Earnings of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) will likely dip this year, mostly on the back of lower provision reversals. On the other hand, strength in the Hawaiian economy will lift the loan balances, thereby leading to earnings growth. Further, the moderately rate-sensitive top line will benefit from higher interest rates this year. Overall, I'm expecting Bank of Hawaii Corp. to report earnings of $5.33 per share in 2022, down 15% year-over-year. Compared to my last report on Bank of Hawaii Corp., I have barely changed my earnings estimate for this year. The year-end target price is close to the current market price. Therefore, I'm maintaining a hold rating on Bank of Hawaii Corporation.

Economic Factors To Drive Balance Sheet Growth

Bank of Hawaii's loan portfolio grew by a strong 2.4% in the first quarter of 2022, or 9.6% annualized, which exceeded my expectations. In fact, last quarter witnessed the strongest quarterly loan growth since June 2020 when the portfolio benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program. Before the pandemic, the loan portfolio normally grew by mid-to-high single digits. This loan growth is likely to be repeated in 2022.

The main reason behind my optimism is the anticipated economic strength in Hawaii. The Economic Research Organization at the University of Hawaii (“UHERO”) expects decent GDP growth of 3.5% in 2022, according to its latest economic report. Further, UHERO expects the unemployment rate to dip to 3.6% in 2022, but not return to the pre-pandemic level until 2023.

Considering the first quarter's strong performance and the outlook on the Hawaiian economy, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 7.1% in 2022. In my last report on Bank of Hawaii Corp., I estimated loan growth of 6.1% for this year. I have revised upwards my growth estimate, mostly because of the strong performance in the first quarter of the year.

Meanwhile, I’m expecting other balance sheet items to grow more or less in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Financial Position Net Loans 9,690 10,342 10,881 11,724 12,101 12,959 Growth of Net Loans 9.5% 6.7% 5.2% 7.7% 3.2% 7.1% Other Earning Assets 6,184 5,504 5,960 7,472 9,362 9,529 Deposits 14,884 15,027 15,784 18,212 20,360 21,663 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 766 640 798 768 564 579 Common equity 1,232 1,268 1,287 1,375 1,432 1,345 Book Value Per Share ($) 28.9 30.2 31.7 34.5 35.7 33.7 Tangible BVPS ($) 28.2 29.4 30.9 33.7 35.0 32.9 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million, unless otherwise specified)

Deposit Mix Improvement To Bear Fruit This Year

In anticipation of a rise in interest rates, Bank of Hawaii Corporation has improved its deposit mix over the last year. Non-interest-bearing deposits now make up around 36.2% of total deposits, up from 35.7% at the end of December 2021, and 31.6% at the end of December 2020. These non-interest-bearing deposits will make the average deposit cost somewhat upwards sticky amid a rising interest-rate environment.

Unfortunately, the large balance of fixed income securities will also make the average earning-asset yield somewhat sticky in a rising interest-rate environment. Available-for-sale and held-to-maturity securities totaled $8.7 billion at the end of March 2022, representing a sizable 41% of total earning assets.

Due to the combination of deposit and earning-asset mixes, the net interest margin is only moderately sensitive to a rate hike. The management’s interest-rate sensitivity analysis given in the 10-Q filing shows that a 200-basis point gradual increase in interest rates can boost the net interest income by 4.2% over twelve months.

1Q 2022 10-Q Filing

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the margin to increase by 20 basis points in the last nine months of 2022, from 2.34% in the first quarter of the year.

Revising Downwards The Provision Expense Estimate Following The First Quarter’s Surprise

Bank of Hawaii surprised me by reporting a large net provision reversal in the first quarter of the year, totaling $6 million. The company’s non-accrual loans stood at 0.14% of total loans at the end of March 2022, having barely changed from a year-ago period. At the same time, Bank of Hawaii Corp. has reduced the loan loss reserve levels substantially from a year-ago period. Allowances for loan losses stood at 1.21% of total loans at the end of March 2022, down from 1.63% at the end of March 2021. Due to the decline in the reserve level without a commensurate decline in credit quality, I believe provision reversals will likely remain subdued in the year ahead.

Meanwhile, provisioning for loan additions will likely continue at a normal level. Overall, I'm expecting the provision expense, net of reversals, to be near a normal level in the last nine months of 2022. However, combined with the first quarter of the year, the net provision expense will likely remain below normal. I'm expecting the net provision expense to make up 0.05% of total loans in 2022, down from an average of 0.15% of total loans from 2017 to 2019.

In my last report on Bank of Hawaii Corporation, I estimated a net provision expense of $16 million for 2022. I have now slashed this estimate to $7 million, partly because of the surprise in the first quarter of the year and partly because of the change in the economic outlook.

Expecting Earnings To Dip By 15%

Mostly due to lower net provision reversals, the earnings will likely decline this year relative to last year. Further, I'm expecting the non-interest expense to grow by 7.2% in 2022, leading to pressure on the bottom line. In my last report on Bank of Hawaii Corporation, I estimated the non-interest expense to increase by 5.8% this year. I have revised upwards my non-interest expense estimate because of the significant operating expense growth in the first quarter of the year.

On the other hand, strong loan growth and moderate margin expansion will support the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting Bank of Hawaii Corp. to report earnings of $5.33 per share in 2022, down 15% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Income Statement Net interest income 457 486 498 496 497 537 Provision for loan losses 17 13 16 118 (51) 7 Non-interest income 185 169 183 184 171 171 Non-interest expense 358 372 379 374 394 422 Net income - Common Sh. 185 220 226 154 250 213 EPS - Diluted ($) 4.33 5.23 5.56 3.86 6.25 5.33 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million, unless otherwise specified)

In my last report on Bank of Hawaii Corporation, I estimated earnings of $5.31 per share. My updated earnings estimate is barely changed from my previous estimate because the upward revision in loan growth and the downward revision in the provision expense offset the higher non-interest expense estimate.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to inflation, and consequently the timing and magnitude of interest rate hikes.

Current Market Price Is Close To The Year-End Target Price

Bank of Hawaii is offering a dividend yield of 3.5% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.70 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 52.5% for 2022, which is in line with the five-year average of 50.4%. Therefore, the earnings outlook presents no threat to the dividend payout.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Bank of Hawaii. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.37 in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 30.9 33.7 35.0 Average Market Price ($) 82.7 66.5 85.9 Historical P/TB 2.68x 1.97x 2.46x 2.37x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $32.9 gives a target price of $77.9 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 1.6% downside from the June 3 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.97x 2.17x 2.37x 2.57x 2.77x TBVPS - Dec 2022 ($) 32.9 32.9 32.9 32.9 32.9 Target Price ($) 64.8 71.3 77.9 84.5 91.1 Market Price ($) 79.2 79.2 79.2 79.2 79.2 Upside/(Downside) (18.2)% (9.9)% (1.6)% 6.7% 15.0% Source: Author's Estimates

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 15.3x in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 Average Earnings per Share ($) 5.56 3.86 6.25 Average Market Price ($) 82.7 66.5 85.9 Historical P/E 14.9x 17.2x 13.7x 15.3x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $5.33 gives a target price of $81.5 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 2.9% upside from the June 3 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 13.3x 14.3x 15.3x 16.3x 17.3x EPS 2022 ($) 5.33 5.33 5.33 5.33 5.33 Target Price ($) 70.8 76.2 81.5 86.8 92.2 Market Price ($) 79.2 79.2 79.2 79.2 79.2 Upside/(Downside) (10.6)% (3.9)% 2.9% 9.6% 16.3% Source: Author's Estimates

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $79.7, which implies a 0.6% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of only 4.2%. Hence, I’m maintaining a hold rating on Bank of Hawaii Corporation.