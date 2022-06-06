piranka/E+ via Getty Images

We are revisiting Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK) after having written an article about the company in 2021 where we gave a detailed overview of the company, and explained why it is a powerful investment compounding machine. Since then, shares have dropped considerably, just like many other growth names. We'll explore the most recent earnings results and see if the company is still a good buy, and if there are perhaps even better buys looking at other companies with similar business models of selling data.

Data by YCharts

Q1 2022 Results

Verisk reported a pretty decent, but not particularly outstanding, first quarter of 2022. Its revenue increased year over year only by 6.8%, adjusted net income increased by 7%. Diluted adjusted earnings per share increased a little faster thanks to share repurchases, at a solid 8.9%. Free cash flow was a little disappointing, declining 12.8% to $340 million. Year-over-year, the company managed to maintain a high level of subscription revenue, but did not increase the percentage, which remains at ~82%. Similarly, the international revenue has not really grown faster, and remains at ~23% of revenue.

Segments Performance

The insurance segment, by far the most important one for the company, saw organic constant currency adjusted EBITDA growth of only 6.5% for FY21, significantly lower than the previous year's 12.5%. Looking quarter by quarter at the adjusted EBITDA margin for the segment, we see that it has been on a downtrend for the last two years. After reaching 58% in the second quarter of 2020, it was only 51.5% in the first quarter 2022. This margin erosion should be monitored closely as it can be an early sign of moat erosion.

Verisk Investor Presentation

While still not great, the Energy & Specialized Markets segments are seeing better performance. In FY2021, adjusted EBITDA grew 6.4%, which was a marked improvement from the -0.9% decrease a year earlier. Organic constant currency revenue growth also improved from -1.3% in FY2020, to 2.4% in FY2021. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the segment has been relatively stable in the mid- to low-30s.

Verisk Investor Presentation

The financial services segment has been a disappointment, posting large drops in organic constant currency revenue growth, and large drops in adjusted EBITDA as well. Fortunately, this segment represents only ~4% of Verisk's total revenue, and ~2% of the company's adjusted EBITDA.

Financials

The financials continue reflecting a very high quality franchise, with enviable ROE and ROIC. This time, however, we'll also compare them to other peers with similar business models, to see who has the best data assets and the most profitable business model.

Data by YCharts

Peers

Other companies in the business of selling data to many of the players in an industry include MSCI (MSCI), Moody's (MCO), S&P Global (SPGI), and Guidewire (GWRE). As can be seen below, all these companies have relatively high gross margins, with MSCI, S&P Global, and Moody's having better gross profit margins compared to Verisk.

Data by YCharts

Those same three companies also have a higher ROIC compared to Verisk, which means that their business models have wider moats and stronger pricing power. While all of the companies sell data, software, and analytical models, it is clear that some of these asset are more difficult to replace than others.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The good news for Verisk is that it is the cheapest of the group, with an EV/EBITDA of ~17x, almost half that of MSCI. We removed Guidewire since it was multiples higher and was distorting the entire graph.

Data by YCharts

Verisk has a dividend yield a bit lower than the rest of the companies, most of which have a dividend close to 1%.

Data by YCharts

Once share repurchases are factored in, however, only S&P Global has a higher shareholder yield at ~4.73%, and Verisk coming second at ~3.07%.

Data by YCharts

In terms of growth, Verisk is averaging lower growth than its peers, with an average growth for the last 3 years of only 7.73%, while MSCI reached 13.6%, Moody's 11.56%, and S&P Global 11.44%.

Data by YCharts

Expected Returns

Despite trailing its peers in most of the metrics explored above, we still believe Verisk has the potential to deliver attractive returns to its shareholders in the next few years.

The way we think about it is that it has averaged revenue growth of 7.7% the last three years, if it can continue at that pace, with operating leverage it can easily deliver ~10% EPS growth, especially when considering the effect of share repurchases which have been adding ~2% to earnings per share growth. If we add the ~0.65% dividend, we get an expected total shareholder return of ~11%. This is very decent, and a good reason to invest in Verisk, even if some of its peers might be offering even more attractive opportunities. Analysts are a little more optimistic than us, expecting EPS long-term growth of ~11.74%.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Companies in the business of selling hard to get proprietary data are doing very well, whether it is in the insurance, financial, investing, or energy markets. While Verisk has outstanding metrics that measure the quality of the business, such as profit margins, ROE and ROIC, some of its peers in this data industry are doing even better. We believe that Verisk can still offer attractive returns to its shareholders, but some of its peers might be even more interesting opportunities.