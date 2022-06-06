alvinburrows/E+ via Getty Images

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) has been underperforming for a while, and we expect it to continue due to a lack of value creation opportunities for investors. However, based on our valuation assessment, we think the stock can potentially return 75% from current levels should it see significant M&A interest from a financial buyer. If the management continues on course, we see value emerging in the stock closer to $20 levels.

Business

Open Text is a provider of information management software and associated services.

Company filings

The divisions of ‘Cloud Services and Subscriptions’ and ‘Customer Support’ are the SAAS offerings, with the other two as the legacy software and service offerings.

Company filings

The company is relatively well known; however, its overall growth has languished since 2019.

While the pandemic was a key reason for the slowdown in growth, the company’s M&A-driven product portfolio has kept subscription rates at an elevated rate to be dragged down by support and on-prem businesses.

Company filings, Author’s analysis

We find the level of granularity in Open Text management’s financial performance expectations very transparent.

Company filings Company filings Company filings

Additionally, there appears to be a reasonable level of resilience in the company’s margin profile.

Company filings, Author’s analysis

Non-GAAP gross margin has trended up – indicating pricing power

Adj EBITDA margin has trended between 36% and 40%

FCF margin has been a lot more volatile but remains above the 20% mark

FCFs have moved primarily on account of mark-to-market adjustments in investments, income tax changes and some minor working capital adjustments – all of which are explainable in business, especially with the changes the world has seen over the last three years.

To the management’s credit, despite Open Text’s acquisition spree, the company’s gross and EBITDA margins have been quite resilient.

Despite growing cloud revenues, profitability and FCF generation, the stock has underperformed. We think the market has negatively perceived the following issues:

Weak headline growth number (organic growth of 2-4%)

The time for the cloud installed base of 33% to reach the targeted number of 92%

M&A heavy strategy

Given the relative commodity nature of the information management business, growing 100 bps above the GDP growth rate is a reasonable expectation.

We note that 80%+ of the company revenue is on a recurring (subscription) basis, and given most of the investments are on the cloud side, Open Text should see a steady move toward the targeted installed base.

Open Text’s M&A playbook is also quite clear around the business areas, TAMs, and acquirable revenues the company is looking at.

Company filings

The operational and financial aspects of the company in place beg the question of why has the stock not performed.

While decoding market sentiment is challenging, we look at Open Text from a valuation lens. The company’s growth, margin and profitability characteristics make it more suitable for a cash flow-based valuation versus a multiple based approach. Even in the cash flow method, we think understanding Open Text’s shareholder return potential will necessitate more than one valuation method.

The company should be valued by a DCF and a DDM. The DCF will estimate Open Text’s value based on the FCFs or the financial crux of the operational performance. The DDM or the dividend discount model will provide a sense of how much of the cash flows generated can flow down to investors – i.e., what portion of that equity value can be expected to hit your bank account versus getting consumed in M&A etc.

Furthermore, we will first derive our FCFs based on the management guidance and then build out scenarios of how much of those can potentially be distributed as dividends. The range of values can potentially give a clearer picture of what an investor can expect from the company.

Financials

Based on the management’s target model, past performance, and market consensus, we arrive at the estimate of the financials as follows:

Company filings, Author’s analysis

We expect revenue growth to be driven by cloud revenues, with on-prem revenues declining. The increase in cloud revenues should augur positively for gross margins. In addition, the benefits of scale should start helping EBITDA margins, which ultimately should help free cash flow growth.

DCF

We take a WACC of 7% and terminal growth of 2% to arrive at an equity value of $19 billion, or 75% upside from the current stock price.

Company filings, Author’s analysis

Please note this value is based on the assumption that the entire FCF or the free cash flow to the firm is available for distribution. Such a scenario will arise only when Open Text is acquired. Considering the company’s growth profile and profitability, in our opinion, a financial buyer (such as Thoma Bravo) is much more likely than any strategic player. Thus, we look at the potential dividends that Open Text could distribute.

DDM

The dividend discount model or DDM attempts to estimate the value of a dividend-generating asset, in this case, Open Text.

Company filings, Author’s analysis

We estimate the cost of equity using the Capital Asset Pricing Model or the CAPM. We assume the risk-free rate as the 3-month T-bill rate of 1.13%, expected returns as 10.5% or approximately the returns of S&P since inception and a beta of 0.93 (from Yahoo! Finance). We arrive at the cost of equity of 9.8%, which is much higher than the WACC of 7% (from Gurufocus) to account for no debt in this calculation.

Over the last three years, dividends as a % of FCFs have trended from 21% to 26%. We consider three scenarios:

As a % of FCF, Dividends continue to grow to over one-third of the FCFs: In this case, the present value of expected dividends comes out to $4.9 billion.

Dividends as a % of FCF are fixed at one-fourth of the FCFs: In this case, the present value of expected dividends comes out to $3.6 billion.

Dividends as a % of FCF decline to one-fifth of the FCFs: In this case, the present value of expected dividends comes out to $3.1 billion.

Our DDM estimates imply a 50-70% decline from the current levels. It is worth noting that the company will still have cash that it would be deploying for other purposes (most likely M&A).

Conclusion

Open Text is a healthy business, generating strong cash flows. As a result, we think the stock can see a re-rating in the following cases:

A large player buys out Open Text: In such a scenario, the intrinsic value of $19 billion could become realizable, generating significant value for the existing shareholder. Of course, as outlined, we expect this to be a financial buyout instead of a strategic buyout, given the characteristics of the business. While this may be the most bullish case, in the current environment of tightening monetary conditions, we think the possibility of this option is low.

Increased dividend distributions: We think this is a simple option for the management. However, it will stunt the M&A focus and thus the expected growth, limiting any further dividend distributions.

Acceleration of cloud growth: The management’s focus on growing cloud revenues is the right way forward. However, it needs to be around our estimates to ensure value is created. By the management’s admission, organic growth is likely to be 2-4%, which may not be what growth investors are expecting.

Unless the Open Text can generate conviction around how investors can see value creation, we think the stock is likely to struggle. However, at around $20 levels (from the current $40), we see the stock reaching fair value based on our DDM.