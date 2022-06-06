alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Whether it be for personal use or business use, renting equipment can often make more sense than buying it. In addition to the tax implications, you also have the fact that some equipment is not needed on a regular basis. So instead of incurring a high cost in order to purchase something for infrequent use, you pay a much smaller fee for the periodic use of it. One of the leading companies in the equipment rental space is H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES). Over the past few years, due in large part but not entirely to the COVID-19 pandemic, this enterprise has undergone a bit of a bumpy ride. But on the whole, the fundamental picture is strong, and its financial condition looks to be improving now that we are into the 2022 fiscal year. Add in how cheap shares are, and it should make for an attractive long-term prospect for investors who are patient.

A Play On Equipment Rental

According to the management team at H&E Equipment Services, the company operates as one of the largest rental equipment firms in the US. Operationally speaking, the company generates revenue from a few different sources. The largest contributor to its sales is the renting out of various equipment such as aerial work platforms, earth-moving equipment, general equipment like air compressors and industrial carts, and material handling equipment like forklifts, telehandlers, and more. During the company's 2021 fiscal year, this particular set of operations accounted for 69% of the company's revenue and for an impressive 76% of its gross profit. The company rents this equipment out and provides its other services, to be mentioned shortly, through the 102 branch locations that it has an operation across 24 different states. And to put into context just how large the enterprise is, its current portfolio includes 42,725 pieces of equipment and at an average age of less than 3.5 years.

H&E Equipment Services

Of course, there are other operations that are important to the company. For instance, the business does sell some of its used equipment to clients. That helps the company to monetize old machinery for the purpose of recycling the capital. This set of operations accounted for 13% of the company's revenue and for 12% of its profits last year. The company also sells new equipment through a professional in-house retail sales force. This set of operations made up 9% of revenue and 3% of profits last year. Parts sales made both to the company's own rental fleet and to outside customers makes up 6% of sales and 4% of profits. In addition to this, the company also provides maintenance and repair services, both to its own fleet and for the customers it sells equipment to. This particular set of operations made up 3% of revenue and 5% of profits last year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past few years, the financial performance of H&E Equipment Services was rather lackluster. After seeing revenue rise from $1.03 billion in 2017 to $1.24 billion in 2018, it then began a consistent decline, dropping to $1.01 billion in 2020. The good news for investors is that the company did see a slight improvement in 2021, with revenue inching up to $1.06 billion for the year. When it comes to profitability, the picture has also been rather volatile. Net income fell year after year between 2017 and 2020, dropping from $109.7 million to negative $46.4 million. However, in 2021, the company did generate a profit of $60.6 million. Operating cash flow has been on a different sort of trend. In the three years ending in 2019, it rose year after year, climbing from $226.2 million to $319.2 million. In 2020, it came in lower at $286 million, while in 2021 it totaled $259.6 million. If, however, we adjust for changes in working capital, the picture looks a little better. After peaking at $375.5 million in 2019, it dropped to $296.2 million in 2020 before recovering some to $316.6 million last year. A similar trend can be seen when looking at EBITDA. It ultimately rose from $359.4 million in 2020, after having fallen from $473.2 million one year earlier, to $394.3 million last year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Financial performance continues to improve now that we are in the 2022 fiscal year. Sales in the latest quarter came in at $272.5 million. That's 13.4% higher than the $240.4 million reported for the first quarter of 2021. This is especially remarkable when you consider that, last October, the company completed the sale of its crane business in exchange for $130 million. So the company managed to continue growing even as it sold off one of its assets. As revenue increased, so too did profitability. Net income in the latest quarter was $16.3 million. That dwarfs the $1.9 million generated just one year earlier. Operating cash flow did decline, falling from $46.9 million to $38.5 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have risen from $61 million to $85.6 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the enterprise jumped from $76.9 million to $103.4 million.

Management has not offered any real guidance for the current fiscal year. But if we analyze results seen so far, we should anticipate net profits of around $85 million. Operating cash flow, on an adjusted basis, should be around $444.3 million. And EBITDA should total around $530.2 million. Now before I value the company, I would like to state that while the firm does look very cheap on a cash flow basis, we do need to keep in mind that rental equipment depreciates rapidly. So, the firm does need to continue to pay the cash that comes in order to replenish and optimize its portfolio of assets. So, while I do view the cash flow metrics of the company as being very important, perhaps the best way to value the firm is from a price to earnings approach.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Taking this approach, using our 2021 results, the firm is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 21. The price to operating cash flow multiple is considerably lower at 4, while the EV to EBITDA multiple comes in at 5.5. If we instead value the company using the 2022 estimates, these multiples come in lower at 14.9, 2.9, and 4.1, respectively. To put this pricing into perspective, I decided to compare the company to three similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, using our 2021 results, H&E Equipment Services ended up being more expensive than two of the three companies, with the three firms trading in a range of between 8.8 and 22.3. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, the range was from 5.1 to 10.2. On this basis, our prospect was the cheapest of the group. Meanwhile, using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range is from 5.1 to 9.8. Only one of the three companies was cheaper than our target.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA H&E Equipment Services 21.0 4.0 5.5 McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 22.3 10.2 9.8 Amerco (UHAL) 8.8 5.1 5.1 United Rentals (URI) 14.0 5.7 6.8

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, H&E Equipment Services does look to be turning around. The overall fundamental condition of the company looks robust, and shares look remarkably cheap on an absolute basis and perhaps slightly undervalued relative to similar firms. The price to earnings multiple is a bit lofty, but you can't win them all. All things considered, I would rate this firm a ‘buy’ prospect at this time.