Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

The plant-based food market is growing but still relatively small with respect to the dairy food market. In my opinion, there are few compelling reasons for consumers to make a complete switch to plant-based food products. The only compelling reason to do so is due to medical reasons of severe lactose intolerance. Such medically induced demands are relatively small, to begin with. And even in these cases, Oat may not be the only product to switch to. Alternatives like Soy and Almond products are available as well.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) presented an optimistic view of its dominance in some European and US markets. There was no mention of how well it has done in the Asia-Pacific market, particularly China. My own research shows that 'globally', Soy and Almond are still dominating the plant-based food market and there is no indication that such global dominance is going to change.

The company appears to be the most searched in Google when compared to its other peers in the plant-based alternative industry. This suggests OTLY might have a competitive edge in terms of brand awareness which might translate into increased sales and allow it to rise above its competitors in the long run.

OTLY's current valuation appears to be at best 'modest' when compared to the sector median. As such, I prefer to adopt a wait-and-see approach before considering OTLY as an investment.

Company Overview

Generally, plant-based dairy products produce less greenhouse gas emissions, and this includes Oat-based food products. The company believes that Generation Z and Millennials consumers will drive the growth of plant-based dairy products with the expectation that they are more environmental and health-conscious.

The company has 25 years of experience producing Oat products and it intends to leverage this decades-old expertise to dominate the plant-based alternative food market, against other plant-based food categories like Soy and Almond.

The Plant-Based Food Market is Small but Growing Rapidly

OTLY sells oat-based ‘plant-based food’ and, so, understanding the overall growth of the ‘plant-based food’ market is necessary for understanding the company’s growth outlook.

Based on an article in Forbes, the Plant-Based Foods Association reported that sales for ‘plant-based food’, compared to total food sales, have grown nine times faster. This could be due to a few reasons:

In terms of preference, consumers have an increased desire to eat more plants and less animal protein

Consumers are more conscious of the sustainability of the planet.

Plant-based foods and beverages are now more available

The production is more innovative in satisfying consumers’ requirements like recipes and taste profiles.

However, the market is still relatively small. Here are some statistics mentioned in the same article:

48% of US consumers purchased both dairy and plant-based milk. 47% purchased dairy milk only. Only 5% bought plant-based milk only

If we just look at points 2 and 3, 'exclusively' dairy milk consumers still control almost half the total market, making 5% of 'exclusively' plant-based milk consumers almost negligible.

Furthermore, among the 5% of ‘exclusively plant-based milk consumers’, oat milk may not be the choice of plant-based milk. There are other alternatives in the market like almond and soy. Therefore, the proportion of consumers who actually chose to consume oat milk against dairy and other alternatives could be even smaller.

On one hand, one might think that oat-based food and beverage companies like OTLY have not been successful in capturing a large portion of the overall market, on the other hand, one can also perceive this observation as OTLY still having a very large total addressable market still untapped.

Overall, I maintain a neutral stance on whether oat will be the dominant source of plant-based alternative products.

Market Dominance of Oat Category Presented by OTLY at Odds with Global Outlook

In the Q1 2022 earnings presentation, OTLY presented a slide that the Oat category is ‘surpassing other crop categories’ in mostly the Europe and U.S. markets.

Emerging Oat Dominance (Q1 2022 earnings presentation)

The results from my own independent research suggest a less optimistic view of the dominance of the “Oat category” on a global scale.

Based on GlobeNewswire, the global dairy alternatives market includes almond, rice, soy, coconut, hemp, and oats. And the “soy segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 20.15% in 2020”.

An article by Statista found that in Jul 2018, the dollar sales of alternative dairy products were overwhelmingly dominated by the Almond category.

Trend of alternatives to dairy (Statista)

Although the data was presented in 2018, I think it is unlikely the market share would have changed so drastically in just the following year of 2019.

An article by Fortune Business Insights shares a similar conclusion. In the Chinese market, Soy held the lion’s share of the Dairy Alternative market at 62% in 2020, which is aligned with global market trends.

China Dairy Alternatives Market Share 2020 (Fortune Business Insights)

Earlier, I discussed that the Q1 2022 earnings presentation slide describes the oat category surpassing the soy and almond category from 2019 to 2022 only in specific countries of Sweden, the UK, the U.S., and Germany. This is in stark contrast to my own findings, which show that on a global scale, almond and soy are the actual leading categories.

In the long run, it is unclear whether OTLY’s growth trajectory will be able to disrupt the current dominance of the soy and almond category in the global market.

‘Oatly’ Most Searched on Google Compared to its Competitors

From Google Trends results, we observed that OTLY was the most widely searched alternative food company over the last 5 years:

Searched Volume of Company Peers (Google Trends)

Before OTLY started trading on 20 May 2021, it was already more searched on Google than other peer companies.

Its popularity peaked during the week of its IPO. The interest subsides significantly after that, but we can observe that it is still much more searched than its peer companies.

This suggests the interest in OTLY’s products and services is expected to be sustainable in the long run, which may translate to long-term revenue and profits.

Valuation

OTLY is not profitable in net income. Neither is it cash flow positive. As such, we cannot calculate the intrinsic value meaningfully using discounted cash flow or discounted net income. We will just look at some valuation ratios from Seeking Alpha to get some useful insights.

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Looking at valuation ratios that are denominated by sales (or revenue), OTLY is clearly overvalued with respect to the larger Consumer Staples sector median. The valuation looks better when ratios are denominated by book value. Book value is also known as t he ‘ net asset value (NAV) of a company’. This implies that the company has a favorable amount of assets with respect to other companies in the same sector.

Overall, for a company that is growing but not yet profitable, I prefer to invest only with a much higher margin of safety. At the current valuation, I will adopt a wait-and-see approach to observe whether the valuation by Price/Sales improves significantly.

Investment Risks

An article by Medical News Today describes the different nutritional values between dairy milk and other plant-based milk products. In my opinion, there appears to be no significant nutritional advantage in consuming plant-based milk over dairy milk. The only compelling reason for choosing the former is when one has serious issues of lactose intolerance. While lactose intolerance is common in most adults, they are largely mild and manageable.

Even for consumers who chose to completely switch to plant-based milk products, there are many categories of products offering such alternatives to dairy products. Currently, my independent research (as discussed earlier) shows that they are largely dominated by soy and almond, not oat. I have no reasons to believe this status is about to change since oat does not offer any significant nutritional advantage over other plant-based products.

Conclusion and Key Takeaways for Investors

The plant-based alternative dairy food market is expected to grow significantly due to the reasons discussed earlier. From the same article by Fortune Business Insights mentioned earlier:

The market in Asia Pacific is driven by a marked increase in the reported cases of cow milk allergy and lactose intolerance

Therefore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience faster growth than other regions.

At the macro level, OTLY is expected to benefit from these tailwinds. However, the current dominating food categories of soy and almond are expected to benefit even more due to their current market-leading status on a global scale.

OTLY appears to have achieved some success in specific European and U.S. markets as presented in its earnings presentation. It is unclear whether these successes can be replicated in other global markets.

In view of these uncertainties in OTLY's business, I prefer to take a wait-and-see approach before considering OTLY as an investment. In particular, I want to see the company gaining significant traction in the "fastest-growing Asia-Pacific market" before seriously taking a significant position in the stock.