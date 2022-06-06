bwancho/iStock via Getty Images

Chipotle Mexican Grill's (NYSE:CMG) stock price has fallen about 20% year-to-date and it is almost 30% off of its 52-week high reached in 2021.

Data by YCharts

Despite the promising financial results and strong sales growth in the first quarter of 2022, we believe that CMG's stock at the current price levels is not an attractive buying opportunity.

There are three main reasons that make our outlook on Chipotle's stock in the near term bearish. These include valuation, the negative impact of increasing commodity prices in the near term and the decreasing consumer confidence.

Let us take a deeper dive into each of these topics to support our bearish thesis.

1.) Valuation

By looking at the traditional price multiples, CMG's stock appears to be overvalued.

The price-to-earnings ratio (FWD) of CMG is approximately 44x, compared to the consumer discretionary sector median of about 13x. The firm's EV/EBITDA is 27x compared to the sector median of 9x, while the price-to-cashflow multiples is 30x compared to the sector median of 9x. According to these multiples, Chipotle is trading at a significant premium compared to its peers, despite the recent drop in its share price.

On the other hand, comparing the metrics with the firm's 5 year averages, the company seem to be more attractive from a valuation point of view now. In our opinion it could be quite misleading in CMG's case to use its own historic averages for comparison. The 5 year average P/E of the firm is 78x, which is very high, especially in the consumer discretionary sector. In our opinion, despite the strong Q1 results, such a premium is not justified.

Let us look at the financial results to explain, what our main concerns are.

In the first quarter, revenue has increased up to $2 billion in the first quarter, up 16% year-over-year, comparable restaurant sales have been up by 9.0% and diluted earnings per share was $5.59, a 25.6% increase from $4.45 in the year ago quarter. The main driver of sales growth has been the increase in menu prices and, to a lesser extent, an increase in transaction count. The diminishing effects of the Covid-19 have been also positively impacting the in-restaurant sales, which have increased by 33% year over year.

On the other hand, restaurant operating costs have also risen, primarily due to the higher labor costs, higher food costs and increases in utilities due mainly to higher energy prices. In our opinion, the development of these macroeconomic factors is likely to keep CMG's operating costs at elevated levels in the near term, therefore we believe that the above-mentioned premiums are not justified.

Last, but not least, Chipotle also does not pay dividends to its shareholders, which could be additional disadvantage for investors looking for regular income streams.

2.) Increasing commodity prices

In 2020, after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic grain prices have skyrocketed and have remained elevated since then. Further, the ongoing geopolitical conflict in the Eastern European region is also likely have substantial influence on the grain prices in the near term, as both Russia and Ukraine are among the largest wheat and corn exports in the world.

Wheat price (Tradingeconomics.com) Corn price (Tradingeconomics.com)

In the recent days, there have been some positive news regarding the resumption of grain exports from Ukraine and potential increase of Russian food exports. The prices of both commodities have reacted positively, but remain significantly above the pre-pandemic levels.

Beef prices have also shown a declining trend in 2022, falling slightly more than 7% year-to-date. Despite the pullback, beef also trades substantially above pre-pandemic levels.

Beef prices (Tradingeconomics.com)

In our opinion, the elevated prices are likely to negatively influence CMG's business in the near term. Elevated food prices have been already one of the primary drivers for the increasing operating costs, and we believe this trend is to continue.

The geopolitical conflict not only impacts the grain prices, but also has a substantial effect on the oil and gasoline prices.

Brent price (Tradingeconomics.com) Gasoline prices (Tradingecnomics.com)

In the first quarter we have also already seen that the cost of utilities have increased, mainly driven by the higher oil prices. It appears that the gasoline prices have peaked in March, but remain well above the prices observed in the fourth quarter of 2021. The elevated prices are mainly a result of high demand combined with the disruptions of supply due to the conflict. Recently, there have been also positive developments in terms oil and gas production. OPEC+,a group of 24 oil-producing nations, has announced that they are willing to increase their production levels faster than first anticipated. The increase is foreseen to start in July, meaning that oil prices may start declining in the second half of the year.

All in all, despite the latest positive news regarding grain exports from Russia and Ukraine, and the willingness of OPEC+ to increase its oil production, we believe that the uncertainty remains high, as long as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is not resolved. There may be some decline in prices, however in our opinion, they are likely to remain elevated for the rest of 2022. As a result, we expect Chipotle's financial results will continue to be impacted in the near term.

3.) Declining consumer confidence

In our opinion, after the extensive periods of lockdowns, people have been eager to finally get out and enjoy their meals in restaurants together with their friends and families. This trend is also clearly reflected in the in-restaurant sales growth year-over-year. Among other factors, the diminishing effects of the Covid-19 related restrictions have been contributing to the high consumer spending observed so far in 2022.

While consumer spending remained strong, consumer confidence has been consistently declining over the last few months, reaching 10-year lows, approaching the levels observed in 2008-2009.

U.S. Consumer confidence (Tradingeconomics.com)

In our view, the declining consumer confidence will eventually result in a weakening consumer spending, which could also result in a lower demand for Chipotle's products. In times of declining consumer confidence, consumers are likely to first cut on durable products, followed by discretionary products and service, which are considered not essential. Due to this reason, we believe that CMG may face potential difficulties related to demand in the near term.

Key takeaways

Despite the decline in the share price and the strong Q1 financial results, in our opinion, CMG's stock remains significantly overvalued.

Macroeconomic headwinds, including rising commodity prices and labour costs could further negatively impact CMG's business, as already seen in the first quarter.

The declining consumer confidence in the U.S. may also lead to decreasing demand for Chipotle's products and services in the near term.

All in all, we believe that CMG's stock at these price levels is not an attractive opportunity.