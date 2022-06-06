EyeMark/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis: Floating Rate Debt Is Priced In

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) is a healthcare real estate investment trust ("REIT") that primarily owns medical office buildings and acute care hospitals, but also dabbles in behavioral health and a few other specialty health facilities.

In my August 18th, 2021, article pitching UHT as a "Strong Buy," I said that around $57, the downside for UHT appeared limited while the upside looked substantial. Well, since then, UHT has dropped by around 10%. What happened?

What I didn't adequately account for in that previous article was UHT's heavy use of line of credit (or credit revolver) borrowings for unsecured corporate debt rather than bonds. While bonds feature fixed interest rates, the LOC has a floating interest rate, which makes UHT vulnerable to rising rates on the short end.

However, after a nearly 15% drop in UHT's stock price year-to-date after a 7.5% drop in 2021, UHT is trading at a price-to-FFO of a little under 14x (based on 2021's FFO per share). That is significantly lower than the FFO multiples of peers Physicians Healthcare Trust (DOC) and Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), both at 16.7x based on estimated 2022 FFO.

Even with the headwind of rising interest rates, UHT looks attractively valued right now as a long-term buy-and-hold.

Overview & Update On UHT

Recall from my previous article that UHT is externally managed by Universal Health Services (UHS), an operator of hospitals, outpatient medical offices, and behavior health facilities. A plurality of UHT's properties is occupied by UHS, which makes UHS the REIT's largest tenant.

This situation could of course lead one to wonder if there is a conflict of interests between management and UHT's shareholders, but as I've previously discussed in other articles, I believe there are significant mitigating factors that prevent the external management's interests conflicting with those of the REIT's shareholders.

For example, UHS owns 5.7% of UHT stock, and certain members of the external management team (especially Chairman, CEO, and President Alan B. Miller) individually own a significant amount of UHT.

The company said it best themselves in their 2021 annual report:

We believe that the quality and depth of the management and advisory services provided to us by our Advisor and UHS could not be replicated by contracting with unrelated third parties or by being self-advised without considerable cost increases. We believe that these relationships have been beneficial to us in the past, but we cannot guarantee that they will not become detrimental to us in the future.

As for the real estate portfolio, about two-thirds of it is in medical office buildings ("MOBs") and clinics, while another 18% is in acute care hospitals and 8% is in behavioral health. The remaining 7% of the portfolio is in specialty facilities, ambulatory care (e.g. surgery centers), and four childcare centers in Pennsylvania.

Universal Health Realty

All or nearly all of UHT's properties are leased on a triple-net basis, which means that tenants are responsible for all real estate maintenance, taxes, and insurance. Initial lease terms are typically quite long (usually starting at 15 years plus option periods) and also feature contractual rent escalations of 1-3% annually.

Though I am unaware of the exact percentages of the portfolio in given markets, we can see from the property map that most of UHT's properties are clustered in Las Vegas, Reno, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, and Southeast Pennsylvania.

Universal Health Realty

Over the past three and a half decades, UHT's portfolio has steadily expanded through funding from a sound combination of capital sources, including retained cash, well-timed equity issuance, mortgages on select properties, and growing capacity on its credit facility.

The success of this growth model has facilitated slow and steady growth of the dividend, which has been raised annually for 35 consecutive years.

Universal Health Realty 2021 Annual Report

The Headwind Of Rising Rates

So far this year, UHT has trailed the price performance of its two closest MOB REIT peers, DOC and HTA.

Data by YCharts

The reason for this, as previously mentioned, is the fact that most of UHT's debt is in the form of its line of credit / credit facility / credit revolver. Around 83% of UHT's total debt was from its LOC in Q1 2022. Obviously, this is a lot of the REIT's total debt concentrated in a vehicle that is meant to be used only for short-term borrowing.

UHT Q1 2022 10-Q

As you can see, UHT is using $275.1 million of its $375 million line of credit capacity. In Q1, LOC borrowings increased 1.2% year-over-year.

Meanwhile, as you can see below, interest expenses from the revolving credit facility surged 20.8%.

UHT Q1 2022 10-Q

Compare LOC interest expenses of $1.168 million to total Q1 FFO of $12.4 million. That total FFO dropped from Q1 2021's FFO of $12.7 million. So, the increase of ~$200K in LOC interest expenses YoY accounted for about two-thirds of the decline in total FFO YoY.

Hence, why UHT's stock price dropped so significantly as the market became increasingly certain that the Fed would raise its key interest rate by 50 basis points, if not 75 basis points, in early May.

Data by YCharts

As the Fed raises the Federal Funds rate further this year, UHT's credit revolver expenses should likewise increase, which will further push down total FFO and FFO per share.

At this point, it is probably too late to change this problem. Hedging contracts are too expensive, because the market overwhelmingly expects a higher Fed Funds rate and LIBOR in the second half of the year. UHT could fix its interest costs by mortgaging some of the properties it owns free and clear and using the proceeds to pay down the LOC, but mortgage rates have increased as well, so that would defeat the purpose.

UHT is almost certainly stuck with the hot potato of rising interest expenses eating into FFO for the remainder of this year and, indeed, for as long as the Federal Reserve is in a rate-hiking cycle.

However, it is worth noting that during the last rate-hiking cycle in 2017-2018, UHT had a similarly high level of LOC borrowings, which resulted in a material increase in interest expenses. In Q1 2019, for instance, a $224K increase in interest expenses was the primary cause of the ~5% drop in FFO per share from $0.84 in Q1 2018 to $0.80 in Q1 2019.

This temporary headwind did not disrupt UHT's long-term FFO per share growth, though.

Here's what FFO/share looked like for the years from 2015 to 2021:

2015: $2.88

2016: $3.09 (+7%)

2017: $3.10 (+<1%)

2018: $3.28 (+6%)

2019: $3.20 (-2.5%)

2020: $3.36 (+5%)

2021: $3.69 (+10%)

As you can see, the last rate-hiking cycle caused a one-year, low single-digit decline in FFO/share, but the REIT was able to bounce back strongly when the Fed Funds rate was lowered again.

It's also worth noting that UHT's FFO/share growth rate was faster than any of its MOB REIT peers during the above years.

Bottom Line

Because of the headwind from a rising Fed Funds rate this year, I think 2022 FFO per share could drop as low as around $3.50, a slightly more than 5% drop from 2021's number. That would still put UHT's price-to-FFO at only 14.7x.

To my mind, then, UHT's headwind from its substantial LOC debt seems to be fully priced in. The REIT is cheap considering its defensive properties, strong track record, and above-average growth rate.

At around a 5.5% dividend yield, buyers at today's price can expect roughly 10% total returns, assuming 4-5% average annual FFO/share growth and no valuation upside. But if UHT reprices at a 15.5x FFO multiple based on 2021's FFO/share, that gives the stock an additional 11% upside.