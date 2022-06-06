Cyclical Trends Amidst Secular Growth (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we posted on May 26. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast embedded below, if you need any clarification. Enjoy!



Rena Sherbill: Hey again, everybody. Welcome back to the show. Thanks for coming at us, with us, for us, a day later. Excited to have you listening along with us as always. Super happy to bring back Mike Regan and Colin Ferrian, who have come on before. They used to work together at MJResearchCo. Now Colin is at Poseidon. And they catch us up today on the public and private markets in cannabis. How to look at cannabis? What we should be thinking about as investors in terms of metrics we should be using, in terms of valuations? Some pro tips that they give us, ways that we can glean more unbiased insight into the industry.

A great take on California. And towards the end of the episode listen for Colin to turn the tables around and ask me some questions and we end up getting into some nice cannabis roundtable discussions that I really greatly enjoyed. Always fun talking to Mike and Colin. Hope you guys agree. Talk to everyone soon.

So, Mike and Colin, welcome back to the show. It's great to have you both on. I'm interested to hear where you're both at. Feel like when I talked to you guys and Mike when I started talking to you until now and I've talked to you both together, news each time I talk to you and that's a fun adventure that we like to be a part of. So, whoever wants to go first, I'm happy to hear like what you have going on and catch listeners up with where you're coming at from the industry.

Mike Regan: That's a good point. First, I talked to you I was at MJBizDaily. Then I was -- second time was, last year at MJResearchCo. And third time now I'm still MJResearchCo, working on some additional changes that will sort of enhance the research and hopefully enhance the capital available in the industry. And Colin has had some changes as well. But we're still friends and happy to chat with you together. So with Colin chat about those.

Colin Ferrian: Absolutely. Thank you, Rena. I'm now at Poseidon Investment Management with Emily and Morgan Paxhia and Patrick Rea, as well as Andres Navia on the private markets team. I am so excited to dig into some of those trends today.

RS: That's awesome. And for those of us following or for those of you following along, we had Emily on our California Deep Dive episode. And we had Morgan and Noah Hamman from AdvisorShares on CEO Interviews. So, if you want to know more about what Poseidon is doing in the industry, those are two great places to start, after of course, getting all the lowdown from Colin. Or before stop and go I don't know, I don't want to set your date for you. But in any event, there's lots of good stuff to hear.

So before we hit record, Mike asked me how my viewpoint has changed, or how my thoughts have changed surrounding the cannabis industry since I started the podcast three years ago. And so, I was going to ask him to answer but let's make that the first question of the show. How has both of your narratives, viewpoints, perceptions changed or evolved or devolved as the case may be since you got started in the industry? And maybe if you want to just give like a quick rundown of what you've done in the industry, just so we're kind of more informed about where you're coming from?

MR: Sure, I guess. Yeah. So just backing up. My background is basically 20 years of long, short equity analysis on basically all the sectors that cannabis is, consumer, tech, telecom, energy extraction, industrials, things like that. And I joined three years ago following cannabis, because I saw those similar business models. I think one -- I think there are two, sort of two things that have sort of changed over time. One, this is thanks to Colin, and our work together last year was really appreciating sort of the complexity of the plant itself. Like I think there's a misconception is, I think cannabis is easy to grow and very difficult to grow well.

You're like, oh, it's a weed, it's easy. Like we are, yeah, it's easy to get, like, put the seed in the pot and have it sprout. Like, it's more -- but like getting consistent products produced at scale is not easy. It's very, very difficult.

And then the second part is in terms of the analysis of the sector, I've been struck by sort of the diverse, not really diverse, more the spread of sort of the quality of thought processes and analysis that I've seen following this industry. And it doesn't actually correlate with institutions versus retail, I've seen some very sophisticated and intelligent thoughtful retail, I've seen less so on the institutional side. I've seen the pleat inverse, where it's very -- not very thoughtful retail and incredibly thoughtful institution.

So it's not a function of assets under management. But I've seen a lot of some very, very thoughtful analysis about what this industry really is. Colin will probably talk more about some of the misunderstandings we've seen in the industry. But I've also seen some very, very shoddy low-quality analysis, even by professionals as well as retail.

RS: Can you give us a small example just for color on each, like some shod -- sorry, some shoddy analysis, maybe on the institutional side? And I feel like retail investors get some trash talk their way. And it'd be nice to shout out how they're kind of faring better than the institutional side.

MR: I guess one, one simple example. It's -- I guess anonymized is I saw one publicly published report from a bank, I forgot, about 20% to 25% of the shares outstanding for a company, because those shares are technically not shares. They are founders' units, but they convert at one to one into publicly traded shares. And the founders have been converting and selling those shares.

So, when you're doing your valuation on the company, you need to include those shares, even though they're not technically shares, they effectively are something like that. And then if you're, -- simplistically your stock price, the target price, or your valuation is now 25% too high, because you forgot 25% of the company exists. That was one that was surprising.

I've seen other analyses that forget 280E taxes entirely. They just do normal taxes that deduct SG&A and interest expense. I've seen others that just calculate 280E wrong, again, deducting interest expense, like interest expense is not deductible under 280E taxes. So that whole concept and then at a higher level, we can talk more about this, but sort of how do you -- if you're valuing pretax, but the tax is not tax deductible for debt, is EBITDA truly useful metric while 280E still exists. And we can get into sort of more of a theory of how long it will exist, does it go away, and then it becomes more of a normal company.

But yeah, sort of. That's one of the things I've tried to do it differently. And I've seen a lot of things that sort of throw numbers around and missed those nuances behind those numbers. And then in terms of the quality, more just, it comes back sort of basic due diligence of, knowing what's going on in the industry, and you're taking off the cuff, like a public company says, but also doing due diligence with other operators in the business, private operators understand what's really going on sort of at a ground level.

There's no plenty of small retail people that are in the industry, or they're actively analyzing that, but they're saying like, I know, this company said this on their call, but I talked to four growers in California, and they're saying something different. That type of thing.

And then real quick on the operators have also been strikeout. In talking with some private operators how there's also -- this business can be run very differently. I've seen some private operators that are running differently than some of the public ones, they're doing extremely well. And there are plenty of public ones are doing well. But if you run this business, right, even in competitive markets, you can do very, you can generate very good solid margins, and just, it can be a great business. It's not just what you're seeing in public filings.

CF: So some context. I came from-my career started in traditional finance, I worked for a long short fund here in Boulder, Colorado. And then back in 2015, I believe, we started investing on behalf of the partner capital into cannabis operations. So, remember, the first one that we saw was a company called MRB, which is now I believe in receivership or at least it's close, but it's not.

But at the time, they were one of the leading cannabis startups. They're growing in storage locker here in North Boulder. Actually, I think three storage lockers they had distributed cultivation and they were selling product into the grows. So since after that transition into operations working for companies like urban-gro, I started a startup called Deep Green where we are discounting plants and trying to create computer vision out of that.

And then with Mike back into finance, roles and now with decided, and I think that my thesis has probably changed in the sense of I was a little bit naive coming into the industry thinking that that capital would flow to the most efficient operators consistently. And that has been far from the case, I think that there's a hyper nuanced answer as to why that is, it was probably a mix of a lot of people that are investing in the industry are not completely or not very empathetic to the operations and product that these companies are creating, which is a little bit unique, when compared to most other industries, you generally have specialists that spend all their time, especially further upstream on the capital side. So, like, venture to late-stage growth.

But that has not been the case, as mentioned. And so, I think it's been interesting to see some of these companies where based on certain things you're seeing in the industry here, things you hear from operators, that their product or service does not add a bunch of value, yet, they're so much better at raising capital than they are running a company that they end up being successful, at least for a certain period of time in the market.

And it's something for a long time in cannabis, where I just thought that there's probably not enough capital to make that happen. We're the folks that are good at fundraising. It's kind of like this tech dynamic of being good at fundraising, you don't have to be good at running a company. That hasn't been the case to date, at least to the most recent cycle. Although I think we're going to dive into this later in the conversation that is starting to change in a big way as capital becomes harder to find that ends up flowing to the best operators. So we can run through that.

RS: Well, yeah, go ahead. Take that as your own segue.

CF: Yeah, sure. That's what we'll start then. On the private side. The key takeaways are that capital is disappearing quickly. And there are challenges and opportunities to this. So, I'll give some context behind each of these points. But just in summary, capitalism is hard to find in cannabis. Right now, the challenges are, generally that it makes it harder for anyone to raise and there ends up being a shakeout of operators. The opportunity is that the stronger companies survive and they generally have the ability to recruit more talent, they can innovate on business models more easily, et cetera.

But this has generally been a product in the private markets for a long time. The investors are providing capital to just as mentioned operators that are really good at raising capital, but not as good at running a cannabis company. And in cannabis, it's so dynamic, that you have to have a team that's all-time empathetic to both the product as well as the consumer. If you're a B2B, your consumer is the business that you're providing the service or product to, and B2C, to the consumer.

But so investors would allocate to these companies and they would fund businesses that had unsustainable unit economics for a long time. And this is still kind of going on in the private market side. But you would see folks that have negative gross margins, or say that they're using all this capital to scale and doing tons and tons of burning tons and tons of cash. And those businesses that were previously over capitalized, and then sacrificing the unit economics are now really, really struggling. Because capital has disappeared due to probably longer conversation that we have for today. But public market trends and then all the way to cannabis legislation has caused those valuations to compress. You've covered it in all of the podcasts for the past year.

The opportunities from this is that the well-run companies that are actually good at running their companies and may not be as good at raising capital are getting a line of sight into the capital allocators much more quickly and easily. So competition will be at a much flatter playing field. We generally call them like the folks that are in here for just the trade, whether they be investors or operators, might be the tourists of our industry.

Whereas the locals, if you will, are going to have a much easier time in this cycle as capital goes out then they would have when people are investing in companies at 50 times revenues, or something like that for what is largely a manual service in some cases.

So it's also driving innovation in the supply chain, which has been super interesting from the private market view. So as capital decreases, people find a way, cannabis finds a way, we were talking about this before the call started. But this is something that we say often like internally at Poseidon is that, if there's a hurdle, cannabis generally finds a way to get around it.

If there's no access to banking people figure out how to get access to banking. If there's competing with the illicit market or the legacy market is too difficult because they have delivery and live ordering, et cetera, cannabis finds a way. Those are created. So, some of the most interesting ones that we're seeing right now would be the direct-to-consumer businesses. And this is most prominent in California right now with Muse, Ginger and Grass Store. What these companies do basically is if you are consumer, you can order direct a brand directly off their website, and it gets delivered to you through an existing delivery service.

So on one side, you're helping brands gain margin, which allows them a much easier path to survival. You help delivery companies ensure capacity in their businesses, which is easier for them to survive. And there's tons of opportunity for this business outside of California right now. So that's one of my favorite ones. There's a bunch of banking innovation from really some of the largest tech companies in the world, all the way down to the cannabis specific businesses. And a lot of them are actually going to market right now because we don't see any potential movement in or meaningful, likely movement in legislation.

And then I would say the last one on the innovation that's helping these businesses do better, especially the strong operators, would be automation. So this goes all the way from my cultivation, and MIPS, MIP. So manufacturing processors, and cultivations, you're seeing computer vision from folks like AutoVu [ph] that are completely automating the scouting process, which might take a single person entire day, computer can do it in a few minutes. Starting robotics is helping manufacturers streamline their operation process by making it easier to create products, and then all the way up to retail, you're seeing inventory management systems that are actually paired with your POS and delivery.

So you don't have that problem of ordering offline menu, getting to the store and the product not actually being there. So those are some of the high-level private trends, I kind of ripped through them.

RS: So, Mike, talk to us about the public side of things. Do you concur with what Colin is saying about capital? And how you're looking at kind of quality management teams? Are you looking at the same kind of trends?

MR: I have also, in some ways been struck by the whole sector trading together as if it's a single monolithic trade and not having as much differentiation amongst the specifics of the operations, or the mesh teams or the balance sheets or where they're operating. So that's been a little frustrating from an alpha standpoint, or just from a -- this company is better, it should get more capital. This company is clearly not -- the product doesn't work and the balance sheet's screwed up and the management team doesn't seem very good. Why are they getting the capital and having those things?

I guess one thing is -- one thing kind of. this thing that he threw out, was some of the valuations. One thing, I guess, to point out, especially as I was starting back, because one thing that made us the investor base, or just the nature of speculation and going into high risk is, cannabis seems to sometimes get lumped in with tech.

And even I've made the analogy of this feels like sort of '90 internet '99 to 2003, long term macro thesis is pretty obvious to everybody. But so, there's some operators probably raise capital that won't exist, but there will be ones that actually continue this hole. That will succeed, right? There's going to be plenty of pets dot coms advantage, but then there will be an Amazon that that does well, to clarify that that's not that these are tech businesses.

These are consumer, industrial and agricultural businesses, which are, they're very different. It has a secular growth trend, but the key thing to remember is that there is seasonality in consumer businesses and in agriculture, and there is also I think, there's also secular trends within it as there's cyclical trends amidst the secular growth, right.

Even if it's, it's not just straight up into the right, it may be up then it comes down again, but then it goes up to a higher level than down again. That's just the nature of agriculture of things where you have your main product is essentially a commodity that is subject to supply and demand and demand increases, the price goes up, supply comes alive and the price goes back down and people need to remember that.

And then even within the year there's different consumption patterns throughout the year. No one's surprised when Toys"R"Us sells or used to sell fewer toys in January than they did in December, or that they're selling more in December than they did in June in July, it's the same concept.

So that's one thing, I think maybe within the investor base needs to change over from investors that are just thinking like, oh, this is like tech and speculative investment cloud and sit back and say, no, this is one of my binary, I'm buying a consumer product that will have greater consumption as states legalize, and the product becomes more normalized and gains more general consumption within the population.

And as an existing market, from the unlicensed market can get converted over to the legal market, which, frankly, will also take lower prices. That's what some people I think, sometimes forget, is the easiest way to convert consumers from the unlicensed wiring to the licensed market is lower prices of the core product.

What I've been doing some analyses on elasticity, and sort of when you see things like oh, Colorado sales are dropping. Well, remember, there's the dollars where the price is down 30, 40, 50%, of course, the sales volume drop unless you have one to one elasticity, but you can still see the consumption, actually still rising over on a general trend.

I think that's more important for you, if you're looking at more like 10 to 10 years, at least in the US, how what happens to consumption patterns, as price goes down, more the illicit market gets converted. With legality, more consumers that would never buy something from they finally buy something at a store, but wouldn't like know a guy, they're not going to bother trying to like find the guy they know. But if it goes into a nice store that was next to the target, though, they'll purchase something.

And one interesting thing, just for historical context was from alcohol prohibition, like just the 10-15 years, alcohol was prohibited, the consumption dropped 70% in the country, and it didn't actually rebound until 1975. But we're sort of in that bottom period of cannabis has been prohibited for schedule one for over 50 years and some form of control for more like 100.

What would you say we're, we're at that bottom level of when prohibition ended was already 70% lower than it was like 20 years earlier. As you start to legalize, normalize, you have that whole potential growth projection ahead of it, like who would consume if they weren't, there wasn't illegal, it was easier was lower priced. And what have you.

Another thing that also on the public valuations a difference, I think that people need to remember versus like tech, especially in the last year or so it was, while the valuations were high, they fairly come down in cannabis, they were never truly irrationally insane, if you will, even at the very peak on February 10, 2021, which that's what we have is the actual peak.

The average of the US operators is 29 times EBITDA and consumer names that are working that are growing fast and having high margins and everything like Chipotle, and Lululemon and Saint Anns [ph] they have easily achieved 20 to 35 times EBITDA, even the lithium producers, Albemarle and Livent, I mean, that's literally a true commodity, you go in the Andes Mountains, you punch a hole in the ground, salty water comes up, you evaporate the water, you're left with lithium, and you make a battery out of it.

They traded 25 times EBITDA, serve at the peak. So, it's not like some of the more speculative tech names like Datadog getting to like 45 times sales and 300 times EBITDA, they were highly valued, but not like sort of completely insane. You'd be like, oh, well, they're like Chipotle. That's reasonable, right.

At this point just want to talk about relations. The valuations have come in a lot. Yeah, that's why we have about 12 times 2022 EBITDA then we go back to the tax issue. The problem with EBITDA is pre-tax, and cannabis basically has to pay taxes on gross profit.

And the tax regime is significantly different. So as long as that's in place, you really want to look at it. What I call sort of EBITDA like earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization. Because ultimately, you'd rather look at on earnings. But as I said before, I've seen at least using consensus numbers.

I think the sell side gets the EBITDA more accurate than their earnings. So, it seemed to many questions on taxes and interest and all that. So, my pledge is basically to take the tax take it 25% of gross profit, take that off EBITDA anywhere for the EBITDA and then do the same thing of take EBITDA less taxes, even though it doesn't really make accounting sense.

It does from a theoretical sense if you're trying to compare it to, I guess, Sam Adams, right. Like, what if Sam Adams had to pay their taxes at a gross profit to get that sort of EBITDA. And at this point, actually, the cannabis guys, the US ones, it varies a lot. But on average, they're actually cheaper than the alcohol names at this point.

And that sort of takes that basically ignores that first, they should be having faster growth. There's secondarily cannibalization question of his alcohol, we may get cannibalized that's up for debate, but that risk is less there, there, the cannibalizes of the cannibalize and you still have the concept that to a may go away at some point, right? If you're using this bid analysis, that basically seems to AEs is here forever in perpetuity, you're capitalizing it forever, right.

So, if there are 18 times the like EBITDA minus taxes, if tweedy goes away anytime in the next 18 years, then you that actually is a positive catalyst at some point. So that's sort of I'm certainly getting that. At least in the public side, they're getting lower, and the valuations are getting lower than they did in those questions. How, how much high quality the estimate, that's why I'm using 2022.

Because I think those are probably more dialed in, versus the longer-term ones. Is this sort of a long winded answer on that, but…?

RS: No, I was going to say, I mean, when you were talking about the crazy valuations like these weren't crazy over valuation, these weren't crazy overvalued stocks, like at the peak, I'm thinking the crazy valuations are now how undervalued they are.

And that seems to be like the crazier sentiment based on kind of the top operators, the top stocks. Yeah, because I feel like you hear so much like, we're never going to get back to that time, we're never going to get back to that peak. And it's like, and something we've been talking a lot about on the podcast is the timeline of investing. And what happens to valuations along the path of what this cycle is, which is a growth sector.

Anything to add to that, or Colin, do you want to say anything about kind of how you're viewing valuation?

CF: No, I think my covered it on the public side, the private side definitely saw what I would, I would describe as overvalued companies, in many cases, just because you have this dynamic of everyone thinks that they're going to buy a cultivation or a retailer and then sell it to an MSO, eight months later for four times the money.

And just because cannabis is popular from the sense of its new and exciting, you tend to get investors on the private side that are much different set of investors in the public markets. And those investors may not necessarily be as sophisticated, they may not have gone through market cycles, etc. And so, they're not quite

RS: There it is, that trash talk.

CF: It's just, it's a, I don't mean to like, they're just folks that want to be involved in cannabis from the investing side, that may not be investors in their day jobs, right. And so, they don't care about what the value they don't care as much about what valuations might be.

And it's, it's an unfortunate dynamic, in some cases, of course, it can work out. But in some cases, on this private market side, you tend to see situations where people will raise a friends and family around from their peers, like people that they have to eat Thanksgiving dinner, or spend their holidays with, et cetera.

And when they find when they go to the institutional investors and find out that they raise way too high valuation, and they have to do a flat or down round, or that their likelihood of exit is much lower than they had expected, or the at least the potential liquidity, the valuation, that liquidity event it makes for really difficult interactions with people that you're close with.

So that's all to say that, not necessarily to bash the other investors, I get that it's exciting. That's why I'm here as well. But there's also a sense of what is the likelihood of this business going out? And is it going to exit for 15 times revenues? Or will it be one and a half or two? That's a big, big difference when you're the seed capital of an emerging venture. So…

RS: So, what are you looking at in terms of when you're looking at a company that you think is going to succeed like, especially kind of based on what you were saying in terms of like, the search for capital, the search for capital being different than kind of the next step after that in terms of growing and scaling and operation? What are some of the things that you feel like identify or either like parts of I mean, you mentioned a few things in the sector at large, but kind of how they operate within those kinds of more exciting lanes that are coming up.

CF: I mean, the first thing you look for is that we look for is team this is cannabis is a people business, at all levels, it doesn't matter if you're an MSO, or you are a craft grower with 2000 square feet of canopy. The business relies very heavily on how well the people can run their business, obviously, and then communicate and hire.

And that's completely different than, like tech companies per se. But when you talk about how empathetic the team is to the operation is like a big piece of the underwriting. So ideally, if someone has a background in the operation that they're building, that helps quite a bit because you can bet you can understand what their track, how successful they've been in the past and how many fire drills they've had to deal with.

Because if you're starting a D2C company, if you're starting a new retailer, in cannabis, you are constantly dealing with things that you did not expect to have to deal with. They're going to be hiccups, they're going to be setbacks, you just have to know how to handle them. And so, I'd say people is the absolute number one aspect of this.

And we can probably get into more deeper on the MSOs side. But sticking in the private markets, I'd say the next aspect of it is how empathetic are these are these operations leaders with their clients. And so, if their client is a distributor, let's use the contrast to start.

This comes back to people chasing shiny objects. We often see folks in cannabis, not often, but we can seem folks in cannabis, that want to start a business because they see it as an exciting opportunity. And they come from somewhere else.

And they have not done their due diligence on what consumers want, what businesses need, et cetera. They just say, this worked in another industry, I'm going to apply it here. And I'm going to go out and raise capital and we're going to see a massive exit. Now, the cannabis industry is so fickle.

There's just there's constant nuance in between what consumers want how the supply chain is going to change what happens to policy, that you have to spend tons and tons of time understanding your end consumer.

Again, whether you're selling into a cultivation or selling to an end customer. Because by the time that you go to access your market, you might have the best product in the world be will be you won't get traction. If it's not the number one item that that cannabis operator needs at that moment in time.

There's too many other things going on, for cannabis companies to I'm seeing on the ancillary side. But there's so many things going on for cannabis companies to take pitches from folks that are just slight value add products. And on the consumer side, it's the same way that we can use an example of celebrity brands right? This sounds like a great idea.

And there are a lot of people that followed celebrity brands, because it's worked in other industries like SmartWater, there's plenty of CPG examples. But in cannabis, it's just been proven that people appreciate much more good consistent product than they do testimony from somebody that's popular in the space or in any space.

And so, coming back to this when we're underwriting the people is most important, the empathy is second most important. And then from there, it's , the more standard items like underwriting the sustainability of the business model, are they going to sacrifice a little bit of growth in order to keep the cash? Cash flow more reasonable? Because in cannabis, you probably need a rainy-day fund as things go wrong no matter what. And that's probably the shortlist.

RS: Yeah. I wanted to follow up on a few things that we talked about in our last conversation. I wanted to see where you guys are thinking about this call and I know you might have slightly different answers not focusing on the public markets now. But because I feel like first of all, what intrigues me is, we've talked a few times and I feel this way about the podcast in general. Once I have repeat conversations, I'm struck by how similar themes come up kind of month after month, year after year, that I think we're going to be answered by the industry, by legislators, by regulators by whatever?

And they're not. And there's still questions that we're thinking about and talking about, some of that we've talked about already like with 280E and how the industry is building. And I think another thing that we talk a lot about on the podcast is, the BMR, BMF. That is California cannabis and everything that's going on there in terms of the players and how kind of they expected it to look how it looks, in reality, the legal and illegal markets. And kind of the power that the illicit side still carries there.

Yeah, I guess let's start there, like with the California I was going to, I was going to connect it to the east coast. But let's, let's pick a lane and stay with it for a second. And that muddle our messages? Yeah, kind of curious to where you guys last time we talked, and we've talked a bit recently on the show about The Parent Company (OTCQX:GRAMF), but The Parent Company and The Glass House (OTC:GLASF), and then there's a bunch of smaller players who are trying to I think make a name for themselves in the state and see where it gets them.

Yeah, what are your thoughts about the state and kind of the growth and the companies that you see competing out there?

MR: I think that kind of goes back to, first of all, saying it's important, like public markets to have, basically trying to find a good people, because into that dynamic industry, basically betting on who you want to manage your capital and allocate it smartly for things that no one has anticipated yet.

In terms of California, you said you want to bring in these cars. But I think that's one thing, everyone needs to remember that even in the Limited License states, because most of the public operators are in the little licensed one licensed states, you're still competing against unlicensed stuff from California, right.

So, California catches a cold, it gets exported to the rest of the country. So that's always something to remember, like kind of goes back to what I was saying earlier about just anticipating lower prices, and maybe even lower margins. That's one thing, when you look at a lot of the least the consensus estimates and some of the public operators, the margins are higher than in the more competitive markets, in part. Because there's limited license markets, but places I'm trying to think about the industry for the next 10 years.

I try to think of what is this? I think the industry, even one of the licensed will look more like the ones and competitive markets. If only because there's the unlicensed market X sounds coming from the groin too much in California, there's someone that doesn't mind driving couple days, they're going to, then it's going to get who's going to show up in Massachusetts, right, just on the arbitrage.

But the key thing to remember is what, 25% margin on a billion dollars of revenue was more than a 35% margin on 500 million in revenue, right. It's goes back to the whole part about having lower prices and having a business as lean enough to operate at 1500 or 2000 pound business that doesn't need $4 or $5,000 a pound to make money. But the second you hit $3000, it's, you're not sure if you're making payroll.

That's kind of why I tried to look more to the more mature markets that are more competitive like Colorado and California and Oregon to see the margin structure there. That's like some of those offers are some that are doing very well. They're doing well, even in California, even amidst some of the downturns.

So, it's, it's not rocket science, it's consistently grow a product at a price that is competitive, and distributed in an efficient enough way to keep somebody for yourself and add value to the consumer.

In terms of some of the public ones, this kind of also goes back to the whole. Like you mentioned, this is a growth industry. But this goes back to, to growth industry. It's a secular growth industry of a cyclical business that also has seasonality. So, it's understanding all those, all those moving pieces, right. You can you can do this for 10 years, you can go straight up for 10 years, but it's not going to be straight.

It'll be prices drop as supply comes online in California. And we're actually still seeing more supply. It's a question of whether some of that some of that supply is in the shake out Glass House, the strategy is to be a low-cost producer. So, they're adding supply to an oversupplied market but their hope is their costs will be lower such that the best way to think about is if you've ever seen like the oil industry has a lot of great charts of like which kind trees produce at which price, right.

So, it's a cumulative supply curve where on the far left and like $3 a barrel and Saudi Arabia, and then US fracking is in the middle, it's sort of $30 a barrel. And then you go out to the far right at $100 a barrel is deep-water drilling in the middle of the ocean. When oil goes from 100 to 50, that deep-water rig is not getting drilled, but Saudi Arabia is still printing money at the low end, right.

That's basically what its Glass House is trying to do. So, it's a function of are they going to be able to do that and squeeze out those ones that are higher cost production? Their bet is basically, producing a scale will lead to scale economies and have a lower cost per pound. Historically, the industry has not been scale production, just because of the nature of the nature of the illicit market, or a lot of growing techniques came from is you're not worried about production, you're worried about not getting caught, right.

So, you're not going to have, it's going to the two professors were saying last week, you're not necessarily optimizing for lowest dollar per pound, you're optimizing for not having the DEA shut you down.

So yeah, I don't think anyone has like a million square feet in their basement, right. So that's what they're trying to do. We'll save the -- I think the jury's still out, they can do it. We've seen operators produce quality, greenhouse cannabis, at larger than illicit scale, here in Colorado. That's more 30 to 40,000 square feet.

So, the question is, can they do that, you know, times 10. If it's basically 10-40,000 square foot units, then that's actually more believable than one giant unit, one giant greenhouse. So that's, that's why they there, we'll see if they can do that.

But as the in terms of that model, though, you sort of need that lower pricing to sort of try to wash out the higher, the higher cost ones, that's actually when they'll truly thrive is if they can get their costs down and then gain the share from the higher costing producers.

And that's why if California actually eliminates that cultivation tax, so politically, they say, oh, that's, multiply the $150 a pound for a cultivator time in the past, is that such a key? Yes, but what you'll probably do is, you'll probably put that back into lower pricing. But then the positive of that is then gaining share from the illicit market.

So, you actually sell what you've got sitting there, because that's the one the other thing we keep in mind with any agricultural product is you can have 10,000 pounds of cannabis. But if no one's buying it, it's worthless. It's just sitting there getting, you already spent the money to grow it. And now it's just getting worth less and less and depreciating every minute. You're not selling it. Yeah, to move it right.

In terms of even California, we heard someone say that there was a farm that was selling for $50 a pound. Obviously, illicitly, just to make payroll for the next week, because you're like, hey, I've got people farming, and I can't make payroll, and I've got a bunch of weeks in a year. That's not I can't pay them in weed.

So, if I'm here taking, obviously that stuff probably then gets driven a couple 1000 miles and sold in the high-cost state at a very low price. So that's a very long winded little, little rambling answer. But that's sort of sort of my thoughts on that and then Colin…

CF: Yeah, that's, that's good, Mike, I think a couple good points there. So, cultivation, historically has not shown economies of scale. Now, this is something that we've gotten back and forth on just us too, personally for a long time, and trying to figure out how we hash this out. But generally, think about cultivation for a long time, as Mike had mentioned, had only been limited to a certain size for various reasons.

And now you see more and more of these cultivations growing bigger. The catch is that you do get economies of scale on areas like consumables, whether it be nutrients or medium, or your Tyvek suits, et cetera. But ultimately, like they were your biggest cost slide, generally with labor that only scales to a certain point, right.

There's only so many cultivation techniques that can cover 25 or 50,000 square feet until you have to duplicate them. And so, at that point is your 500 square foot grow 500,000 square foot grow as efficient as 100,000 or 50? That's probably a good question that isn't getting asked nearly enough.

Taxes helping sales volume, not margin. Another great point from Mike there. I would just add on here on the California side and generally how I look at it. First, I'd say the bottom is probably not in and I would just caution folks from looking at being maybe misled by the like, dead cat bounce of crowd prices coming up from croptober.

And thinking about that as they're up quarter over quarter. But where are they at year over year, right? This is still a cyclical industry. And so, in any Q1 you're going to see those prices up. But if they're still down year over year, it implies that supply is still coming on that the bottom and pricing is not quite baked in.

That said, I would also mention, as Mike noted, there are a bunch of businesses that are doing super well whether they be craft cultivators, retailers, generally retailers are attending to serve heavy user buyers. And then folks like the more innovative supply chain businesses like the DTC. I don't know if like, like I won't call a bottom are trying to guess when it is a great shortcut for investors are looking for a way to stay up on the actual transparent trends in California.

Listen to Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) conference call every quarter. Jim Hagedorn will not lie to you about where crop prices are because he doesn't have to. And it's the easiest way to get a sense of where they are without hearing somebody trying to spin a narrative around why the prices are where they are the Scotts Miracle-Gro call, you're here, you'll hear exactly, we expected things to come back and second half, they haven't come back, we see no end in sight, et cetera.

But also, be cognizant of when you're in the cannabis industry. And looking at prices in general, but you are competing against a lot of people that are much more passionate about their job, then they are passionate about making a ton of money. And when you're competing with those types of folks, it's your, can't expect margins are going to snap back in a moment because there's some type of shakeout, these people are, they will last much longer than you might expect them to.

And in all likelihood, they may just emerge to be the leaders because they're the folks that are happy just scraping the bottom of the bucket surviving out in the market. So those are what

RS: I was going to say. Do you think, you both mentioned, listening to the podcast last week where we were talking about legal weed and kind of the path towards that and the illicit market, are you and something we talked about there was kind of the place that craft growers have in the industry and how there's kind of like, a special niche that those growers can have. A do you agree with that and B what's your I mean, I hear the take and the correlation with Glass House, what's your take on kind of like The Parent Company's approach which is scaling and coalescing a number of different purveyors but kind of capitalizing on more the DTC the direct to consumer that you were mentioning.

Yeah, I'm interested to hear both your takes on the craft approach and kind of your place that you see it in the industry, the viability of long term, vis-a-vis, kind of like more price conscious cannabis. And then yeah, kind of the scalability of The Parent Company and your thoughts on that vision or that company, however you want to take it.

CF: I can kick off on the all right, so the craft grower approach, it is that also that was a fantastic episode last week. So, for those that didn't listen, I highly recommend it his very thoughtful. And, yeah, is very thoughtful. I'm looking forward to reading the book. So, there's that. But on the craft approach, it is probably the best cultivation model that we have that is in the market right now.

You've seen a couple of companies make great brands out of craft cultivation, and they have garnered really committed consumer bases. And that's all over the country, not just California, Colorado, we have them here to where there's certain folks that will they run a 5000 square foot canopy grow, and they do drops and people pay up including me for that flower.

And they make 30% EBITDA margins out of those businesses long term on the value driven aspect of it. So, like the other side of this is not a place where I'd ever want to compete. And so, I'll worth this back to the bigger grows. But on the value driven aspect, we're seeing price erosion in a massive weigh in the bigger markets.

So, take California for example. You can go online and find whereas edibles I think would have been don't quote me on this necessarily, but it's called the $20 range a year or two ago. You can find edibles for $5 right now. And that's all just because biomass has become more affordable MIPs have become more efficient.

So, if you're somewhere in between and you have a super large grow, you have to execute on at least creating the bare minimum, it has to be a consistent quality product that may not necessarily compete with premium indoor. But it has to be much, much better than what's available on the outdoor side. Because, say like in a greenhouse driven business, you have way more overhead than the outdoor, and a little bit less than indoor.

And a lot of folks talk about how it's significantly more efficient. And that will be the case in the future. But the unfortunate reality is that 80% of greenhouses in the market today are filled with mini splits, they've got inefficient structures, and they're really just they're not, they don't have that much less overhead, you're fighting humidity from the sun, by boosting up your AC and brandy use 24 hours a day.

So, I would just make a note of that. And then on The Parent Company approach, and maybe I'll let Mike dig into it a little more, because I have not been watching the updates, there is no model was a great idea. However, that actually the business model in general is a great idea. Leveraging brands and bringing them into create this incremental margin story, which is not that much different than what you see in traditional CPG.

The catch of what they did was, I mean, frankly, over promised, on estimates in a huge way, and then massively diluted the cap table through the SPAC. And we did a ton of work on this, even before they went out to market. But even today, I believe that there's still a bunch of shares that get unlocked on an annual basis that requires a ton of cleanup.

That said, shifting around the management team, especially folks that are going to be a little bit more empathetic towards a CPG. And cannabis driven consumer, I think is a great change and provides light at the end of the tunnel for a company that's had some that's struggled otherwise.

MR: Yes, yes, The Parent Company, say that calm, also ended up a good strategy within contracts that have continued additional dilution. And as it can get into a vicious cycle, as the stock price goes down, investment contracts that promise fixed dollar amounts payable and shares. So as the stock goes down, you get you issue more shares to pay those contracts, right. Like a million dollars.

If you also want a million dollars at $10 a share, right? It's only 100,000 shares, if it's $1 share, then you owe them a million shares, right. Like that's the way the math of work. Like Colin said, they do have a lot of solid balance sheet with the cash, obviously, they're burning it, but if hopefully, they'll they've guided how much they're going to burn this year.

And we'll see if they earn any more. But basically, it's all a balance sheet and a new management team coming in Troy Datcher, coming in from Clorox. We'll see how he sort of changes things to implement what we always originally viewed as a pretty interesting strategy.

And then just as the added complication of doing it against a difficult macro backdrop of the still continued price pressure in California, and even if it is stabilizing, that goes back to the whole what is secular? What is cyclical? And what is seasonal question of, we can have a 10 year growth trend that we can have year over year, second full price decline, and we can have a seasonal price uptick as we go from October to January to March, understanding where you are in all those.

But I have also, the back of the California question. Like Colin said, there are operators that can, they can do well through man as well. So, start to see if some of these operators were publicly traded, can operate like that. We also in regards to mentioned, the people, Graham Farrar, who's in charge of the cultivation over Glass House, when I first spoke with him, he seems like a pretty intelligent guy who's, it's some of this stuff isn't built yet, because they haven't figured it out.

So, the question of whether we'll be able to scale, we'll see, but he's going to try to make it scale. In some ways, it sort of looks like to me the early days of building cars, they used to be, the 1900 Cadillac was hand built, and only for the incredibly wealthy that it took Henry Ford to make a car, with mass production that anyone can afford that had a much lower cost and a much larger volume, right.

So that's basically trying to do we'll see if they can, I don't know how to do it. If I did, I'd be out there with grand doing it. But we'll see who will see if he can figure it out. Or if he can, maybe someone can or maybe inherently there are economies of scale that jury is still out on all that but that's, I think what sort of makes us a more interesting and exciting business.

Back into the craft versus volume question. This also goes back to a function of scale, right. Individually, a craft business is great because you have essentially pricing power, right. That's ultimately what your craft is your brand that lets you charge more for what sort of is similar thing, right.

Generally, especially in agriculture, the costs are similar to grow high quality product versus lower quality products. So, if you can grow higher quality products, and then produce it in a similar, at that similar cost, then you can do pretty well with that. But the volume will still remain more in the, in the lower priced volume category, right.

That's where you look from $1 standpoint, yes, this individual grower has great margins, and is doing very well on their own. But that goes back to I guess, the Cadillac probably made more money than the Model T. But there's a lot more Model T sold, right. In terms of the volume game, right. There's a lot more Budweiser sold, and Dom Perignon back that kind of question.

So, that volume, business will always exist, that's where most of the dollars will be. And that's where then lower costs and distribution come into play, right. Look most of the, that business model is basically producing or sourcing at a low cost, and distributing at a low cost. And then having economies of scale and marketing.

That's the traditional, that's why Budweiser is Budweiser versus just meat brewing beer in my basement, right. So those are involved in but that's one thing that investors should remember. That's what I was saying back before.

In terms of the investor bases, and some of the stocks that they were all growth investors that are just looking for call saying, oh, how we invest in even a private company, or we're going to get our exit by just selling it 15 times in the future. You might need the investor base and trends over from, someone who's just like, okay, I'm going to own this for a couple of years.

And then, and then exit at a sale, where most return comes from the sale versus, I'm going to invest in this capital intensive, secular growth, but cyclical business where I'm going to focus on low costs and building the infrastructure. Because I see out in 10 years, there's going to be this large volume and this large cash generation business, once we're at scale, but we're building in the meantime shifting the investor base to people that understand that, that concept more than just by saying grow the revenue really quickly, and then sell it at a high multiple.

CF: This is very good point to expand on here is that the there's a strong thesis that value driven growers will be able to within the right technology, and people create premium products within their facilities. It's completely believable and rational. It just hasn't been proven quite yet.

So, whoever is the first prove it will be wildly successful in the industry. But it's just -- it's worth noting and kind of this kind of expectations as those businesses do emerge that, that we haven't seen anyone do it quite yet.

RS: I'm curious, just because of where you're coming from Colin, are you seeing are you seeing, I guess, quality candidates come for that.

CF: That scale?

RS: Yeah.

CF: Yeah. They're frankly, in California, actually, there are some growers that are growing. And this, Mike said folks in Denver light shade, grows in a greenhouse and does I think it's 50,000 square feet or so. And they have really high quality.

In California, there are a couple growers that are at that low six-digit range that are doing really great jobs, it requires years of tuning and figuring out your SOPs, though, this it does not happen within your first year is it doesn't matter how great the infrastructure is.

There's just it's, it's like learning a myriad of complex systems over that period of time, there's bound to be hiccups. And so, once you kind of learn how the cultivation I'm trying to think of like the best analogy I can only think of playing the guitar because you kind of learn like the nuts and bolts about the instrument but there's probably a better one. At any rate, there are folks that are doing it really well.

And so, it's that has largely though been in indoor there are a couple of well indoor in a handful of greenhouse growers, but not at any scale that would be considered like a value driven approach, which I think that's probably like 500,000 square feet and over.

MR: And I guess to be fair, also fairly last as part of their strategy is low cost production, but their strategy is really also vertically integrating so they can capture essentially the distributor margin right like right now they're more wholesale, where they grow within they sell it to someone who then sells it to a dispensary and they capture margin, they get that the Glass House get that margin the distributor does, as they keep buying their own dispensaries, they can just they can capture that full margin impact.

So, they grow it for whatever they grow it for, and then they sell it for the full retail price in their own vertical integration. That's the other part of that story specifically, I think sometimes people may miss is that, that's the other economies of scale in general consumer businesses is distribution and branding, right. So they can have their own brands and their own stores.

Yeah, they're in that same thing of like, hey, we got a, we got a lot of products here, that's not going to sell itself, right. And if we don't sell it, it's just sitting there rotting, right. So, it's moving it having your own dispensaries can move that at a higher at a higher margin than if you go through a distributor, it all comes down to what's the scale distributor. Presumably he has more, you can either sell in bulk, and let them capture the margin or you can sell through your own channels.

If you can sell essentially involved to your own channel and capture both margins, then that is a that's a margin uptake on essentially doing the same thing of getting that product from your greenhouse to the consumer.

CF: That's a great opportunity for both Glass House and Parent Co. right now is that people are so afraid to invest in California, they are finding screaming deals on valuations for most of these operators. And it's obviously not easy, because if your stock prices massively depressed, it becomes much more expensive to go out and buy businesses with equity.

And if you're having, it's hard to raise cash, and being a California operator, it makes it even tougher, but kind of talking about the upside of these theses. It would definitely be the ability to go out and be greedy when others are fearful.

RS: Like any great investor should be. Well, I have more things to ask. But I don't want to take up too much time. And they're not just insightful, but they're also fun guests and Colin has one wants to wants to turn the tables and asked me some questions. Well, I don't know. I'm assuming that you guys talked about this together? I don't mean to leave you out. Mike. I don't know if it was uh

MR: Oh, we it was called idea to turn the tables. But I'm a full supporter. And I think it's a great idea.

CF: It's a team effort. So yeah, if you're alright with that the context here is that you do? Like you get asked questions occasionally on the podcast, and they're always really great answers. And so, we thought we'd put a few down and educate the listeners as well as ourselves on the show.

So first one would be what are your most insightful learnings from the podcast in recent memory? I hate to put like a timeframe on Kim to that we all time but what comes to mind?

RS: Yeah, it's a question that makes me think about all the like, interesting, insightful conversations and people that I've talked to, because it's like, I feel like I could pick from a number of them. But I think honestly, what gives me the most hope and inspiration is more from and kind of, I think the meaning behind doing this podcast is hearing people's -- and this may come across as trite, but I mean it in the deepest sense, but how people have navigated their places within the industry, whether it's having like bad employer after a bad employer and still plugging away trying to find the right place, whether it's not being in the right lane of the industry, whether it's not being in the right outfit, or firm.

I find that really inspiring and reflective because I think and I feel like this is a lot of what was talked about today is, you want quality people and things associated with this plant that has so much quality to it has so much benefits.

And I think to have the crappier side of things come out feels like even worse in this industry. So yeah, I find it really recharging and encouraging to talk to people that are just like plugging away and persevering and making better from where they started.

CF: I like that a few come to mind from the recent episode.

RS: That's why don't want to single anyone out. There's so many there

CF: Have been some great examples of that on the podcast. What is your most contrarian view about the cannabis industry?

RS: So, like my own contrary view, like one that I hold?

CF: Yeah, like what you think is most contrarian relative to what you believe is consensus.

RS: Yeah. It's a good question and it's made me think that I'm not very contrary. I feel like sometimes I am reminded that middle of the road and average is because most people share that. So, I'm like, oh, everyone thinks this oh, I don't I don't know that I necessarily have a contrarian opinion other than I guess maybe I would say, I'm not. I don't think I'm like rose colored glasses optimistic. And I don't think I'm brown colored, pessimistic.

So, I think if you fall on either one of those, I'm probably a little contrarian. Because I see the time line going a bit longer. I see it being more protracted, I see a lot of trickery in the imaginations until we get to that clear, wide-open space. So, I would say at the most I'm contrarian, maybe according to a bit of an extremist, but generally take subscribe to pretty middle of the road thesis theses.

CF: That's good. I'm tempted to ask Mike this.

MR: And I think it's like the most contrarian point or view that I have is I would lean more towards operations in the more competitive states that lower margins, but are more reliable than I'd rather, if you're looking at investing, it's a law, the law, the margins of the public ones are high. And I wonder if they're going to, how are they going to transfer? How are they going to change as their markets become more competitive over time, it's great to make high margins, make highs as high as you can and grab it while you can.

But, try to keep in the back your mind how sustainable are those margins? And honestly, I do think the industry probably benefits from, it's probably a better industry at a lower consistent margin on a larger base, larger revenue base lower margin, I think is a stronger investing case, then higher margin on a smaller revenue base, right, selling more a 2000 pound and maybe 25% margins, like the competitive markets, I think, is probably longer term.

Of better investing case, if you're underwriting longer term, then then having $5,000 account and 35% margins and a limited license state only, because I do that, ultimately, is probably temporary, if they can keep it up. That's great. But there's some there's a little market training, I think, man looking way too far out long run, we're all dead. So

CF: And easier to underwrite. No, that's, I think that's a great point. And who knows where in any given market, right, take New Jersey, for example, the legislators have forecasted the intent of keeping supply up with consumer demand. People have completely different views on how that will shake out.

But, if you're underwriting an operation in that state, you have to your bear case is that it becomes highly competitive, because that's what the legislators have said in your bowl case is that this is what they're conveying to the people, but in reality, they would rather they're being lobbied by these firms, and they'd rather keep it ultra, ultra-limited.

So, that's much tougher to underwrite them, Oregon, Oregon is not going to change meaningfully probably over the next five years. Then let's see the Rena what aspect of the industry would you like to learn the most about the most interest to read right now.

RS: Definitely the science side of it, which is kind of the hardest part for me to retain. So, I feel like I need to learn things like two to three times before I actually learn them. But yeah, just knowing more about like the science and the biology aspects of cannabis and all the things that they're uncovering and what it all means and how the terpenes affect us and different cannabinoids and what they can do, it's just like I think like every, every cliche about being at the start the beginning of a journey in the first inning the start of a trade, like I feel like we're just touching the surface of understanding cannabis.

So, I feel like that's really exciting and feels like infinite how much you can learn about that.

CF: Mike…

MR: Same, I've been doing I'm trying to do more of this. Just keep talking to people in the private operators. Get both sides of the coin of what's actually going on and all these different markets is keep trying to, which just goes back to doodle. It's one on one, right? Yeah.

Yeah, just sort of on the ground goes through research of just talking to lots of private companies and in the whole sector to try and understand what, what's going on. And in a given market

CF: I'd probably double down on the science aspect of it. Because it's been, it's been tough to parse through, especially over the years of like, what science is most important to the industry, like what's going to actually change consumer trends versus what is way out in the distance, kind of synthetic cannabinoids versus stuff that's more simple, like just improvements in extraction systems.

This is going to be will do for Rena again, what how is your relationship with the plant changed since starting the podcast? I think it was late 2018, 2019?

RS: 2019, Yeah. Early 2019. Yeah, I think, honestly, it's one of the things that I most love about doing the podcast is I feel like exposure about what cannabis is, like, even working in Seeking Alpha. When I first started the podcast, there were like, we would have like meetings about and be like, I can't believe I'm talking about cannabis at work and now it's like, everybody's talking about cannabis.

Some people are consuming cannabis, like, it's just so much more out there. And I feel like people are a lot more vocal. And I feel that I myself has been has become more vocal about it. In terms of, like, I think always around my friends. And my close family I'm, they always knew my relationship, mostly because they also have a relationship with the plant.

But I think even like colleagues and bosses, my daughter, I've become a lot more confident in how I talk to her about my relationship with it, which makes me very happy because I think, and something I talked to her about is generationally, my daughter is going to be 20 this year, and generate generationally, how I was raised talking about the plant was shrouded in shame. And what it means about somebody that consumes cannabis, it's usually a negative connotation.

And fighting through that for myself, and how I look at myself and my relationship to consuming cannabis vis-a-vis, how proud I am, or maybe proud is not the right word, but totally open to talking about it I would say that is something that's probably changed the most, and that I'm happiest about.

CF: That's awesome. That's a great answer.

RS: Yeah.

CF: And then maybe one for the listeners that are looking for what to listen to next, what's your favorite episode from all the Seeking Alpha content.

RS: But I'm interested to hear how your guys' relationship has changed since you started working in the industry, if you if you had any preexisting one.

CF: I would say since I mean, since working in the industry I'm I would say in more recent years, I've definitely forced myself I'm a bit of a creature of habit and a love routine. So, it's a little bit more difficult to go out and branch into new products and product categories.

But I've forced myself to do that recently, just to understand how people, why people like certain products in certain ways. And so that's been one of the big items is I try not to like repeat purchases from a certain brand. Although I'm definitely I will do that with certain the, the growers I like especially if they're doing drops a couple times a year.

But things like branching across first time to try and live rosin a few months ago, or maybe, but whenever that was, entirely, very similar product category within the cartridge within cartridges, but then also the terpene profiles, so much better, the actual, the product is significantly better.

And then doing that even across edibles and kind of branching into other types of products like that. So, I think yeah, diversification has been a big change. And then around my community, it's definitely been, I don't know if I could describe it any better than you did rain up, but being more normalized around friends and family about it.

It was definitely a huge shift coming from the wonderful world of finance into cannabis. And it's become significantly easier every single year. But yeah, I'd say those are probably the two main areas. Mike…

MR: I'm not a huge consumer and before this was for sort of gaming industry it wasn't usually either, but I guess learning more about it and how it helps lots of people. And I guess there's more learning all that can potentially do, like I said, the whole science aspect of what we're trying to figure out but also just the more normalization.

I've always tried to normalize it I'm more of a live and let live and I don't have to like something just to, it was a tweet about this was like, I hate the smells like why hit the small tuna fish, I think to the fish is like the most disgusting thing ever. But I'm not going to like put people in jail, freedom to choose that you are like [indiscernible] you wanted a fish great, go for it.

But also means I can still analyze the tuna fish industry pretty easily, because I understand how supply demand and margins and cyclicality and all that stuff works. But I guess my risk with it is more. As we see more innovative form factors, I was probably more the marginal your five growths versus converting the existing user from the unlicensed market to the legal market, I'm probably more of hey, I might actually try a drink.

Yeah, like if oh, that might that sounds interesting. In my try that. Or my I'm probably more than one that that would, is for more of the second phase of growth of the increased consumption of the population, when things change becomes more just normalized and not stigmatized. And I'd like to think that also, I'm helping others who are even more distant from it actually get more use of like, yeah, it's just this normal thing.

And you've mentioned your daughter, like, my son is 12. And the reading conversation about him is like, yes, this normal thing grownups can do if they want, right. Like, it's not this crazy thing. It's like, yeah, something like it, some people don't Colorado, it's about 90% of the population reportedly.

So, that keeps seems to keep rising. So, make your own choices when you're grown. Is that sort of as a wrong I, but I do think it's from my whole life I know philosophy of personal choice and doing what you want to do. I'm 100%, behind fighting for the right for people to do what they want to do, right. And if, if this is what they like doing, then they should have every aspect every right in legal protection to pursue what they want to pursue.

RS: Amen. Amen. I was going to say with your son being 12 I was going to say to generationally, he probably understands that already but I was going to say growing up in Colorado, he probably really understands that it's probably got

MR: like, we I think we, Colorado is more like laboratory of what the world could look like. Just there's dispensaries stuck between the Home Depot and the whole foods and then you go four blocks down. There's another dispensary. Like I'm talking literally on Colorado Boulevard Google Maps this.

There's another one across the street from the Mercedes dealership, you drive a little farther. There's another one next door, the Kido but like, it's just a normal thing. Like it's not any different. There's nothing special. I was like, yeah, that's where you go through all by that you want to buy some nails go to Home Depot.

Kind of point out like Steve in the outback. Those things like are you get like 50 coupons in the mail. I've been tracking those like all the plumbers and get your house cleaners and get blue blinds. It's like, oh, and here's the Starbucks on and here's the green solution. One, then the bow back. It's like, just totally,

RS: That's awesome.

MR: I don't need blinds this week. Oh, by $25 off $100 A green solution. Okay. This is what it is.

RS: That's awesome. All right, I'll tell you my favorite episodes I have. I would say one of my all-time favorite interviews was from CEO interviews, which is a video show on Seeking Alpha where they interview CEOs of companies. And Alan Knitowski. Knitowski I think is how it's pronounced from the company called Phunware (PHUN) is just like one of the most interesting guys that you can talk to. They're doing interesting things at Phunware I like an unvarnished interview.

I like people that are coming and willing to talk and looking to have a conversation and I just really feel like I learned a lot about kind of the blockchain space and creating a business within a business around that. And also just how kind of open he is with his opinions and in sharing things.

And I would say from the cannabis podcast, Guy Rocourt was one of my more favorite recent episodes, just in terms of he was coming from Papa & Barkley and just talking about the artisanry around cannabis and kind of keeping your soul in the industry.

Yeah, I found it very inspiring and moving and, and just from a business perspective, kind of like really trying to do something.

CF: Awesome. Yeah, it was a great episode.

RS: And this will be my one of my new favorites because it's always fun talking to you guys.

