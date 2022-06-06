landbysea/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Houston-based W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) released its first-quarter 2022 on May 3, 2022.

Note: I am covering W&T Offshore regularly quarterly. This article is an update of my preceding article published on March 9, 2022.

WTI: Gold presentation (W&T Offshore Inc.)

1 - First quarter of 2022 result snapshot

The Company came out with adjusted earnings of $30.343 million or $0.21 per share, beating analysts' expectations. It compares with adjusted earnings of $12.550 million or $0.09 per share a year ago.

Total revenues were $191.004 million, up 52% from $125.65 million earned a year ago.

WTI: 1Q22 Highlight Presentation (W&T Offshore)

Tracy W. Krohn, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, said in the conference call:

I'm pleased with the very strong operational financial results in the first quarter which provided a solid foundation for an exciting year. Our strategy is simple, generate free cash flow, maintain high quality conventional production and capitalize on the creative opportunities to build shareholder value.

During the first quarter of 2022, W&T Offshore closed the acquisition of an average of 80% working interests in oil and gas producing properties from ANKOR E&P Holdings Corporation and KOA Energy LP in Federal shallow waters in the central region of the Gulf of Mexico for approximately $30.2 million cash, which was funded using cash on hand. Also, WTI acquired the remaining 20% working interests in these assets for $17.5 million from undisclosed private sellers on April 1, 2022.

2 - Investment Thesis

The investment thesis has not changed since my preceding article, and I am not in favor of a significant long-term investment in this small E&P Company. I see WTI as an excellent trading tool primarily.

WTI reached a critical technical valuation last week, and I recommend selling at least 80% of your position due to a robust overbought situation with RSI now above 80.

I expect some stock retracement from here, and I recommend buying back at a significant pullback before the third quarter of 2022.

Thus, I believe that the best trading/investing strategy is to trade short-term LIFO the volatility and keep a tiny core long-term position for an eventual higher payday down the road. This simple dual strategy is the most rewarding, in my opinion, and is what I suggest in my marketplace, "The Gold And Oil Corner."

3 - Stock performance

WTI has outperformed Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) and is now up 73% on a one-year basis.

Data by YCharts

W&T Offshore, Inc. - Financial and Production 1Q22 - The Raw Numbers

W&T Offshore, Inc. 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Total Revenues in $ Million 125.65 132.83 133.95 165.59 191.00 Net Income in $ Million -0.75 -51.67 -37.96 48.90 -2.46 EBITDA $ Million 40.72 -16.93 1.34 108.84 47.65 EPS diluted in $/share -0.01 -0.36 -0.27 0.34 -0.02 Cash from operations in $ Million 44.96 1.23 65.10 22.38 27.54 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 3.33 4.281 10.17 16.70 47.59 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 41.65 -3.05 54.93 5.68 -20.06 Total Cash in $ Million 53.36 209.15 257.58 245.80 215.48 Total LT Debt in $ Million 593.64 754.69 742.37 730.90 720.32 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 142.15 142.24 142.30 142.39 142.94 Oil Production 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boepd 39.7 40.9 34.8 37.2 37.8 Realized price ($/Boe) 34.66 34.75 41.05 47.70 55.29

Source: Company PR

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Net Debt, Free Cash Flow, And Oil-Equivalent Production

1 - Total Revenues of $191.00 million in 1Q22

WTI: Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading) Revenues increased by 52% to $191.004 million in the first quarter from $125.65 million a year ago and up 15.3% sequentially. A higher realization of commodity prices boosted the solid quarterly results despite a slightly lower production of 37.8K Boepd (48.6% liquids). The revenue detail per segment is shown below:

WTI: Quarterly Revenues per segment 4Q21 versus 1Q22 (Fun Trading)

The Company reported a net loss of $2.46 million or $0.02 per diluted share.

The adjusted Net Income was $30.343 million or $0.21 per share in the first quarter of 2022. It compares with adjusted earnings of $12.550 million or $0.09 per share a year ago.

2 - The free cash flow was a loss of $20.06 million in 1Q22

WTI: Quarterly Free Cash Flow history (Fun Trading) Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operations minus CapEx. The Company is calculating the Free Cash Flow differently.

W&T Offshore's trailing 12-month free cash flow was $37.5 million, with a loss of $20.06 million for 1Q22.

Note: The Company has a different calculation for the free cash flow and came up with $46.87 million based on the adjusted EBITDA minus CapEx, asset retirement obligation settlements, and interest expense net.

3 - Oil equivalent production and other considerations

WTI Quarterly Oil equivalent production history (Fun Trading)

3.1 - Oil equivalent production

Production for the first quarter of 2022 was 37.8k Boepd, which was above the midpoint of the guidance range provided for the quarter. It represented a slight increase of 1.6% compared to 4Q21 and down 4.8% from 39.7K Boepd for the corresponding period in 2021.

3.2 - Details production QoQ:

WTI Quarterly Oil Production per segment 4Q21 versus 1Q22 (Fun Trading) On a production basis, LOE (lease operating expenses) was $12.78 per Boe in 1Q22 from $11.87 in 1Q21. The general and administrative expenses increased to $4.05 per Boe from $3 in 1Q21.

W&T's average realized price per barrel of oil equivalent (“Boe”) before realized derivative settlements was a record of $55.29 per Boe in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 16% from $47.70 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2021 and an increase of 59.5% from $34.66 per Boe in the first quarter of 2021.

Before realized derivative settlements, crude oil, NGL, and natural gas prices for the first quarter of 2022 were $94.10 per barrel, $39.60 per barrel, and $4.91 per Mcf, respectively.

Liquids (oil and NGL) represented 48.6% of the total production in the quarter.

WTI: Quarterly Production and Price received per Boe history (Fun Trading)

3.3 - Derivative loss in 1Q22

In the first quarter of 2022, W&T recognized a net loss of $80.0 million related to commodity derivative activities comprised of a $36.3 million unrealized loss related primarily to the change in the value of outstanding derivative contracts since the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and a realized $43.7 million loss related primarily to hedge settlements during the quarter. For the remainder of 2022, W&T is 28% hedged for oil and is fully hedged for natural gas.

4 - Net debt is estimated at $504.8 million in 1Q22

WTI: Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading) As of March 31, 2021, W&T Offshore had available liquidity of $265.5 million comprised of $215.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $50.0 million availability under W&T’s first priority lien secured revolving facility with Calculus Lending.

At the quarter-end of 2021, the Company had total debt of $720.32 million or Net Debt of $504.8 million, consisting of the balance of the non-recourse Mobile Bay term loan of $172.1 million and $548.2 million of 9.75% Senior Second Lien Notes. Total debt decreased by $10.6 million during the first quarter.

As of March 31, 2022, Net Debt to trailing twelve months (“TTM”) Adjusted EBITDA was 2.0x.

5 - 2020 Proved Reserves, 2022 guidance, and acquisition

5.1 - Total 2021 Proved, Probable and Possible reserves (3P) jumped to 341.5 MMBoe with 47.3% liquids.

The Company’s year-end 2021 SEC proved reserves were 157.6 MMBoe (excluding ARO), up 9% from 144.4 MMBoe at year-end 2020.

W&T registered positive performance revisions of 5.2 MMBoe and 21.9 MMBoe of positive price revisions in 2021, partially offset by 13.9 MMBoe of production for the year.

WTI: Reserve presentation (W&T Offshore)

5.2 - 2022 guidance increased

Production for 2022 is expected to be 38.2k-42.2k Boepd from 37.5k to 41.5k Boepd. Oil production is expected to be 5.3-5.9 Million Barrels, and natural gas is expected to be 43-47.5 Bcf.

W&T Offshore reiterated its CapEx for 2022 at $70-$90 million, excluding acquisition opportunities. The lease operating expenses should be $200-$220 million.

Technical Analysis and Commentary

WTI: TA Chart short term (Fun Trading)

WTI forms an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $7.85 and support at $6.

The short-term trading strategy is to trade LIFO (read the note below) about 70%-80% of your position and keep your core long-term amount for a potential higher payday. However, WTI is not paying dividends since 2014, and the incentive to hold a long core position at this level is greatly diminished.

I suggest selling between $7.75 and $8 and waiting for a retracement between $6.2 and $5.9. However, the buyback can eventually start at $7 (50MA), which I see as a mid-support/resistance. Oil prices are now elevated, and I do not believe it is sustainable for long. They will have to come down eventually, and if not, we will face a severe recession in 2023 which may be unavoidable anyway with the Fed's action on interest. Lower demand will push oil prices lower. Thus, if oil prices turn bearish, WTI could quickly drop to the lower support I see below $6 and may even test $5.25 depending on the severity of the oil pullback.

Watch oil prices like a hawk.

Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks.