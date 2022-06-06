Stephen Brashear/Getty Images News

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have gained significantly compared to the broader market over the past trading sessions. I recently saw a Seeking Alpha news piece that seemed to be tying an intraday 8.5% decline in Boeing’s share price to a Boeing executive commenting on the Boeing 737 MAX 10. I believe that you always have to be careful magnifying certain events and price actions and especially when you connect price actions to a certain event. I also believe that it is important to really look at the bigger picture. Boeing and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) and many aerospace companies are companies with timelines that are measured in years, not in days. So, by focusing on one-day price action, you might be missing the bigger picture. To demonstrate that, I will have a look at what news there was regarding Boeing in the past two weeks and explain why the intra-day drop was unlikely to be driven by the Boeing 737 MAX 10 news.

Eventful Times For Boeing

The past two weeks have been eventful for Boeing. A short list of important events during the past weeks:

The Starliner launch and return to Earth.

International Airlines orders up to 150 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Boeing 737 MAX not cleared to fly in China any time soon.

CFM jet engines are suffering from delivery delays.

Norwegian orders 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets.

Boeing does not plan to raise equity.

Boeing does not plan new jet in the next couple of years.

There are quite a few news events during the past two weeks that caught my attention and many of them deserve stand-alone reports, which I will likely provide at some point but the key of this report is to show that investors shouldn’t be focused on intra-day action and be mindful about connecting events to share prices. From May 18th to June 3rd, shares of Boeing gained 11% outperforming the 5% gain from the S&P 500. Obviously, it is easy to cherry pick a timeframe to make one end up on top of the other. So, I feel it is also important to explain why I measured performance from May 18th and onward. The reason is rather simple: May 18th was the day before the launch of the Starliner.

Starliner Mission

Boeing render Starliner launch (Boeing)

So, let’s start with the Starliner mission. The first thing to explain is why there has been so much attention for the Starliner mission. The Boeing Starliner is a re-usable module that aims to transport people between Earth and the International Space Station. Boeing’s Starliner and the SpaceX Crew Dragon have been selected to provide this capability. With contracts that are worth over a billion dollars per flight, there is a lot to gain for the companies in terms of finances.

However, for Boeing the Starliner test flights were also about showing that Boeing still had engineering strength and that is where it went horribly wrong for the aerospace giant. Let’s go back three years in time: Boeing is in a deep self-inflicted crisis. Deliveries for the Boeing 737 MAX, which is the company’s cash cow, have been halted and production has been dialed back. What is supposed to be an easy fix of the dreaded MCAS is turning into a recertification process that is dragging on and airlines are missing the MAX during the peak season resulting in significant liabilities for Boeing. Boeing has lost trust from the flying public, the industry, shareholders, and other stakeholders.

With the grim background of the Boeing 737 MAX in mind, the Starliner first flight slated for December 2019 was an important moment for Boeing to show it could manage schedule and engineering. Unfortunately, the pad abort test, or PAT, to demonstrate that in case of a failure of the launch vehicle at the pad the crewed module could fly away from the pad and land safely had a minor issue where not all chutes deployed for landing. However, NASA still marked the PAT a success as the module landed safely with the remaining chutes and the test also demonstrated the need for redundancy of the design. Before one will jump to conclusions on the failure being typical for Boeing, it should be noted that SpaceX had its fair share of parachute failures as well without safety being compromised. Apparently, parachute design and deployment are just incredibly difficult to get right.

The parachute failure was not considered a problem for the Starliner’s Orbital Flight Test, or OFT, scheduled for December 2019. At the time, pressure on Boeing had been increasing exponentially. Boeing had just announced that it would suspend production of the Boeing 737 MAX in January 2020, which The Aerospace Forum traced back to Boeing exhaustion of pre-delivery payments made for the MAX. Boeing needed good news badly after this and hoped it would come in the form of a successful Starliner mission. That successful mission did not happen. The Starliner launched on December 19th, 2019, but the mission was a partial failure as the Starliner burned too much fuel during its orbital injection burn and would not be able to dock at the ISS, which was the mission objective. The module landed two days later in New Mexico. The partial failure of the mission put pressure on Dennis Muilenburg’s position as CEO and days later as the FAA administrator told Muilenburg not to push the FAA on the MAX recertification schedule, Muilenburg’s position had become untenable.

In the aftermath of the failed mission, NASA disclosed a flurry of software problems. One issue caused an incorrect insertion burn due to an asynchronous mission elapsed timer and another issue would likely have led to loss of the module if Boeing would not have patched it during the mission.

An investigation from NASA resulted in 80 recommendations for Boeing, and in December 2020, a year after the failed orbital flight test, the second orbital flight was scheduled for March 2021. Subsequently, the launch was delayed several times as Boeing worked through software and hardware fixes. Eventually, Boeing missed the August/September launch window as well due to propulsion valve issues and the launch date shifted to May 2022.

Starliner module (Boeing)

In the same way a Starliner success was important to the position of Muilenburg in 2019, success was of importance in 2022 for the current CEO David Calhoun. Boeing is facing issues on the Boeing 777X and Boeing 787 programs while deliveries on the Boeing 737 MAX program remain underwhelming. So, the Starliner mission once again became a watch item for stakeholders.

This time, the mission was a success with a successful rendezvous with the International Space Station and landing back on Earth. However, there were some anomalies during the mission with two out of 12 not performing as intended, positioning thrusters not functioning as intended and a reset required on the docking system. Overall, however, the mission was a success and redundancy built into the system allowed the module to continue performing the mission. Ideally, you don’t need the extra thrusters, but they are there exactly for the reason Boeing used them during the Starliner mission. Over the course of the mission, shares of Boeing lost around 3% compared to the broader market gaining 1.4%.

Boeing stacked around $600 million in additional costs for the Commercial Crew Program over the last three years putting a damper on profits. Overall, while the Starliner mission could be a make-or-break moment for stock prices and the position of Calhoun in the same way it became a watch item for Muilenburg, the successful execution made it a bit of a non-event at least when measured from start-to-end. A non-event that attracted significant attention, because mission failure would be priced into the stock prices while mission success would not as it would be considered “business as usual”.

Boeing 737 MAX Orders

Boeing 737 MAX 10 (Boeing)

The Starliner mission did not have any notable impact on Boeing’s share prices. However, we do see that on the 19th of May, the launch day for the Starliner, shares popped. The reason for the pop was likely not the Starliner mission, but an agreement with IAG for the purchase of at least 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft while days later a recommitment from Norwegian (OTCPK:NWARF) for 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft did not have any noteworthy impact on the company’s share prices.

The Commercial Aircraft Pressures

On the 20th of May, shares of Boeing started underperforming the broader market. The reason for this were comments from China Eastern Airlines dampening hopes on a speedy re-introduction of the Boeing 737 MAX in China. With China being an important market for the Boeing 737 MAX, this resulted in a 5% pressure on the company’s share prices.

A couple of days later, Boeing shares opened 8.5% lower which was linked by Seeking Alpha to comments from Boeing’s Chief Safety Officer as he saw no need for changes to the Boeing 737 MAX 10 to install a crew alerting system. The connection between the comments and the lower stock prices was completely misdirected. What set share prices lower was news from the prior day, which came in after market close. It was reported that jet engine maker Safran was dealing with 6-8 weeks delays on its engine deliveries due to labor unrest and supply chain issues.

Airbus and Boeing both depend on the CFM LEAP turbofans for deliveries of their single aisle aircraft. While Airbus can also offer Pratt & Whitney’s geared turbofan to customers, the CFM LEAP engines are the sole propulsion system available for the Boeing 737 MAX. Delays in deliveries for the jet engines add further pressure on Boeing’s plans to stabilize and increase production of the Boeing 737 MAX and improve cost efficiency. It is almost certain that this news was the reason for Boeing’s share prices to drop significantly at the open on the 24th of May.

Boeing Stock Surges On Analyst Note

In the days after, Boeing started closely tracking the market performance again as the Starliner returned to Earth safely. Boeing’s 7.5% pop on the second of June is what caused Boeing’s shares to outperform the broader market. Shares popped due to a bullish note from Baird marking the current price a nice entry point for long term investors.

On the 3rd of June, the broader market lost 1.6% as positive jobs data raised concerns that the Fed would continue hiking rates. Boeing performed slightly better losing 0.9% of its value. The reason that the US jet maker performed slightly better likely were comments from David Calhoun assuring investors and analysts that the company was not planning on raising equity.

Conclusion

This report is not written to make any buy or sell recommendations. Instead, I wanted to show that intraday price action is not useful to make investment decisions and to be extremely mindful about stock performance being connected to wrong news events. In this piece, I have attempted to correct performance being connected to the wrong news events and I have provided further context to the news events themselves. What made shares pop were the successful return of the Starliner, an order from IAG for the Boeing 737 MAX and a bullish note from Baird, while supply chain issues and concerns about a timely return of the Boeing 737 MAX in China put a damper on stock performance.

All in all, Boeing had a good week gaining 11% in value and slowly but surely things seem to be improving for Boeing but the realities of supply chain challenges and slowness in the return of the MAX in China should not be ignored, especially not if you are a short-term investor and at all times be mindful and critical about the news that you are reading.