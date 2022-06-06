Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Investing in a business-like BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is not akin to investing in a smaller nation. Investing in this business, the largest asset manager in the entire world, requires some understanding of expectations and potential outcomes.

I've missed a few opportunities to invest in this business cheaply - and when the company dropped again, I made certain that I did not miss out on what I believed to be a massive opportunity - buying BlackRock below $600/share.

Here is my fundamental thesis for BlackRock.

BlackRock - What The Company Is And Does

So - as mentioned, this company is the largest asset manager on this planet. BlackRock has a superb credit rating - AA-rated from S&P global - and over 10 trillion USD under management, one of the extremely few companies with this sort of record. It operates across the world with 70 offices across 30 nations, and its clients are found in over 100 countries.

Blackrock Presentation (Blackrock IR)

The company actually isn't that old - less than 40 years at this time, founded by Larry Fink back in 1988 together with a number of associates. The original purpose of the business was to provide institutional clients with asset management services from a risk perspective, with the founders coming from the MBS market. The business turned profitable within months of its founding, and Blackstone (BX) went in and gave the company a credit line. By 1992, the company had $17B worth of assets, and this more than doubled in less than 2 years. Here comes one of the most interesting mistakes in the recent, 30-year finance history, when Stephen A Schwarzman decided to sell BlackRock and remained with Blackstone, while Fink went on to become CEO of BlackRock.

Blackrock Presentation (Blackrock IR)

The company has a wide variety of funds, index and cash-management strategies and funds across multiple asset classes, that enable the company's employees and strategists to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation strategies for a wide variety of clients.

The company's offerings include, but are not limited to single and multi-asset portfolios and products investing in:

Equities

Fixed Income

Money market instruments

Bonds

Commodities

Products are either offered directly, or indirectly through intermediate or vehicles, such as close-ended or open-ended mutual funds, iShares-branded funds, and BlackRock ETFs, separate accounts, trust funds or investment vehicles.

Blackrock Presentation (Blackrock IR)

The company also offers access to technology-based services such as risk management and investment platform software such as Aladdin, Aladdin wealth, Front, and Cachematrix. The company tries to make investors' lives easier by offering advisory services and solutions to a broad base of clients, both in institutional and in wealth management.

The company's Assets under management have almost doubled in less than 6 years, with 5-year CAGR at 14% in 2021.

Blackrock AUM (Blackrock IR)

These assets represent the broad range of financial assets managed on a discretionary basis pursuant to agreements that are expected to continue for at the very least 12 months.

The company makes money through a variety of ways, but one of the main ones is its fees on management, or management fees, typically earned as a percentage of its AUM. Aside from this, asset managers like BlackRock also earns performance-based fees on certain parts or certain portfolios, based on return hurdles or agreed-upon benchmarks, as well as securities lending revenues.

Because the company offers software and related services, income also comes from software revenues. It also offers formal services such as risk management, outsourcing, technology advisory and other services to institutional investors.

So, the company's revenues mix is a complicated tangle, a mix of various cash flows that all come together to, at the bottom line form the company's earnings. But to disentangle all of this wouldn't be possible, I believe in 10,000 words, let alone 2,500 as in this article.

On a high level, BlackRock serves a diverse mix of institutional and retail clients across the globe, earning money as a percentage of the revenues that flow through the business. Clients include everything from tax-exempt institutions including pension plans, charities, and others, to entire central banks, sovereign wealth funds, supranational entities, and taxable entities encompassing the entire spectrum from businesses to funds to retail intermediaries.

This company is extremely good at what it does. This is best expressed through how it's grown earnings in 20 years - forget the earnings and dividends - look at the EPS.

Blackrock EPS (F.A.S.T graphs)

It's not entirely perfect and only growth, of course - but the overall trajectory? Very impressive. It's very much reflective of a business where ETFs from BlackRock delivered as much revenue growth as the next three ETFs combined. The company also sees that there are decades of growth ahead for ETFs, and specifically its ETFs which will allow for the company to grow further, and the company expects its ETF AUM to reach $15T by 2025E.

The company has an appealing mix of revenue growth potentials, from a mix of fees, performance and other types of revenues, that somewhat insulate it from the downward turns of the market insofar as the impacts on earnings go, at the very least.

Sustainable investing and ESG are bound to be two things that will expand the potential appeal of the company's fund investing. BLK is expanding its offerings to over 150 sustainable ETF products, which is a 12X increase from the AUM that the company saw as late as 2018.

This company is one of the most influential businesses on earth - and its expansion potential is severalfold. Expanding its offerings beyond its current NA-focus will drive revenue growth, as will the company's combination of strategies to capture clients and markets.

As with all management-based companies, primary risks are related to potential reductions in its AUM, or perceived increased risk for the market, which could result in fund outflows. Because the company's earnings are so highly dependent on its management-based fees, declines here, even ones based on irrationality, have serious impacts in ways that might not be the same in other types of businesses.

The second risk Is very much related to the first - the company's performance-based fees, which naturally also go down when the market returns and the funds go down. So in the event of a market downturn, things can be truly volatile, leading to short-term negative returns - as we'll now see that the company has experienced.

BlackRock's Valuation

BlackRock usually trades at a significant, premium valuation. in times of bullishness, the multiples can reach as far high as 25X P/E - and in lows, it can go down to as little as 10-12X P/E.

The M.O for investing in this company, based on historical patterns, is very clear. This also leads me to my recent approach.

Blackrock Valuation (F.A.S.T graphs)

I've been waiting for the company to drop back to lows similar to those see. back in 2019-2020. So once the company broached 16-14X P/E, I was ready and quickly bought substantial exposure in my portfolio, to where it now stands at over 3% with a cost basis of below $600 on average.

I believe that the upside to a 5-year normalized P/E premium is significant enough below such a level to be significant. At $585, the company's conservative upside to a 20X P/E was almost 21% annually. Even at a price of $671/share, the company's upside to a 20.5X P/E is 18% annually.

BLK Valuation (F.A.S.T Graphs )

All in all, this is a significant upside - and with the company yielding close to 3% at current valuation - for a company that's as safe as conservative investments get. I wouldn't be worried about further downturn in the company, and this is a business where I would be fine owning up to 10% of my total portfolio value, provided it was bought at a cheap enough valuation (the farther below 15X P/E the better). This is very unusual for me - there are fewer than 10 companies in the world where I would say that one could buy as much as 10% - but that's how safe I view this company as being.

BlackRock is an absolute world leader in its fields, and when a world leader gets below its 5-year premium, It's time to pay attention and see if you'd like to invest.

For me, BlackRock is a "BUY" at any time when it comes below $600 - and even higher than that. S&P Global gives the company a price target range starting at $734 and going up to $980, with an average price target of $846. As you can see, analysts believe this company to be undervalued even now - and I would agree with that assumption. My personal price target for "BUY UNDER" is around $720 here, which means an upside of around 15% conservatively, annually.

Still, my personal preference, and going by what other alternatives are available, is to invest at as low valuation as possible. At this time, i could buy more BLK, but I'm buying other companies with better, 20%+ annual upsides.

I was able to, however, stake out a position of 3% in my TPV of BlackRock. In a very short time, that position has already appreciated 9% including FX - and i expect this to continue in the long-term.

Thesis

My long-term thesis for BlackRock is as follows:

BlackRock is the largest and most successful asset managers in the world. It has produced superior, market-beating returns for years on end, and investors have been both shielded from market downturns and seen very successful returns, if with the patience to hold onto their shares over time.

I see no reason why, all things being equal BlackRock should not continue performing at a similar or greater level than before. While the company won't make you rich based on returns in a short timeframe, investments in BlackRock will be protected at what I view as an above-market level of safety.

I consider BlackRock a "BUY" with a target of $720/share.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (bolded).