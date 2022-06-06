Antero Resources has a great portfolio of assets and a disciplined management team. 6381380/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

For readers who have followed us for years, this article takes us back to our roots in an industry, as well as two shale plays, which we followed closely during the shale boom. We want to focus on Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), a company which was one of the survivors from the boom days and has actually thrived in recent years by focusing on running a solid business while continuing to improve the financials.

For those not familiar with Antero Resources, the company is focused on the Marcellus Shale (in West Virginia and Pennsylvania) and the Utica Shale (in Ohio). Over the past decade or so, Antero has built and consolidated their positions in these shale plays and in the process become the 5th largest natural gas producer in the country and the 2nd largest producer of natural gas liquids (or NGLs). Nat gas is all well and good, but NGLs (especially if you have the right production mix) are what can really drive well economics and provide outsized returns versus peer companies that are more "dry" (having wells that produce just natural gas and no NGLs or hydrocarbons).

Antero has some very attractive acreage in friendly jurisdictions, which is certainly a positive in today's world. (Antero Resources Investor Presentation)

So What Has Us Interested?

Simply put, all the work that Antero's management has done over the last decade.

The company has a strong balance sheet (with debt ratings that we suspect will be raised for a fifth time, this time to investment grade, by the ratings agencies) and continues to utilize free cash flow to pay down debt, which in turn creates what we like to call a virtuous cycle by creating additional cash flow (by retiring debt and the associated interest payment outflows). In fact, last quarter Antero called the remaining 2025 bonds that were outstanding, which has now created a runway of three and a half years of no debt maturities. Management is now focused on using free cash flow to pay down debt that matures in 2026. As you can see from the below table, once management works their way through those various outstanding debts, there are no more debt maturities until 2029 and 2030.

Management is making the balance sheet recession proof by eliminating debt and deleveraging the balance sheet. (Antero Resources Investor Presentation)

The company also has less production hedged in 2022 than peers and basically no production hedged in 2023, so investors have a lot more exposure to commodity price fluctuations - which can be great as prices rise, but can add to downward pressure on the share price if prices head lower. Based on comments made during the last conference call, management does not expect to add hedging in 2023 as their outlook is for higher prices. While we tend to lean towards having some portion of production hedged to protect a company's downside, we can accept a company being unhedged while paying down significant portions of their debt and simultaneously projecting annual free cash flow that could retire almost all of their outstanding debt. (Note: Management is projecting roughly $2.5 billion in free cash flow)

Antero will have a lot of leverage to nat gas and NGL prices heading into 2023, which can cut both ways. (Antero Resources Investor Presentation)

Return of Capital Plans

Antero announced a new $1 billion share repurchase program in February this year when they reported their Q4 and FY results (see release here), and were able to repurchase $100 million shares in Q1 (essentially, the company repurchased just under 4 million shares in a month and a half). During the 'Q and A' session of the Q1 conference call on April 28th, Antero's CFO, Michael Kennedy, stated that with the company's expected FY2022 free cash flow, debt repayment/repurchase plans and what would be available for share repurchases, the company could repurchase all $1 billion on the current share repurchase program and announce a new program in order to continue to return capital to shareholders later in 2022.

Management was clear that they believe Antero shares to be undervalued, so rather than looking at a dividend right now, they are focused on completing this $1 billion share repurchase program while simultaneously paying down debt. They will revisit a dividend once the share repurchase program is complete, but believe that at this time, share repurchases are the best way to return capital to shareholders.

Potential Issues Moving Forward

Commodity markets can turn on a dime and no matter which direction they move, that move can be quite sharp. So, it is important for investors to keep this in mind as Antero's hedges roll off for 2023 and the stock becomes even more leveraged to natural gas and NGL prices. While natural gas has become less of a local and regional product due to LNG exports, the export capacity is a bottleneck and if the new capacity which is being brought online hits snags then natural gas prices in the United States could come under pressure, especially if some shale players who are hedged moving forward decide to add capacity to try and take advantage of these higher prices. This would take a lot of drilling (which right now does not appear to be in the plans for the industry) or a hurricane hitting export facilities and causing damage, but it is a risk to be aware of.

If Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia is successful in convincing the Kingdom to export more energy, then Antero could face downward pricing pressure on its NGL and oil production from current prices.

Lastly, and this could be a big one, if the Democrats are able to pass a 'windfall profits' bill - as has been discussed by some of the progressives in the party - before the midterms, that could be a problem. While Antero does have some NOLs and other ways of managing their tax expenses, some of the proposals we have seen discussed would still have an impact on a company such as Antero.

So How Are We Going To Trade This Name?

We were called out of many of our energy and commodity holdings during various run-ups over the last six months or so, and we need to address the fact that we are underweight on energy names in a few of our portfolios. We like to have entry points we can live with, and as Antero shares have rallied strongly recently, we are going to utilize the options market to get exposure. We want to point out to readers that Antero's options are not heavily traded and liquid across all contracts, so we will have our work cut out for us. For this trade, we want to split up our commitment to buy across the June 17th and July 15th option contracts on a 1:1 ratio.

We want to own shares at $40/share, but respect the trend and recognize that this name could very well get away from us. So we want to hedge against that on the front end. Antero shares closed Friday at $44.96/share, so it affords us an opportunity within the June 17th options to sell a put and buy a call, each $5/share out of the money, for roughly the same price. The first portion of this trade will have us selling the June 17, 2022 $40 put contract for $0.65/share, or $65 per contract. We will take that option premium and simultaneously purchase (on a 1:1 put-to-call ratio) a June 17, 2022 $50 call contract for $0.63/share, or $63 per contract. After accounting for exchange fees, we will walk away with about $1. These trades lock us in for purchasing shares if Antero falls below $40/share on June 17th and allows us to purchase the shares if they close at $50/share or higher. The call is serving as an insurance policy just in case the shares continue to rise over the next two weeks.

We will also sell the July 15, 2022 $42 put contract (on a 1:1 basis to the June 17th put contract previously sold) for $2.62/share or $262 per contract (exchange fees will make this closer to $261 per contract). We will pocket this option premium, as it will bring our cost basis down to roughly $39.40 (after exchange fees) if Antero's share price closes below $42/share. We are not looking to add call exposure here right now, but we could revisit that decision depending on what happens on June 17th.

Our logic with this positioning is we want to own shares at around $40/share, and we are pretty adamant about that. Since this stock can be volatile and has had a strong run-up recently, we are spacing out our potential purchases in order to generate some decent option premiums. The calls simply provide us some cover to add additional profits if we are totally wrong on how strong the momentum in Antero is. It does not give us leverage, just a bit of exposure to add a little additional profit potential - especially if the stock moves higher in the short-term.

While our preference is to own shares at $40/share, if shares head higher after the June 17th call contracts expire, then we would just be pocketing the net option premiums. Based on the average capital deployed over the trade period, which would be roughly $5,328 (as $4,000 is deployed for 11 days and $4,200 is deployed for 39 days), we would have a return of roughly 4.92%. A respectable return for a less than 40-day trade, and even more respectable when annualized.