When we last covered NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) we upgraded it to neutral/hold and we wanted to wait out the bounce. Specifically, we said,

We are also upgrading this to a Neutral Rating, or a "hold" as the stock is tactically oversold. We have been bearish on this since near $3.60 on the common shares and it is time to change our view temporarily. Here we have to balance our longer-term outlook of a complete wipeout (for both the common and preferred equities) with the oversold nature of the stock and possibility of an upside surprise in the next quarter.

That was not a bad call in hindsight as NGL rallied as high as $2.85 before turning lower.

Tactics are critical in making short side calls and a lot of our "hold" ratings are designed to not press our bets. The stock still rests 26.54% over the point where that article was published, and we examine the fundamentals today in light of what is happening in energy and the credit markets.

Q3-2022

NGL's fiscal year end is in March and Q3-2022 is for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The company beat revenue estimates by a comfortable amount but missed EBITDA numbers. We will note here that adjusted EBITDA was up versus the rather bad quarter of Q3-2021 (ended December 31, 2020), but not enough to make the markets happy.

A key reason here is that NGL is running out of time to pay back its debt and things are taking a turn for the worse. It did not help matters one bit either when NGL reduced the adjusted EBITDA estimates for the fiscal year. After Q2-2022, NGL had guided for $570-$600 million and a maintenance capex of $115 million.

Post the first two quarters of the year, NGL had $237 million of adjusted EBITDA in the bag. Hence NGL expected $348 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q3-2022 and Q4-2022 combined. Post the recently declared results, the midpoint of the full year guidance is down to $555 million and hence the last two quarters will contribute $318 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Growth and maintenance capex was raised up from $115 million to $127.5 million as well. Of course, we have highlighted only the maintenance portion in the slide as NGL has really not produced any growth across any timeframe that we have looked at this company. We are doing this walkthrough to give readers an understanding of how things have deteriorated despite a far stronger climate for energy prices.

Within the company, the water solutions is actually doing quite nicely.

But the crude oil logistics is suffering and unlikely to recover.

The company had the usual slide elucidating the plan to reduce leverage below 4.75X.

But it does not appear to be working. Total long-term debt was $3.37 billion at the end of March 31, 2021.

The December 31, 2021 was actually higher than that.

The company has even removed the preferred shares from that slide as pretty much everyone knows they are not collecting a dime here. The market now doubts the ability to even repay the November 2023 notes. Those have a yield to maturity of 13.273%. This is despite NGL actually buying these in the market (you can see the slight reduction in the 2023 liabilities in the two slides above). The secured debt, which is ahead of the other bonds, now has a yield to maturity of 9.47%.

Those are gruesome realities to deal with. Assuming a refinancing was done on the entire stack today at 13%, the interest ($455 million) plus maintenance capex ($125 million) would exceed adjusted EBITDA. So that is not going to happen here in our opinion. Also, the secured notes will be getting nervous here as all cash flow is so far reducing the 2023 notes. We think when the time comes for payment of these 2023 notes, a dramatic restructuring is highly probable.

Verdict

We always knew this was the most likely path for NGL and it appears we are now getting into the final 18 months of this saga. We expect ultimately zero recovery for the common shares and zero recovery for the three stooges (shown below).

1) NGL Energy Partners LP PFD UNIT CL B (NYSE:NGL.PB)

2) NGL Energy Partners LP PFD UNIT CL C (NYSE:NGL.PC)

3) NGL Energy Partners LP PFD UNIT CL D (private placement, no ticker).

The common stock can bounce between now and that point of course. Even the publicly traded preferred shares remain completely detached from reality as they trade in the double digits. Ultimately, we expect all of them to also go to zero. Exact timeline remains slightly in doubt. We are downgrading the common shares and preferred shares to a Strong Sell.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.