LorenzoT81/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2022 has thus far been a very bearish year for most technology stocks. The Nasdaq 100 has lost around a quarter of its value while 2020's high-flyers such as Cathie Wood's ARKK is down by over 50% this year. A quick look at online retail trading groups such as WallStreetBets shows that once-voracious crowds of young investors have now turned quite bleak and demoralized. Top brokers among these typically younger investors, such as Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD), have seen a crash in the brokerage's fundamentals.

I covered Robinhood Markets in September of last year in a very bearish article titled "Robinhood Stock: Unstable Business Model At An Unjustifiable Valuation." The company's stock has been down around 80% since then. At the end of the report, I wrote that I believed the stock would likely fall "may fall to or below $21". This has now occurred, and, as expected, it has come with a significant reversal in speculative retail investor activity. Specifically, the 2020 boom in (typically younger) retail investors, driven by stimulus checks and extra free time at home, now appears to be rapidly fading.

Key bullish factors in 2020, such as the savings boom (which encouraged many new investors), have reversed as savings decline and consumer credit use surges. Logically, the crash in savings and rise in consumer debt, driven by inflationary pressures, is likely forcing many retail investors to take profits for personal expenses. Unsurprisingly, that shift has come with a relatively significant decline in stock prices among the most speculative technology stocks of 2020 and 2021.

In my view, these factors are likely discouraging many of Robinhood's critical users to the point where the brokerage may struggle to remain financially viable. Still, HOOD is far less "overvalued" than when I covered it last, so if the company can change its business model sufficiently, it may be able to recover. With the stock as low as it is, a strong recovery could rapidly increase its value. However, brokerages are capital and liquidity intensive, and with Robinhood's quick user departure, I doubt the company's potential to recover.

Boom and Busts in Retail Trading

The great boom in retail investing activity appears to have peaked last year and is now in reversal. Historically, retail investor activity has a significant ebb and flow, primarily driven by technological change. As many may remember, in the 1990s, the first online retail brokerages popped up, driving down commissions and fueling a boom in online investment news media. Throughout the 90s', great speculation ensued, leading to extreme valuations increases in popular technology stocks, with the Nasdaq 100 rising by around 18X from January 1990 to January 2000. A staggering 80% crash followed the boom over 18 months after the 2000 peak.

Today, the Nasdaq 100 is down by roughly 25% from its December 2021 peak. Generally speaking, the companies in the index are far more extensive and more established today than those in the index in the 1990s. In my view, one of the ARK Innovation ETFs, such as ARKK, down 73% from its early 2021 peak, is more similar to the Nasdaq 100 of two decades ago. Valuations are now much lower within the technology space, but many technology firms are now seeing earnings decline and are pursuing workforce cuts.

With valuations more reasonable, I am no more bearish on technology than I am on most other sectors; however, it is apparent that many of the companies most held by speculative retail investors are in a recession. These firms can be seen by looking at the "Robinhood Top 100 stocks" list - an index I've long used to find potential short opportunities. While brokerages like Robinhood attract many investors, I believe it's clear that its "typical customer" is likely facing significant losses and likely does not have sufficient capital or will to wade back into aggressive trading.

Additionally, while more-speculative technology stocks may now have less downside risk, it may be long before they return to a bull market due to fundamental declines in the sector. In my view, the U.S. technology sector is long overdue for restructuring after around fifteen years of significant change following the smartphone invention. At this point, it is hard to say what these changes will be. Still, historically speaking, long-drawn-out booms often lead to overdevelopment, overexuberance, and overvaluations, requiring prolonged and large downturns to clean out.

Robinhood's Q2 Fundamentals May Be Abysmal

This environment does not fare well for most swing traders or those looking to catch on to large bullish stock swings. With this in mind, Robinhood will likely need to capture a more prominent "buy and hold" value-investor type of customer base to salvage its waning user base. To better illustrate the firm's struggle, see its monthly active users, average revenue per user, and total assets from 2020 to Q1 of 2022:

Robinhood Markets, MAU, ARPU, and AUC 2020-2022 (Robinhood Markets Q1 2022 Investor Presentation)

From 2020 to Q2 of 2021, Robinhood's total assets under custody rose by 5X, and its monthly active users increased by ~160%. Since then, there has been a slight decline in assets under custody and a notable decline in active users, and, most importantly, a 60% crash in revenue per user. Unsurprisingly, Robinhood's fundamentals generally track the trends in technology and high-beta stock funds, the most speculative of which peaked in Q1 2021, with technology, in general, peaked in Q4. See below:

Data by YCharts

Overall, Robinhood's user activity tends to track those stocks popular among its customers. Many new investors entered the market during the boom and found "easy money" buying the top-trending stocks. This period is over, and many are learning that long-term investing success requires far more due diligence.

While HOOD is down significantly, it will likely fall even further if it reports a worse Q2 trend in users and trading activity. Notably, the key Nasdaq 100 index declined only 8% in Q1 of this year, while it is now down by over 15% in Q2. While these stocks could recover, the index was down by nearly 25% this quarter before the recent spike, so they could also decline more. To me, this is a strong sign that Robinhood's Q2 fundamentals will likely be much worse than they were in Q1 as the bear market has grown and extended to a wider variety of stock sectors. It is no longer just "ARKK-type" stocks in a bear market.

As measured by analyst consensus, Robinhood's earnings estimates show the firm's EPS rising in Q2 and continuing through the end of 2024. Interestingly, analysts do not expect the company to become profitable even by 2024. In my view, its Q2 earnings may be worse than its Q1 since the recent decline in stocks will likely worsen its user exodus. In the long-term, unless the stock market soon enters another boom, I believe Robinhood will either need to change and adapt its business model or risk becoming worthless.

The Bottom Line

In the company's last investor call, managers mentioned introducing the Robinhood cash card (for debit withdrawals) as well as a means by which customers can directly deposit a portion of their paycheck. The company also expanded its crypto trading platform, added crypto wallets, and acquired the overseas cryptocurrency company Zigluy for $170M. In my opinion, these crypto investments are ill-timed as that market has slowed dramatically since Q1. Even more, because the company is still focusing on undercutting other banks and brokerages regarding fees, I doubt these developments will aid the company's profitability and could even worsen the issue (by adding costs and complexity).

On the positive side, the company mentioned a focus on growing its "more advanced" "large portfolio" customer base, a significant revenue driver despite making up a small portion of users. This was done by adding more advanced charting options, screen tools, and extended trading hours. In my view, the company will need to focus on this group as larger and long-term oriented "buy and hold" investment accounts (such as personal retirement accounts) will likely prove far more stable during the downturn. Still, in my opinion, compared to other brokerages like Interactive Brokers (IBKR), Robinhood has a very long way to go when it comes to building a more comprehensive platform.

At this time, I do not believe HOOD is a buying opportunity. However, I would not bet against the stock since it could bounce dramatically if other investors begin to see it as a discounted fire sale. In my view, HOOD would only be oversold if the company had a pathway to profitability which I do not see. The company's market value is also very close to its book value (both around $7B); while its book value is not entirely meaningful, that could justify it as an acquisition target. Still, beyond having a sticky user base, I see very little long-term value in Robinhood unless the company can make new game-changing innovations. Radical adaptation is entirely possible, so I am neutral on the stock for now. Still, I doubt a recovery will occur with the economy (particularly the technology sector) in an increasingly tough spot.