What are Profitable Stocks?

Profitability is a critical component of an investment, and let’s face it, investors want profitable businesses. Consider the maturation cycle of a company. Typically, younger companies are less profitable as they drive most revenue toward future growth. As they grow, they can effectively control cost measures, resulting in increased margins and profitability. One example of this is speculative technology, aka spec-tech or disruptive-tech.

Spec-tech stocks have grown in popularity and experienced a tremendous boom during the pandemic that resulted in exponential growth. This is typical of a ‘Risk-Off’ climate where investors have plenty of liquidity due to a manageable monetary environment or a solid economic environment. Peloton (PTON), Wix.com (WIX), and Zillow (ZG) services were adopted overnight during lockdowns. These spec-techs borrowed profits from future years, which is also why these companies are experiencing revenue normalization and are at high risk of performing poorly according to our quant ratings. I previously wrote about three big names in the tech space in an article titled 3 Tormented Tech Stocks to Avoid. These stocks were adopted overnight by businesses throughout the pandemic and also borrowed from future profits. They are examples of companies that may have a bleak outlook.

The path to profitability is adequate cost controls, margin and profit drivers, and a solid management team to ensure growth. Companies with lower levels of debt and strong cash flow should be considered. As the growth or revenue of a company slows based on the macro environment, companies with a lower level of debt tend to maintain their profit margins because they have less debt eating into a lower level of revenue (a driver of the market/economy versus the company itself). Seeking Alpha’s Quant Performance has delivered tremendous results, outperforming the S&P 500 returns over the last 12 years. In fact, YTD Seeking Alpha Quant Strong Buys are up 0.86% compared to the S&P 500 down 13.23%. The model has been very focused on stocks within the sectors of energy, materials, consumer staples, and financials. Many stocks within these sectors are highly profitable and perform well during periods of inflation or recession.

When considering the most profitable stocks to invest in, it is crucial to check out earnings quality and fundamental metrics beyond P/E ratios, which are most susceptible to misconception. Look to EBITDA margins, which are less vulnerable to accounting manipulation and are often normalized by data vendors.

Companies typically want to drive shareholder investments. So, executive management teams tend to focus on both revenue and earnings growth, as well as margins. Not all earnings are made and showcased the same. We’ve highlighted five of the most profitable stocks to invest in, with excellent profitability grades that include stellar EBITDA margins and overall collective quantitative ratings.

Top 5 Profitable Stocks To Invest In Right Now

Despite fear moving the markets, which have been in bear territory, it’s not difficult to find quality stocks in this environment. Just create a screen for Highest Profitability Quant Strong Buys and sort by profitability. The stocks featured in this article ATKR, CF, CAT, AVGO, and CMCSA, have excellent profitability and offer strong growth prospects, solid valuation frameworks, and upward EPS revisions.

Market Capitalization: $4.70B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Profitability Grade: A+

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 6/3): 30 out of 582

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 6/3): 2 out of 52

Electrical components and equipment company Atkore Inc. (ATKR) manufactures and offers electrical, safety, and infrastructure products worldwide. Headquartered in Illinois, the company is not only a top industrial gainer this year, but it’s capitalizing on the growing trend of renewable and solar energy and recently partnered with Nextracker to launch a dedicated solar tracker in Arizona.

Atkore is strategically positioning itself ahead of competitors to offer cleaner solar power at lower costs to customers with a new line dedicated to producing steel components used in solar and wind products. According to Adnan Z. Amin, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA),

“World electricity demand is expected to grow by more than 50 percent by 2030, mostly in developing and emerging economies. To meet this demand while also realizing global development and sustainability goals, governments must implement policies that enable solar to achieve its full potential.”

Because industrials are a diversified sector that benefits from the raw material demand since the post-COVID reopening, industrials also stand to benefit from cyclical or demand upswings. As a diversified sector with a reduced concentration risk, domestic production in March saw a 0.9% increase and outpaced market forecasts. April of this year crushed figures when it posted its highest monthly volume in 100 years of 105.59, according to the Federal Reserve’s Industrial Production Index: Total Index, indicating that ATKR stands to profit.

ATKR Profitability & Growth

Despite headwinds that included supply chain, inflation that involved higher costs, and selling price increases that impacted volumes as many customers held off on purchasing given steel pricing and volatility, ATKR continues to remain profitable.

“If Atkore continues deploy capital effectively, the company will be a multibagger over the next five to ten years…The company isn't flashy and doesn't operate in an exciting industry, but it is steadily compounding shareholder value by generating ample free cash flow and reinvesting it at high rates of return.” -SA Contributor, No Called Strikes Investing.

ATKR Profitability Grade (Seeking Alpha Premium)

With an A+ profitability grade and stellar underlying profitability metrics, it’s clear that Atkore is generating tremendous profits. ATKR produced excellent Q2 2022 results with revenue up 53.6% year-over-year, generating $17.30 earnings per share over the last year. With an EPS of $5.39 beating by $1.64, analysts are revising estimates, with four FY1 Up Revisions over the previous 90 days. While recent earnings announcements have not been kind to some stocks which have been selling off, ATKR was a top industrial gainer after boosting its full-year outlook and saw its stock rise 12.95% on May 3 following the announcement.

ATKR EPS (Seeking Alpha Premium)

With a great outlook and $580.81M cash from operations and continued growth and momentum, ATKR is on track to exceed its plan to deploy more than $1B in the next two to three years. The company has deployed $325M in the first half of 2022 via capital expenditures and M&A share repurchases. In addition to tremendous sales revenue and organic growth, the company comes at an extreme discount. Most recently, and to grow its footprint via injection-molded cable cleats used in power distribution, Atkore acquired Talon Products. "The acquisition of Talon Products seamlessly integrates with Atkore’s existing product portfolio to provide a robust solution for cable management needs," said Mark Lamps, President of Atkore's Safety & Infrastructure business.

ATKR Valuation

Despite continued supply chain constraints affecting manufacturing and the industrial sector, ATKR continues to advance, as exhibited by its one-year price increase of nearly 50%, continued quarterly momentum and price performance, and stellar growth and profitability. ATKR comes at an extreme discount with a solid B+ Valuation, remaining attractive compared to its sector by more than 60%, at a forward P/E of 5.63x. Its forward A PEG ratio with a -60.11% difference to the sector is another indicator of its great value.

ATKR Valuation Grade (Seeking Alpha Premium)

In addition to attractive overall metrics, ATKR is making strides into solar technology in strategically planning for the future. We believe its fundamentals coupled with strong management and strategic planning, will continue to make this stock a strong buy, like our next stock pick, CF Industries.

2. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE: CF

Market Capitalization: $20.60B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Profitability Grade: A+

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 6/3): 11 out of 267

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 6/3): 3 out of 13

Fertilizers and agricultural chemicals have been hot commodities amid global shortages. Although some are facing headwinds amid the May 18th news of the U.N. facilitating Russia and Ukraine exports, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) is still highly profitable and a strong buy and stock to watch.

CF is trading around $95/share and possesses bullish momentum. A manufacturer and distributor of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy and fertilizer companies, CF has been on an upward trend with a one-year price increase of +75% over the last year. With A+ momentum and substantial quarterly price performance that has outperformed its sector peers by stark figures, especially the six-month price performance, as evidenced below, it’s no wonder this stock possesses investment characteristics that make it a strong buy.

CF Momentum Grade (Seeking Alpha Premium)

I recently wrote about CF in 3 Best Fertilizer Stocks for the Agricultural Shortfall. It’s clear this stock is on an upward trend, and although the stock possessed a D valuation grade at the time of that article, the valuation has since improved to a C grade, with solid underlying metrics that showcase this stock comes at a discount.

CF Valuation

Remaining attractive compared to its sector by nearly 60%, CF has a forward P/E of 5.14x. Its forward A PEG ratio is a B at 0.86x, at a -30.81% difference from the sector, indicating its great value.

CF Valuation Grade (Seeking Alpha Premium)

CF Growth & Profitability

Robust demand that allows CF to maintain pricing power and high-profit margins should enable it to continue delivering solid returns. CF has strong fundamentals and a return on equity of 28.6%, but CF is also one of the best in the fertilizers and agricultural chemicals industry. Despite missing its Q1 2022 EPS of $4.11 by $0.28, CF also received 10 FY1 Up analyst revisions within the last 90 days and zero downward revisions and beat revenue of $2.87B by 173.66%. With almost monopolistic pricing power, writes Seeking Alpha contributor Sophia Suarez,

“There are only four firms that produce fertilizer in North America. CF Industries operates five nitrogen manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and two in Canada. These seven facilities represent 37% of North American ammonia, a huge chunk of the market. In 1Q22, CF Industries reported that its average cost of natural gas was $6.48 per mmBTU versus $3.22 in 1Q21. However, instead of squeezing down its margins, CF Industries reported its gross margin has increased from 27.6% to 59.2% year-over-year. CF's profit margin outperforms 87% of its industry peers.”

CF Profitability Grade (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Possessing an A+ overall profitability grade, A+ EBITDA margins (TTM) with strong overall growth and profitability metrics, CF stock jumped 5% to end the month of May after investment bank Piper Sandler raised CF’s price target from $120 to $132. This boost implies a potential upside of 37.90%. With plans to increase the ratable portion of its share repurchase program, CF will position itself to return more than $1B to shareholders on an annualized basis. Additionally, CF reached its $3B long-term gross debt target and planned to maintain its CAPEX range of $500M to $550M per year.

As natural gas is becoming increasingly critical and the world looks to diversify its energy mix, companies like CF are in higher demand. As a U.S.-based company, CF is taking advantage of the global short supplies, namely with 28% of fertilizers made from nitrogen coming from Russia and Ukraine, creating a surge that makes CF an excellent hedge against rising inflation.

“Natural gas accounts for approximately 40% of total production costs for nitrogen products. If gas prices increase in Europe, that means competitors will have to increase the prices of nitrogen products. Consequently, in the US, CF Industries will also be able to raise its own costs, without having to meaningfully increase its input costs. This is going to lead to a bounty for shareholders,” writes Michael Wiggins De Oliveira, Seeking Alpha Marketplace Author.

Globally, people are suffering from food shortages, supply chain disruptions, and runaway energy and commodity prices. Agriculture is experiencing a bull market with YTD astounding performance benefitting CF, whose monopolistic pricing power should persist, making it a strong buy. Let’s dive into another profitable name known around the world.

Market Capitalization: $116.05B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Profitability Grade: A+

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 6/3): 60 out of 582

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 6/3): 1 out of 38

Caterpillar Trucks and Equipment (Caterpillar Q1 Earnings Presentation)

Fortune 500 and #1 Seeking Alpha quant ranked construction machinery, and heavy trucks company Caterpillar (CAT) is known worldwide for its construction and mining equipment and diesel and natural gas engines. Caterpillar has a consistent track record of delivering earnings growth and solid PEG ratios with consistent margins, strong balance sheets, and capital structure. In addition, the company typically has low debt and low-interest coverage/EBIT. Let us dive into the figures.

CAT Growth & Profitability

Caterpillar delivered another tremendous earnings result. With an EPS of $2.88 beating by $0.28 and revenue of $13.59B beating by 14.32% year-over-year, the company is a global leader in the heavy machinery market with an extensive portfolio, also one of the world’s most valuable brands. With increasing infrastructure spending in the U.S. and worldwide, the need for construction equipment should boost the company’s sales growth. As economies continue to recover post-COVID and the benefits of mining investments and capital expenditures in China and other parts of the globe resume, Caterpillar is set to benefit, especially amid increased oil and gas mining. Not to mention, Joe Biden’s $1 Trillion Infrastructure bill getting passed into law.

CAT Free Cash Flow & Dividend Deployment (CAT Q1 2022 Investor Presentation)

Caterpillar’s recent Investor Day showcased the company's strength and its financials. Possessing a 1.99% forward dividend yield and an excellent dividend scorecard, the company has an excellent track record of paying dividends. In addition to 32 years of consecutive dividend payments, Caterpillar’s Board recently approved a $15B stock buyback in anticipation of higher long-term sales growth, representing approximately 72.4M shares. The board approved a $15B stock buyback in anticipation of higher long-term sales growth, representing about 72.4M shares.

CAT Profitability Grade (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Industrials were a big driver for CAT, given the need for raw materials and higher demand, causing industrial sales to rise by 25% access all regions. Higher sales volumes and favorable price realization increased CAT sales for Q1 by $652M or 30%. And while industrials should continue as strong drivers, maintaining CAT’s bullish momentum, let us review momentum and valuation figures.

CAT Valuation & Momentum

CAT has a less than ideal D+ valuation but is bullishly trending with excellent momentum. Year-to-date, the stock is up 7.68%, and despite it trading at a premium, CAT’s forward PEG of 0.99x is nearly 30% below its sector peers, and the company has a C+ P/E (TTM) of 18.69x, -3.69% discount to its sector peers.

CAT Momentum Grade (Seeking Alpha Premium)

While these metrics indicate the stock is trading at a relative discount, its overall D+ grade reflects collective valuation metrics. It implies that some prudence is necessary if adding or diving into a position at its current price. However, as you look at Caterpillar’s quarterly price performance and overall momentum, the stock continues to be popular and bullish, with many analysts stating it's overbought as investors are actively purchasing shares to drive the price higher. A positive sign when it comes to this stock is another indicator that the company’s growth and profitability outlook are attractive. With continued anticipation of sales increases and strong end-user demand and pricing, consider CAT a strong buy for portfolios.

Market Capitalization: $243.04B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Profitability Grade: A+

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 6/3): 4 out of 602

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 6/3): 1 out of 64

Semiconductors are used in nearly every popular household product today. I’m a big semiconductor fan because they have been a resilient force in the tech sector, able to withstand the drawdowns experienced by the hottest tech stocks that have dominated index performance. Nearly recession-resilient, in high demand despite supply chain disruptions, semiconductors can offer better upside potential, are trading at more significant discounts than other tech companies, and possess rising earnings outlooks and tailwinds. As I wrote in 3 Tech Stocks For a Terrible Market, tech stocks with favorable outlooks are increasing production due to high demand, and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is no different.

Operating in two segments, semiconductor solutions and infrastructure software, Broadcom Inc. connects the world by offering wireless network access via ethernet, fiber optical, copper, and physical layers in-home applications, data centers, smartphones, etc. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, AVGO is a +$240B market cap company making money, with its most recent victory involving Meta joining Broadcom as its next $1B custom chip customer. AVGO’s digital voice chip, known as ASIC chips, has dominated the market as superior, with Google, Microsoft, and TikTok as customers.

AVGO Valuation

Despite a +$563 per share price point and C overall valuation grade, AVGO still comes at a relative discount and is bullishly trending. The stock is +21% over one year with a forward P/E ratio of 22.33x and forward PEG of 0.85x and is trading more than 40% below its sector peers, indicating that this stock comes at a relative discount.

AVGO Valuation Grade (Seeking Alpha Premium)

In addition to a solid valuation framework, AVGO possesses strong earnings growth with recent top-and bottom-line beats, stellar revisions grade, and A+ Profitability.

AVGO Growth and Profitability

The semiconductor industry continues to experience robust demand, with Broadcom posting increased revenues up 23% year-over-year, with its semiconductor business +29% for the same period. Its healthy balance sheet and outstanding leadership have allowed it to create a strong network and make acquisitions to grow its business lines, including the recent $61B acquisition of VMware. Following Q2 2022 Earnings with an EPS of $9.07, beating by $0.35, and revenue of $8.10B, beating by $194.82M, 25 analysts increased their FY1 Revisions Up within the last 90 days.

AVGO Revisions Grades (Seeking Alpha Premium)

“The market sell-off has created other opportunities in the semi space with more upside, but I think Broadcom offers a reward-risk balance that is still quite compelling, particularly for investors looking for tech exposure that is more of the ‘buy and hold’…the company continues to leverage hot data center and broadband market, with the company still well-placed to leverage both ongoing data center capacity growth and the 200G/400G/800G network upgrade cycle, as well as the growth potential of custom ASIC in networking and compute offload and growing opportunities in areas like 5G.” -Stephen Simpson, Seeking Alpha Contributor.

AVGO generated more than $40B of pro forma revenue for fiscal 2021, is generating strong organic growth, and continued research and development and innovation allow the company to remain one of the largest and most profitable in the industry. As company President and CEO Hock Tan states, “We are creating one of the world's largest infrastructure technology companies. Our semiconductor business is one of the largest semiconductor business globally with 17 key franchises.”

AVGO Profitability Grade (Seeking Alpha Premium)

As showcased in its profitability above, current EBITDA margins are robust at 56.12%, a 317.46% difference from its sector peers. Net income margins are substantial, as are its $14.81B cash hoard, collective figures that give way to the company’s stellar dividend grades. The company has a forward dividend yield of 2.91% and 11-year history of paying a consecutive dividends. If you’re looking for a strong buy in the tech space, consider Broadcom Inc.

5. Comcast Corporation ( NASDAQ: CMCSA

Market Capitalization: $196.22B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Profitability Grade: A+

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 6/3): 10 out of 228

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 6/3): 1 out of 14

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), one of the big names in media and technology worldwide, operates residential and business cable communication worldwide. Although the company appears to be consolidating within a longer-term downward trend, -15% YTD and -23% over one year, this stock is still rated a strong buy by our quant ratings. We believe this stock is perfect for picking up on the dip, given the structural trend of digital content remaining positive. Comcast is not competing but instead has partnered with streaming service providers to give customers what they want. With the stock trading near its 52-week low of $39.47/share and undervalued with strong momentum, opportunity awaits.

CMCSA Valuation & Momentum

Although momentum is flattening and investors are less aggressive in their purchasing of this stock, its momentum grade is solid at a B-, with attractive quarterly price performance. When we look at Comcast’s C valuation grade, the underlying metrics that comprise this overall grade are very attractive, particularly as the stock has been selling off in recent weeks.

Comcast Valuation Grade (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Comcast’s forward P/E ratio of 13.05x indicates the stock is trading more than 30% below its sector. Its forward PEG of 0.85 is a -37.52% difference to the sector, indicating the stock comes at a discount.

Comcast Profitability & Growth

While competition in the cable and satellite industry is increasing and many subscription services have seen a deceleration in customers, Comcast added 300,000 net broadband customers in its most recent quarter, resulting in a cable revenue increase of 7% and EBITDA margins expanding to 43.9%. Comcast posted another stellar quarter of results with eight consecutive top-and bottom-line earnings beats.

Comcast EPS (Seeking Alpha Premium)

As showcased above, Q1 2022 EPS of $0.86 beat by $0.05, and revenue of $31.01B beat by $602.53M (13.99% year-over-year). Comcast has posted healthy free cash flow throughout 2022 to complement its A+ profitability.

Comcast Profitability Grade (Seeking Alpha Premium)

As we look to the future of Comcast, it’s clear that they have been able to maintain continued growth and profitability based on their quarterly figures. Comcast has a significant competitive advantage despite supply chain constraints and pandemic-related issues. Its unique assets, theme parks, and content franchises help build up its profits and substantial $28.65B cash from operations. The company has entered into the 5G technology space, and as it continues to invest in technology and new service offerings, the company should continue to reap the benefits.

“Comcast is truly in a unique position of growing EBITDA, generating a robust level of free cash flow while making important organic investments in long-term growth initiatives and also increasing our return of capital to shareholders, which totaled $4.2 billion this quarter through a combination of $3 billion in buybacks and $1.2 billion in dividends, the largest return of capital for any quarter in our history…we are striking what I believe to be the right balance between customer acquisition and long-term profitable growth.” - Brian Roberts, Comcast Chairman, CEO & President.

In addition to our other four stock picks, we believe Comcast will continue to deliver attractive returns and excellent profits, which is why our quant ratings have each of the five picks as strong buys.

Conclusion: Profitable Stocks Can Be an Opportunity

While there are always risks when investing, especially during extreme fear and volatility, this article encourages investors to seek out stocks with great overall metrics and a focus on profitable stocks. Diversification in the stock market is key and ensuring you find companies with low debt, enormous amounts of cash from operations, high returns on equity, significant EBITDA margins, and solid, long-term profitability outlooks, which is precisely what the stocks featured here. Strongly consider our top picks, ATKR, CF, CAT, AVGO, and CMCSA, or use our Quant System to find stocks with strong fundamentals.

