asbe/iStock via Getty Images

The Deal

A "strategic business combination" between Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was announced on 28 February 2022. In effect, HR is acquiring HTA, thus creating the largest pure play medical office building REIT.

The terms of the deal call for HTA stockholders to receive 1 share of HR stock and $4.82 in cash for each share of HTA stock. The dividend going forward will be set at the HR rate, $1.24 per year.

The proposed combination is described in detail here.

The Stock

On 24 February, HR stock was trading at $30.26, and HTA at $29.69, within 2% of the same price.

The stock price since the announcement has been interesting. Assuming the deal is completed as announced, the stock prices should be HTA = HR + $4.82. However, the market seems to have some issues with this.

Seeking Alpha

To look at some specific values, sampling about every two weeks:

HTA HR Delta Mar 1 29.92 26.76 3.16 Mar 15 30.42 26.65 3.77 Apr 1 31.75 28.19 3.56 Apr 14 31.33 27.52 3.81 May 2 29.96 28.55 1.41 May 16 29.39 28.34 1.05 Jun 1 30.39 29.01 1.38

Data: Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha reported on 03 May that Welltower (WELL) made an all cash offer for HR at $31.75 per share (you can see the spike in HR price in early May.). It was subsequently reported that the WELL offer had been made on 28 March, and declined by the HR board by mid-April.

On 05 May, HR confirmed this unsolicited proposal, and also confirmed their commitment to proceed with the HTA deal. An update on the status of the business combination was also provided.

During the HT earnings call on 08 May, Todd Meredith, HR CEO, confirmed that HR

continues to believe that the strategic combination with HTA offers a superior value and is in the best interest of the company's shareholders. We've made tremendous progress in the last 60 days and we're even more excited about the combination since our announcement in February. This is a game-changing transaction that positions Healthcare Realty as the leading pure-play MOB REIT.

Regarding time for closing the deal, Meredith said

We filed our preliminary proxy on Monday, which we expect to become effective in early June assuming no material comments from the SEC. The shareholder vote is likely to occur in early to mid-July followed shortly thereafter, by the closing of the transaction.

Analysis

It appears that the market has been fairly heavily discounting the completion of the deal under the announced terms since the news broke that HR had received another offer. The HR:HTA delta was $2.28 at the close on 03 June, still only 47% of the deal cash premium.

HR management appears committed to the deal, and the shareholder vote is to approve is the deal is only about a month away. It seems increasingly unlikely that the deal will fail.

Investor Takeaway

If you are in the market for medical office buildings, I believe HR is attractive at or near $25. At that price, the $1.24 dividend provides a 4.96% yield. Assuming the deal does indeed go through, buying HTA at $29.82 gets you HR at $25.

I bought HTA on 02 May at $30.00 with that objective.