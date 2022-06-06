Eimiaj/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis / Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) as an investment option at its current market price. As my readers know, I have begun to write favorably on the muni sector, of which PML is heavily exposed. Simply, I see some broad macro-fundamentals that make the sector look attractive here. Yet, that does not mean I am bullish on every muni-CEF out there. In fact, PML is a fund I have had a cautious view on for a long time - one that was vindicated yet again since my last review:

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Clearly, PML has been nothing short of a decent in the past six months. That said, with the fund in correction territory and the broader backdrop favorable for munis, it could seem logical that there is a value play to be made here.

While that may be the case, after review I continue to believe investors would be better served elsewhere. PML still has a premium that is much too lofty for me to consider. Further, the fund's duration level has increased since the year began. With inflation accelerating through the first half of the year, a rising duration level is not favorable. Finally, PML has two sister funds from PIMCO that both trade at cheaper prices. This suggests if one wants multi-state muni exposure from PIMCO, better options exist that are just as easily accessible.

Let's Start With Some Good News

To begin, I want to start with some of the positives for munis. This is important because while I am not bullish on PML, I am not too "bearish" on this option right now either. True, I don't see a lot of value, but the broader backdrop for munis is supported well enough that further downside risk for PML is fairly limited in my view. Simply, I don't see a stretch similar to the one we just witnessed - where PML drops by double-digits in a few quarters.

To understand why, let us consider the credit backdrop for munis. Historically, this has been a very safe asset class, but the pandemic rattled many investors in to thinking state and local debt was going to start defaulting. Despite this headwind, federal support and resilient tax bases have kept munis performing fairly well in underlying terms. Defaults and delinquencies remain rare, and this is because tax collections / tax revenues have been very strong coming out of the worst of Covid-19. In fact, tax receipts have reached multi-year highs recently, as shown below:

State and Local Tax Revenue (totals) (Lord Abbett)

Just as importantly, there are signs this trend is likely to continue. With elevated receipts and a resilient labor market, credit ratings have continued to improve across the muni sector. This presumes tax collections will remain robust and defaults rate, supporting the underlying bonds. For support, consider the muni bond rating "upgrades" compared to "downgrades" remains in positive territory. This gives credence to an optimistic view:

Upgrades to Downgrades Ratio (Nuveen)

To summarize, while PML may not be my favorite muni CEF at the moment (more on that below), there are positive signs in the muni sector as a whole. This means that even if PML under-performs its peers, it is probably going to hold up reasonably well. When I consider the 6% tax-free yield the fund currently offers, it is difficult to be too big of a bear in this case. Ultimately, this is why I have a "neutral / hold" take on this option, and not a more pessimistic outlook.

What Are Some Headwinds?

Now, the bad news. While there are some positives for munis and PML out there, headwinds also exist. A primary one for PML in particular is the fund's valuation. Back in December I noted PML had a premium over 18%, and that was simply too rich for my blood. In hindsight, avoiding this option was well-timed, as PML's poor performance illustrates. Fortunately, the drop in market price for this fund has also brought down the premium to NAV. While good in theory, the problem is the drop has not been large enough. PML still sits with a premium to NAV over 15%, which is hard to justify in this climate:

PML Valuation (PIMCO)

There is not much to say here except this is simply too much to pay for most CEFs, muni or otherwise. Some readers disagree with this premise, investing "income" is all that matters and premiums are irrelevant. I disagree, and I let total return results speak for themselves in this matter. But for those who aren't like-minded, I would caution those readers to also consider alternatives from PIMCO when evaluating a premium price.

Even if a premium is worth it because PIMCO is a great fund manager (an argument I have seen many times), I would note that PML's sister funds, PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) and PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) both trade at cheaper prices:

PIMCO CEFs (PIMCO)

I bring this up to suggest that even if an individual falls into the category of not caring too much about premiums and wanting PIMCO exposure, they should at least acknowledge that both PML and PMX offer similar muni holdings and are managed by the same people. Yet, they trade at markedly cheaper prices. This does not necessarily make them "better", but it does tell me that value-oriented investors should be looking elsewhere before deciding to buy PML.

Duration Level Has Increased At A Bad Time

My next concern factors around inflation and interest rate risk. This should be top of mind for most investors - muni or otherwise. Inflation has been pummeling the fixed-income market, but also growth stocks and other sectors, making 2022 a difficult calendar year. The unfortunate part is that inflation remains at elevated levels, so this headwind is not going to evaporate in the near-term. In fact, one could argue inflation is more of a risk now than it was when the year started, a worrying trend:

Inflation Metrics (Charles Schwab)

My takeaway here is this remains a problem for fixed-income. This includes PML, but pretty much every muni CEF I cover as well. The problem though, is that PML has more interest rate risk than the average muni CEF. While most muni funds have a fairly high duration, PML is near the top end of the range, with a leveraged-adjusted duration level above 14 years:

PML's Duration (PIMCO)

This is a major concern for me, and I would be unwilling to place a buy rating on this fund until inflation comes down in a big way. This is amplified now because PML's duration has actually increased since my December review, which is very poor timing given how inflation has soared. Back then, the level was still quite high, over 12 years, but more manageable and in-line with its peers. Today, that duration measure is just too high for comfort. With the Fed on track to keep on hiking interest rates, this is just not the exposure I want to have going forward.

Income Story Pretty Good Overall, But Not Great

The next attribute to consider is the fund's distribution. Clearly, for fixed-income investors, and muni investors in particular, the income stream is of paramount importance. On the surface, PML has a favorable income story. The fund's distribution yield is around 6%. After accounting for the tax savings, this is an extremely attractive yield. Ultimately, there isn't much not to like about PML in this regard. The yield is strong, the tax savings are significant, and the UNII metrics are reasonably solid. Distribution coverages are near the 90% mark, and the UNII balance is only at -$.01. This suggests the distribution is relatively safe for now.

However, for a fund with a 15% premium, I want to see stellar figures, not just reasonably good ones. In this respect, we should note that coverage ratios near 90% and a negative balance are not all that comforting when we consider the buy-in price. This is especially true when we compare PML to its peers again. Both PMF and PMX have positive UNII balances, as well as stronger coverage ratios for the time being:

PIMCO Income Metrics (PIMCO)

The conclusion I draw here again is that PML doesn't seem to be the best value from PIMCO. While the income story is overall pretty good, its sister funds have better stories to tell. We don't invest in isolation, and if two similar funds are trading at better prices and have better income coverage, the net result is PML is not the best buy at this time.

A Word Or Two On Leverage

My final take is on PML's risk profile. As I mentioned, PML is filled with strong quality bonds and its income seems safe. So, on the surface, this fund may not seem too risky of an option. Yet, PML has offered investors a double-digit loss this year, so perhaps there is more risk inherent in this product than meets the eye.

To understand why, consider this fund, as with most from PIMCO, is highly leveraged. In fact, it is near the top-end of the leverage range, with total leverage at 49%:

PML's Leverage (PIMCO)

This is something readers need to be aware of when they consider this product. Leverage can be a great tool, but it increases the possibility of big drawdowns as well. 2022 is a prime example of that. Ultimately, with interest rates rising, the cost of leverage is going up. While funds like PML can often make up for this by investing in longer-dated bonds whose yields are also rising, short-term rates happen to be rising faster than long-term rates right now. This means costs are going up while long-dated yields are offering relatively less. This environment reduces the benefit of leverage, so it is something to keep a close eye on in the second half of the year.

Further, let us remember than leverage does not always equate to better returns. On an average year, leveraged muni CEFs do offer stronger returns than their non-leveraged peers. But that is not always the case, and in times of stress the downside becomes strikingly apparent:

Leveraged Muni CEFs vs Non-Leveraged Muni CEFs (Total Return) (BlackRock)

On note, 2018 saw leveraged munis drop by more than their unleveraged peers, which coincided with the Fed hiking interest rates. Given the Fed's ambitions for 2022, this is of very relevant concern.

In summary, I am not saying leverage is bad, or even that investors should avoid it right now. But what I am saying is to be aware of the risks, the possibility for under-performance, and to make sure one's portfolio is leveraged (if at all) in a manageable way. This is not the environment to get out of your comfort zone, and it won't be until the economic picture gets clear and/or the Fed's rate hiking cycle comes to an end.

Bottom-line

PML remains stuck on my avoid list. My outlook is not an outright sell, given the income story and my continued interest in tax-free income streams. But for those without a current position, I would be extremely selective on my muni buys right now. A fund like PML - with a large amount of leverage, a lofty premium, and sister funds with better income metrics - just doesn't entice me for now. As a result, I will keep my "hold" rating on PML in place, and caution readers to be careful with any positions at this time.