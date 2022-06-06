monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

There has been a lot of talk this week of layoffs, especially in the tech sector. This week, we saw the highest number of announced layoffs since 2020. The jobs market is the key. If anything can stop the Fed from tightening and drawing the market lower, it is the unemployment figures. They are also purposely targeting asset prices. Bringing stock prices down is all about a tighter monetary policy at the Fed. It really won’t do much to slow inflation, but when the only tool you have is a hammer...

I have to say I love watching bear markets. While they are not easy on the portfolio, I must say that they are the most thought-provoking of markets. Right now, we are in the midst of a bear market rally. I do not think the selloff is over. That could have been a bottom, but I don’t think so. We are seeing massive deleveraging in the hedge fund area, which is encouraging. There are several portfolio strategies that are poised to be buyers. This bear market rally could head higher than you think. That’s what makes bear markets so interesting and hard to predict. We will be taking off risk at the higher end of our trading range. The higher stock prices go, the more the Fed will be given room to tighten policy.

The June options expiration will be massive. That unlocks the market in either direction. The market has little to no liquidity, and that will only get worse as the summer drags on. Markets could have large moves in either direction. The action after Labor Day will have more meaning than it does now. We hit the lower end of the trading range that we predicted at 3800 and bounced. We are almost back to the middle of the trading range. Hedge funds deleveraging means that a capitulation selloff may not come, so we must be prepared for that as well.

June 17th is still a big date on the calendar. Bear markets go further and faster than you think. Middle of the range is 4300 on the S&P 500. We closed Friday at 4108.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.