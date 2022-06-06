nimis69/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) offers shareholders a 5.6% yield. While I don't view this yield as exciting, particularly when compared to other energy investments, what an investment in Kinder Morgan provides is peace of mind.

The biggest weakness in the investment thesis is also its biggest strength. The business is substantially hedged. This means that investors are unlikely to get any sort of investment surprises, either positive or negative.

What's more, Kinder Morgan is materially leveraged, as it expects to finish 2022 with a net debt profile of 4.3x. Again, this will prevent investors from being positively surprised by a meaningful increase in its dividend payout.

Hence, I'm rating this stock a tepid buy.

Kinder Morgan's Near-Term Prospects

With natural gas prices being remarkably strong, you would expect Kinder Morgan's natural gas business to continue to deliver strong prospects. As a reminder, Kinder's Natural Gas Pipelines business makes up 65% of its adjusted EBITDA.

Given the backdrop that we all know about, Kinder Morgan is expecting its Natural Gas Pipelines to run at full capacity over the foreseeable future. This is to be expected, in the present circumstances.

That being said, Kinder Morgan is substantially hedged.

Kinder Morgan June presentation

That means that Kinder Morgan's ability to benefit from the very high natural gas prices we are seeing in the market right now isn't translating itself into a particularly profitable period for Kinder Morgan.

Remember, in last year's Q1 2021, Kinder Morgan benefitted from Storm Uri. Hence, comparisons with last year don't look favorable. However, adjusted for the storm, this year's Q1 2022 EPS was up 17% y/y.

Capital Allocation Strategy, 5.6% Yield

Kinder Morgan boasts of its 5.6% dividend yield. That's clearly something that attracts dividend investors to the stock. Also, this now marks the fifth consecutive annual increase for Kinder Morgan.

However, realistically, Kinder Morgan does not have the wherewithal for a more significant capital allocation strategy. This is something that I'll discuss in the Investment Risks section.

KMI Stock Valuation - 10x Distributable Free Cash Flow, With A Qualification

Kinder Morgan spends a lot of energy highlighting to investors that it's on target to make distributable cash flows of $4.7 billion in 2022.

However, remember that of its distributable cash flows figure ('DCF'), nearly half of it is made up of depreciation, depletion, and amortization (''DD&A''). This is a very real cost that Kinder Morgan's DCF figure adds back.

If we were to incorporate DD&A as a real cost into Kinder Morgan's actual cash flows, the business is priced at closer to 20x net income. Clearly, this is much less attractive a multiple, but a closer approximation to reality.

Investment Risks: Leveraged Balance Sheet

Kinder Morgan finished Q1 2022 with a net debt profile of $31 billion. Looking ahead to 2022, debt will continue to overhang its operations.

Kinder Morgan June presentation

While the stable nature of its business allows the business to carry some debt, there's no doubt that the business is already substantially leveraged. Consequently, its ability to meaningfully increase its capital allocation strategy will be hindered.

Furthermore, looking ahead, while the dividend appears to be well covered by its adjusted earnings, we have to keep in mind that approximately 88% of Q1 2022 adjusted earnings went towards its dividend.

Consequently, this is not likely to be a significant problem in terms of paying out the dividend, but it will hamper Kinder's ability to dramatically ramp up its payout any time soon.

The Bottom Line

Kinder Morgan doesn't have a lot of room for upside or downside. The business is 94% hedged in 2022. This provides shareholders with peace of mind if the energy cycle were to unexpectedly turn sour in the near term.

Looking further ahead to 2023, the business is nearly 60% hedged. Again, that means that Kinder Morgan will not be providing investors much in the way of surprises. Either negative or positive.

In sum, I believe that there are more compelling investments with much higher yields than 5.6%. Energy companies that are less hedged, with altogether better risk-reward profiles. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.