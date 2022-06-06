Tzido/iStock via Getty Images

What Is The Article Thesis?

This article presents a case for Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) for using its accumulated cash to enter into the Learning Management System, LMS industry for Higher Education through an acquisition. Zoom currently has the dominant market share in video conferencing within higher education institutions, but this leading position is quickly eroding.

Zoom has not been aggressive in its acquisition activities and needs to take a more aggressive approach related to expanding via vertically integrating into its key markets. Higher Education is one area that is getting more dependent on video conferencing for the course delivery and Zoom needs to establish a stronger presence there.

Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG) are aggressively pursuing a stronger presence in the LMS space, albeit focusing on the K-12 rather than higher education. Both companies are gaining market share from Zoom through integrating video conferencing into their productivity software. The article shows that the best way for Zoom to complete is to enter into the LMS market. In addition to protecting its video conferencing market share, this would also allow Zoom to cross-market its other products like Zoom Phone and Unified Communications to higher education institutions.

Higher Education LMS space is dominated by four major players, and only one of them would be a suitable acquisition for Zoom, namely D2L (DTOL-TSX). The article suggests that Zoom needs to take quick steps for acquiring D2L.

The article starts by reviewing Zoom’s financial position, followed by surveying the LMS space, and then looks at the D2L financial position. The article comes with a recommendation for the price that Zoom should pay for D2L. The article concludes with the synergies that would emanate from Zoom acquiring D2L.

Zoom’s Cash Position

Zoom announced in its 2022 first quarter financials that the company continued to accumulate more cash on its balance sheet. The total amount of current assets for Zoom is over $6.5B, whereas its current liabilities are only $1.8B, $1.3B of which is deferred revenue. In other words, Zoom has about $6B of "net" cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet.

Source: Compiled by Author from Zoom Financials

This remarkable growth in Zoom’s cash balance resulted from the move towards the online communications during the COVID plague era. While some analysts expected that the revenue and cash will start declining after the plague, Zoom consistently increased its cash by hundreds of millions every quarter and continued beating the analyst expectations.

History Of Zoom’s Acquisitions

Since it went public, Zoom has been growing organically. There were four "acquisitions done so far, and each of them was an “immaterial acquisition”; the purchase price was not officially announced. Reviewing Zoom’s balance sheet and cash flow statements, I was able to determine that the total value for these acquisitions was less than $100M. Also, based on the definitions of materiality limits, (Corporate Finance Institute has a very good article about the Materiality Threshold in Audits), the $100M fits within the reasonable measurements of Zoom’s materiality limits set by its auditors. The following table is the list of the four acquisitions by Zoom.

Source: Compiled by Author from Zoom’s public announcements and Zoom’s financial statements, figures in millions.

Bottom line, Zoom has not been adopting any significant acquisition strategy despite its relatively "very high" free cash flow.

How Much Cash Is Available For Acquisitions?

This section reviews Zoom’s “net” cash position that is available for acquisitions based on the latest financial statements. Following is Zoom's balance sheet as of April 30, 2022:

Source: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Zoom Video Communications Inc., as of April 30, 2022

We can determine the funds available for acquisitions by Zoom from the following assumptions:

The cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities are $5,726M.

The Accounts Receivable is $483M and the Current Accounts Payable of $523M, netting a negative $40M.

The deferred contract acquisition costs and prepaid expenses, while current, are not really cash, and are excluded from our calculation.

The deferred tax assets, $420M are basically cash in the bank to cover the future taxes for the company. They are added to the company cash.

The other non-current assets are ignored in our cash calculations.

Zoom has a policy to retain the fees for clients who cancel their annual subscription. As a result, the deferred revenue is excluded from our calculations.

The operating lease liabilities and the other non-current liabilities, for a total of $155M will be paid in cash and are included in our calculation of the cash flow.

As a contingency, I like keeping a minimum of one year of operating expenses in the company. Zoom’s operating expenses were $625M for the last quarter, or $2,500M for one year, and we will consider this as a contingency amount.

Based on the above points, the following table shows the cash available for acquisition:

Compiled by Author from the Latest Quarterly Financials for Zoom as of April 30, 2022

Zoom can do a lot with the $3.5B: They can buy back shares, they can put part of it in Bitcoin, they can issue dividends, they can increase their spending on R&D, sales and marketing, or they can acquire other companies in areas that are reliant on video communications. I am advocating adopting a growth strategy through acquisitions.

How Can Zoom Compete With Microsoft And Google In Education?

Two of the biggest competitors of Zoom are Microsoft and Google. Both companies have an established presence in the LMS industry through Google Workspace for Education and Microsoft Education Transformation Framework.

At the start of the pandemic, Zoom made its product available for K-12 schools for free, and most higher education organization adopted Zoom for their online education. However, Zoom's dominance in the education world is eroding very fast. Educational institutions will soon be moving to a single platform that is integrated with their LMS and/or their productivity software.

Personal Experience: As a professor at Seneca College, I can see that Zoom’s dominance is seriously challenged by Teams. Even though Teams does not have all the features to properly conduct online classes, more professors are starting to use it in the classroom. I was not able to find any research associated with how Zoom is losing market share to Microsoft and Google in the higher education sector. However, based on my personal experience in Seneca College, over the last six months, I am seeing professors switching from Zoom to Teams for their online delivery. In addition, most of the small administrative meetings are now done on Teams instead of Zoom. Putting a percentage to this is not easy as I have not conducted any formal research, but I would safely say that the last six months saw about 10% to 20% decline in Zoom's usage in the college; I am fairly certain that the decline is consistent in all higher education institutions who are using Microsoft Office 365 or Google Docs.

Zoom needs to adopt Guerrilla Warfare to compete with Google and Microsoft. Competing heads on to recreate an Office-365 or Google Docs platform would not be futile at this stage; Zoom should better focus on specific “verticals” as a competitive strategy. Educational institutions constitute an attractive vertical in which Zoom is losing ground, and has an opportunity to stop this bleeding.

What Is Special About Education?

Since the start of the pandemic, classes have moved online, especially for higher education. Many professors, including myself, have not set foot into their institutions since early 2020. The students attending courses are now coming from all corners of the earth and some have already graduated without visiting their campuses. As a result, there are no plans to return to the educational system we had prior to 2020.

A key component of online education is video conferencing. Zoom has a clear advantage over its competition in higher education, but this leadership position is vanishing quickly. The competition is nipping on the heels of Zoom’s dominance via offering “free” video conferencing through their productivity software.

Eventually, educational institutions will standardize on a single video conferencing platform for course delivery; this platform will be most likely one directly linked to the LMS. I expect this to happen within the next couple of years.

IMHO, Zoom is currently the best video conferencing platform. However, this technical lead is not sustainable, and competition is catching up very fast. For Zoom to maintain its leadership position in educational institutions, it needs to increase its moat, and the only way to increase its moat is to provide an integrated solution with the higher education LMS.

As shown in the next graph, the plague has propelled the growth of the LMS systems, and this growth is expected to continue through the next decade. The North American market was about $6B in 2021 (world-wide, $14.4B) and is expected to grow to over $40M by 2029 with a CAGR of 14.2%.

Source: Fortune Business Insights, Learning Management System (LMS), April 2022

The North American higher education LMS market is currently dominated by four products: Canvas (INST), Moodle, Blackboard and Brightspace (DTOL-TSX). The first two (Canvas and Moodle) are open-source platforms that have about 60% of the overall market. Both Brightspace and Canvas are public companies. The following chart shows the rise of Canvas as the dominant LMS in higher education in North America. Only Canvas and Brightspace are exhibiting growth in the higher education LMS market.

Source: PhilonEdTech, State of Higher Ed LMS Market for US and Canada, February, 2022, Historical Market Share for North America Scaled by Enrollment

How Can Zoom Establish A Presence In LMS?

Zoom has three alternatives to establish a presence in LMS:

Zoom could build its own LMS. Zoom is certainly capable of doing that, but there are challenges with this approach. Starting a new line of business with zero clients, and growing to a critical mass, without experience and existing presence, would be very time consuming. By the time Zoom establishes a presence in the LMS industry, it would have lost its current leadership position. Zoom could partner with the existing LMS providers. While LMS providers usually have their own video conferencing capabilities, there may still be opportunities to partner with these providers as long as exclusivity is not required. Zoom is already partnering with the LMS providers, and this is one of the primary reasons the sizable presence in the LMS market. Zoom could buy an existing LMS and integrate its video conferencing with it. This approach will provide Zoom with three key benefits: First, it would allow it to diversify its business and thereby hedge against economic downturns. Second, it would help secure the exclusive usage of Zoom’s video conferencing platform in educational institutions thereby increasing their moat within organizations that are using the new ZOOM LMS. Third, there are opportunities for cross-marketing as explained below.

Based on the above analysis, Zoom building its own LMS is a no-starter. While it might be less expensive than buying an existing product. It would be very time consuming and the loss incurred during that time may render this development effort useless. This leaves two alternatives: Partnering/Integrating and/or Buying. We will study each of these alternatives now in the context of the existing players:

Partnering/Integration

We will discuss here the integration status with each of the top four players:

Moodle is already integrated with Zoom, as well as most other video conference platforms.

Brightspace has its own video conferencing system, but it also allows integration with Zoom and other products. The integration is not seamless and requires a relatively complex setup.

Blackboard also has its own video conferencing system (Blackboard Collaborate). With my first-hand experience, the product leaves a lot to be desired. Direct integration is a workaround by creating an external link to Zoom on Blackboard.

Canvas is already integrated with Zoom, as well as most other video conference platforms.

Source: Compiled by Author from product logos

Over 95% of the LMS market for higher education is dominated by the above four products, and 60% of the market is using open-source products (Moodle and Canvas). The open-source products are well-integrated with Zoom together with most other video conferencing platforms. The other two products (D2L and Blackboard) have their own video conferencing and an awkward way to connect pre-existing Zoom meetings to them.

Zoom needs to make its service fully integrated with the D2L and Blackboard platforms, and the feasibility of such an endeavour is not guaranteed.

Buying:

Looking at the above four companies, the only company that can be realistically available for sale is D2L. Canvas and Moodle are both open-source products, and buying them would not make sense. Blackboard is the one with the fastest declining market share. D2L market share has been marginally growing over the past ten years reaching about 20% of the market.

Source: Compiled by Author from corresponding company logos

The other alternative for Zoom (related to buying an LMS) is to look for a product that is strictly used in the K-12 grades, for example, PowerSchool (PWSC), and market it for the higher-education market. I am not a proponent of this approach because LMS platforms are sticky, especially with highly bureaucratic organizations like universities and colleges; establishing a presence in the higher education market with a new product is a very difficult and time-consuming exercise.

Based on the above, Zoom buying D2L would provide it with 20% of the higher education LMS market, and this may reverse the declining LMS video conferencing market share.

An Overview Of D2L Operations

D2L is a relatively new public company since November 2021. Among the four leaders in LMS, D2L is the only company that is 100% cloud-based; customers benefit from this SaaS model through greater cost certainty, increased flexibility and stability, improved security and the ability to more rapidly innovate and deliver upgrades to customers with only two versions of code (current and new).

D2L currently has over 1,000 customers in over 40 countries worldwide. The customer base includes K-12, Higher Education and Corporate Customers.

Over the last five years, D2L experienced a significant growth in in all its segments as shown in the graph below:

Source: D2L Prospectus, October, 2021, ARR: Annual Recurring Revenue

An Overview Of D2L Financials

According to D2L’s annual results for the year ending in January 2022 the company more than doubled its losses for the year compared to the prior year. These disappointing results emanated from the very high increase in their expenses (Sales and Marketing doubled, R&D increased by 50% and G&A quadrupled) while the net revenue only increased by 13%.

Source: D2L annual Results for the year ended January 31, 2022

Despite the losses of D2L, I am quite encouraged with the direction they are taking. Every week, since the last results, D2L has been adding one or two new large clients. I don’t have access to the attrition rate for D2L, but the growth trend seems to be continuing.

Meanwhile, as per the chart below, the stock price has been severely punished and it is now less than half its IPO value of $17.

Source: TD Waterhouse Charting

Just a few comments about the expenses and what the future may be holding:

The G&A expense increase is massive, and it is most likely associated with the cost of the company going public. I would expect it to drop significantly in subsequent quarters.

I am not worried about the 50% increase in the R&D expense. I believe that this is an essential expense to accommodate the massive transition to online learning that started with the COVID lockdowns. I don’t expect that the R&D expenses would drop significantly. Please note that D2L does not capitalize its R&D expenses.

A 50% increase in the Sales and Marketing expense should result in a significant increase in the revenue, and this has not yet materialized. We should see this increase in subsequent quarters; the lag between sales and marketing expenses, and the revenue increase is dependent on the length of the sales cycle. D2L deals with highly bureaucratic organizations (universities, colleges and schools), which tend to have relatively long sales cycles.

As a summary, I think that these expenses will most likely taper down (G&A expenses), or will yield a sizeable increase in the revenue (R&D expenses, and Sales and Marketing expenses), and that the company will soon turn into profitability.

The Balance Sheet for D2L is a strong one, and has improved significantly with the company going public and the elimination of the preferred shares.

Source: D2L annual Results for the year ended January 31, 2022

You will notice that the 75% of D2L’s liabilities are the deferred revenue, which would be converted from liability to revenue within a year. In other words, D2L has a clean balance sheet, and it gives me good confidence in D2L and its future.

Capitalization Comparison

Compared to its competition, D2L has a relatively low capitalization. Its total capitalization is about CAD$187M, with an all-time maximum capitalization of about CAD$450M (US$150M, maximum US$350M). Compared to other companies in the LMS space, considering the penetration of D2L, Instructure (Canvas) is a very inexpensive company. For example, Canvas has 28% of the total LMS market (K-12 and Higher Education), while Brightspace has 12%. Despite that, Instructure is valued at $2.6 B compared to the $150M for D2L.

The following chart shows that Canvas is growing quite remarkably, and it shows that Brightspace is also growing in second place after Canvas. Whether the 1,700% higher valuation for Canvas is justifiable or not is the topic of another article.

Why Is D2L A Good Acquisition Target For Zoom?

Assuming that Zoom made the decision to enter into the LMS market for higher education through an acquisition, D2L would be its best (possibly, only) choice for acquisition.

Whether the deal would be all cash, or cash plus Zoom shares is a negotiation that would take place. I would recommend that Zoom offers the highest capitalization for D2L, $350M for the shares, and makes the purchase strictly in cash rather than cash and shares; I believe that the Zoom stock price is highly oversold, and this can be a subject of another discussion.

Following are some of the reasons for why this acquisition would make sense:

Type of Technology

Brightspace is not an open-source platform, and has its own video conferencing platform. Blackboard is the other company in the same boat as D2L. Both Canvas and Moodle are open-source and integrate with all types of video conferencing platforms. Zoom cannot get an open-source platform to use Zoom's video conferencing exclusively.

Valuation and Capitalization

Blackboard is valued at $3B as per PhilonEdTech, The End of Blackboard as a Standalone EdTech Company, 20 time the capitalization of D2L; Blackboard and D2L have approximately the same LMS market share for higher education, and Blackboard has the fastest losing market share among the different LMS providers. As shown in the previous section, Canvas is valued at $2.6B, and is not be suitable for acquisition because of its technology (open-source).

Cross-marketing

Zoom would be able to market D2L to its massive client base, including corporate clients, one of the fastest growing segments for D2L. In addition, Zoom would sell its services to D2L clients and would get them to use Zoom their video conferencing, phone and unified communication platform.

Synergies and Reduced Expenses

With this acquisition synergies will be achieved and both companies would reduce their overall expenses through the elimination of common functions. The D2L expenses will be dropped significantly in its two main areas: G&A, and R&D. Zoom will also benefit from the D2L experience in dealing with highly bureaucratic organizations.

Conclusion

Zoom has about $6B of cash on its balance sheet. As a defensive move against the loss of its market share, Zoom can use this cash for acquisition in specific industries that use video conferencing as an integral part of their offerings. Learning Management Systems, LMS, for higher education is one of such industries.

This article suggests that to protect its leadership position in the higher education video conferencing services, Zoom would need to enter into LMS space.

Building an LMS platform, although possible, would be very time consuming; during that time, Zoom will continue losing video conferencing market share in higher education to Microsoft and Google. Zoom is already partnering with the existing open-source LMS providers, and is loosely integrated with the proprietary software LMS providers.

The four players in the higher education LMS are Canvas, Brightspace, Blackboard and Moodle, with Canvas holding over 45% of the overall market. The article shows that D2L (Brightspace) is the only company out of the four that is suitable for a Zoom acquisition.

Such an acquisition will be good for both Zoom and D2L because of the synergies and cross-marketing opportunities that will emanate from such an acquisition.