy continues to be a powerful engine driving growth across all paying customers (see below).

Customer Adoption Growth (Q1 Investor Presentation)

Starter Position Time?

Asana has been on my watch for a little under a year now and has recently looked more and more attractive following the contraction of its multiple and share price. As the great Oracle of Omaha Warren Buffet once said:

Never test the depth of a river with both feet

To quickly recap my thoughts on Asana below.

The Bull Case

Continue to grow revenue and DBNRR within its highest-paying customers. Total paying customers, customer spending $5k, $50k, and $100k are all trending in the right direction Various integration and new product features will drive adoption, thereby resulting in high switching costs for enterprises, effectively locking them into the platform Robust revenue growth and high gross margins make for fantastic unit economics if the company can deliver on its strategic initiatives and recognize scale

The Bear Case

Lack of profitability and cash flow will result in a burn over the short-medium term Despite its P/S multiple contracting, Asana is still a richly valued business (however, still lower than some of its peers) While the company is spending aggressively on its growth, its operating expenses are over 100% of revenue due to increased headcount and investments

Abiding by Buffet's rule, I shall not test the depth of this river with both feet. Nevertheless, it is foolish to ignore the strength of Asana's business model and ability to attract top tier customers to adopt its product. Despite the company's risk, I believe Asana now warrants a starter position and the river can perhaps be tested with one foot, or maybe a couple of toes if that feels safer.