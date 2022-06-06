farakos/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) is one of the preferred long-term gold miners I have covered quarterly on Seeking Alpha since 2014. The company reported its first-quarter 2022 results on April 28, 2022.

AEM: Map Presentation (Agnico Eagle)



1 - 1Q22 results snapshot

Reminder: On February 8, 2022, Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold announced the completion of the merger of equals transaction. The first-quarter results include a full quarter of production from the Agnico Eagle Mines and 52 days from Kirkland Lake Gold. The second quarter of 2022 will be the first full production quarter.

Agnico Eagle reported a net income of $109.75 million or $0.28 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $145.24 million or $0.59 per diluted share reported last year. The adjusted net income of $235.6 million or $0.61 per share for the first quarter of 2022.

The adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.61 or $235.6 million. The company generated revenues of $1,325.69 million this quarter, well above the $949.62 million posted in 1Q21.

Production in the first quarter of 2022 was negatively affected by a reduction in operating activities in Nunavut, primarily due to a COVID-19 outbreak in mid-December 2021. Finally, the company raised the quarterly dividend to $0.40 per share in 1Q22.

Ammar Al-Joundi, the new CEO, said in the conference call:

a solid quarterly production on a combined entity, post-merger, incorporating the Kirkland assets post-merger, 661,000 ounces of production at a cost at $811. But, for the full company, full quarter, those equivalent numbers are 806,000 ounces at cash costs of $755. So, well within our guidance and a very strong start to the year,

2 - Stock performance

Agnico Eagle, Newmont (NEM), and Barrick Gold (GOLD) continue to be my preferred long gold miners. These miners are the ones that I never totally sell out unless they reach my highest target.

As shown below, AEM is down 25% on a one-year basis and has underperformed most of its peers.

Note: On February 8, 2022, Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold announced the completion of the merger of equals transaction. The first quarter of 2022 is the first quarter combining Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold. However, production from the three miners added to Agnico Eagle represents only two months of the quarter.

Data by YCharts

A quick look at Agnico Eagle's production in 1Q22 shows a solid quarter. Still, it isn't easy to compare it to the preceding quarters because Agnico Eagle has added three more producing mines from Kirkland Lake Gold. Furthermore, as I said earlier, the production from Kirkland's mines represents only 53 days of production.

Agnico Eagle presently produces gold from 12 mines with details below:

AEM: Quarterly gold production per mine 4Q21 vs. 1Q22 (Fun Trading)

Detour Lake, Macassa, and Fosterville mines are new in the chart above. However, Agnico experienced lower production at the Meadowbank Complex and Meliadine due to lower activities early in the quarter affected by COVID-19.

3 - Investment thesis

Agnico Eagle presents a solid financial profile that fits the prerequisites of a savvy investor's balanced portfolio.

Nothing has changed at this level, even if the company has grown in size after the Kirkland Lake Gold acquisition. The new company is generating a free cash flow of $214.28 million in 1Q22 and pays a secure dividend with a yield of 2.95%.

However, the stock performance has been constantly below expectations since November last year, and the recent merger has not changed the trend despite a stronger balance sheet. It isn't pleasant.

Perhaps when the full effect of the merger after 2Q22 is announced, the market will finally decide it is time to buy. However, the gold price is not solid now and has dropped significantly since the Fed hiked the interest rate by 50 points in early May.

It was the first hike, and many more will follow if the Fed wants to control the rampant inflation reaching a plateau of over 8%.

Thus, as I have said in my preceding articles, I recommend accumulating AEM on any weakness for the long term.

However, I am not expecting a solid uptrend unless gold turns extremely bullish and can cross $1,950 per ounce again, and it is not likely. In those conditions, it's crucial to trade short-term LIFO a minimum of 30%-35% of your AEM position.

Agnico Eagle - Financials and Production in 1Q22 - The Raw Numbers

Agnico Eagle 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Total Revenues in $ Million 934.4 966.3 974.1 949.1 1,325.7 Net Income in $ Million 136.1 189.6 114.8 101.1 109.8 EBITDA $ Million 432.9 480.8 415.6 388.4 458.0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.56 0.77 0.47 0.41 0.28 Cash from operations in $ Million 356.4 406.9 291.0 261.7 507.4 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 181.9 204.3 244.6 236.9 293.2 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 174.5 202.6 46.4 24.8 214.3 Total Cash $ Billion (including equity securities) 0.13 0.28 0.24 0.19 1.06 Total debt in $ Billion 1.57 1.57 1.57 1.57 1.57 Dividends per quarter in $/ share 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.40 0.40 Shares outstanding diluted in million 244.2 244.8 244.9 245.5 385.6

Source: Company filing and Fun trading.

Part I - Gold Production Details

1 - Gold production

Agnico Eagle had gold production this quarter. Production was 660,604 Au Oz from 541,663 Au ounces the preceding quarter. The company produced 609K Ag ounces, 1,069 Tonnes of Zinc, and 769 Tonnes of Copper.

AEM: Quarterly Gold production history (Fun Trading) The new AEM added three new producing mines (Detour, Fosterville, and Macassa) with only 53 days of production this quarter. The 2Q22 will be the first full quarter of production combining Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake. In the press release: Including a full quarter of production from the legacy Kirkland Lake Gold mines, total payable gold production in the first quarter of 2022 was 806,329 ounces with total cash costs per ounce approximately in line with the mid-point of 2022 total cash cost guidance announced in February 2022 AEM: Quarterly Gold Production per mine 1Q22 (Fun Trading) All-in sustainable costs, or AISC, were an average of $1,079 per ounce in 1Q22 compared to $1,007 in the prior-year period and are expected to go even lower next quarter with the full production of Kirkland Lake's assets. Inflationary pressure has been kept in control in 1Q22.

The company said that "most of the Company's operations were affected by COVID-19 over the past few months, but production levels and costs in the first quarter of 2022 were generally in line with forecasts."

AEM: Quarterly AISC history (Fun Trading) The AISC is likely to go down in the second quarter of 2022 with Kirkland's assets which have a low AISC. The production costs per ounce in the first quarter of 2022 were $1,002, compared to $821 in the prior-year period. Finally, the company has an excellent project pipeline: Detour Lake mine – An updated life of mine plan is expected to be included in the second quarter of 2022 news release in July. The Company is also evaluating the potential to expand operations to 32 million tonnes per year and develop an underground mining operation

– An updated life of mine plan is expected to be included in the second quarter of 2022 news release in July. The Company is also evaluating the potential to expand operations to 32 million tonnes per year and develop an underground mining operation At Macassa, the focus is on completing Shaft #4 infrastructure and ramping up production. The Company is also evaluating the potential integration of the AK deposit (potential production start in 2024) and the Upper Beaver project with the existing regional infrastructure

the focus is on completing Shaft #4 infrastructure and ramping up production. The Company is also evaluating the potential integration of the AK deposit (potential production start in 2024) and the Upper Beaver project with the existing regional infrastructure Odyssey project – The Canadian Malartic GP (the"Partnership remains focused on maintaining the project schedule and budget and finding additional sources of ore to maximize the production profile especially early in the mine life

– The Canadian Malartic GP (the"Partnership remains focused on maintaining the project schedule and budget and finding additional sources of ore to maximize the production profile especially early in the mine life Kittila mine – The key priority is the completion of the shaft project and the potential increase in throughput to 2.35 million tonnes per year

– The key priority is the completion of the shaft project and the potential increase in throughput to 2.35 million tonnes per year Meliadine mine – The Phase 2 expansion to 6,000 tonnes per day ("tpd") is expected to be complete by mid-2024. Exploration efforts are focused on increasing mineral reserves and mineral resources to extend mine life

– The Phase 2 expansion to 6,000 tonnes per day ("tpd") is expected to be complete by mid-2024. Exploration efforts are focused on increasing mineral reserves and mineral resources to extend mine life Meadowbank Complex – At Amaruq, the focus remains on optimizing open pit operations and ramping up underground production starting in the second half of 2022

– At Amaruq, the focus remains on optimizing open pit operations and ramping up underground production starting in the second half of 2022 Hope Bay project – Exploration activities are ramping up with a primary focus on the Doris, Madrid and Boston deposits. The Company is also evaluating the potential to develop a larger production scenario.

2 - Guidance for 2022 unchanged

The company remains unchanged from the previous quarter, with payable gold production for 2022 in the range of 3.2-3.4 Moz.

It also projects total cash costs per ounce of $725-$775 and AISC of $1,000-$1,050 per ounce for 2022.

The forecast for 2022 CapEx is set at roughly $1.4 billion. The 2022 depreciation and amortization expense guidance remain unchanged (between $1.37 to $1.47 billion for the full year 2022).

Part II - Balance Sheet Analysis

1 - Revenues of $1,325.69 million in 1Q22

Revenues were $1,325.69 million, up 39.6% compared to the same quarter a year ago and up 39.7% quarter over quarter.

The company posted a $109.75 million net income, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022.

AEM: Quarterly Revenue history (Fun Trading) The gold price realized was $1,880 per ounce during the first quarter of 2022. The silver price was $24.11 per ounce; Zinc was $1.58 per pound, and Copper was $4.65 per pound. The total cash from operating activities was $507.43 million in the quarter, up 38.4% year over year (please see table above). AEM: Quarterly Gold price realized history (Fun Trading)

2 - Free cash flow was $214.28 million in 1Q22

Trailing 12-month free cash flow was $488.1 million ("TTM"), and the free cash flow for 1Q22 was $214.28 million.

AEM: Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Free cash flow generation is expected to be strong in the next few quarters, and the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, or about a 3% yield.

Also, the company has a buyback program in place:

Under the proposed NCIB, the Company intends to purchase up to $500 million of its common shares (up to a maximum of 5% of its issued and outstanding common shares)

It will help reduce the shares outstanding diluted, which went up from 245.51 million shares in 4Q21 to 385.59 million in 1Q22, an increase of 57.06%. (please see table above)

3 - Net debt was $0.507 billion in 1Q22

Agnico Eagle has solid financials with a low net debt of $1.32 billion, up sequentially from $1.16 billion.

Agnico Eagle's debt profile is what we want to see for a long-term investment.

AEM Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Agnico Eagle had total cash of $1,064.16 million in 1Q22 compared with $191.07 million as of December 31, 2021. Long-term debt was around $1,565.72 million, compared with $1,565.89 million in 1Q21.

The company now has over $2.2 billion in liquidity, including $973 million in cash. In the press release:

On February 9, 2022, Fitch Ratings placed Agnico Eagle's BBB credit rating on a Positive Outlook. At March 31, 2022, the Company's net debt totaled $503.7 million. Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company repaid with cash the $125 million 6.77% Series C senior notes at maturity on April 7, 2022.

4 - 2021 Reserves (Proven and Probable) - Total AEM and KL are 44.733 Moz. (unchanged from the preceding quarter).

AEM: Total Reserve 2021 (Agnico Eagle)

Technical Analysis and Commentary

AEM: TA Chart short term (Fun Trading)

Note: The chart has been adjusted for dividends.

AEM forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $55.60 and support at $50.50, with a mid-pattern support/resistance at $53.

The trading strategy I recommend is to sell about 30% between $55.5 and $56.5 with a potential upper resistance at $58 (50MA). On the other side, I recommend buying between $51 and $50 with possible lower support at $47.25.

AEM has dropped precipitously starting in April, and it is now trading in a narrow channel.

The Fed has turned more hawkish since April with a 50-point hike. The market expects quarterly increases of at least 50 points for the rest of 2022 due to concerning high inflation. In this case, the gold price will most likely turn bearish and may drop below $1,800 per ounce.

I expect the miners to experience frequent wild swings for the next several months. Thus, it is crucial to allocate a sizeable portion of your investment in AEM to trade short-term LIFO and take advantage of the volatility. About 30%-35% is reasonable.

Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

