Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) is a digital media company. INUV has two segments: a traditional advertising dealer and publisher, ValidClick; and a more innovative context-based advertising dealer, IntentKey.

In a previous article in March, we did not recommend INUV based on FY21 data, but praised the growth of Intent Key. Data from 1Q22 makes us believe that IntentKey may not be a good opportunity either.

The Previous Thesis

In our previous article, we considered that INUV had a great segment, IntentKey, and a terrible segment, ValidClick.

ValidClick offers advertising to companies and also hosts advertising slots on its own series of web publications. The problem we saw was that ValidClick was spending most of what it generated in revenues in driving traffic through its websites. We understood that ValidClick bought traffic to sell advertising, but that the equation was not profitable. For example, ValidClick had generated $42 in revenues and spent $33 million in traffic. From the remaining $8 million it had to pay the remaining expenses (CoGS, salaries, SG&A).

On the other side, IntentKey was growing very fast, and on our calculations it was generating much more gross profits, therefore contributing to the company's bottom line.

Because INUV had no debt and had recapitalized through extensive dilution, we considered the company had about a year of cash at the then current burning rate. Of course, with the war in Europe and the hike in interest rates already playing out, we also feared a downturn in revenues could complicate the situation further.

Also, we questioned some of management's decisions, like purchasing $3 million in equity securities.

In that context, we recommended waiting and seeing if INUV started phasing out ValidClick in favor of IntentKey.

IntentKey May Not Be That Good Either

The March thesis was based on the understanding that IntentKey was generating more gross profits than ValidClick, considering marketing expenses as part of ValidClick's CoGS.

However, data from 1Q22 shades doubt over that belief, particularly on a YoY basis. As the table below shows, comparing 1Q22 with 1Q21, ValidClick grew 24% but IntentKey grew 280%. This was in line with what we had already seen in the FY21 10-K.

INUV's revenue by segment for 1Q21 and 1Q22 (INUV's 10-Q for 1Q22)

The problem shows up at the expense level in the table below. Cost of revenue, which was relatively low in 1Q21, exploded into 1Q22, growing by 500%. We fear that this increase was mostly fueled by IntentKey. On the earnings' call for 1Q22 results, INUV's CFO mentioned that the reason for such an increase in cost of revenue is indeed IntentKey's larger participation in revenue. The same is mentioned in the 10-Q for 1Q22.

Part of INUV's income statement for 1Q21 and 1Q22 (INUV's 1Q22 10-Q)

This generates the strange situation in which revenue almost doubled, but the operating result is as bad as that of last year. If none of the two segments can provide some degree of profitability, then what is the value of growth?

We understand that IntentKey might be building customers, and therefore spending a significant portion of the revenues it generates. However, it would be good for the company to scale back on those efforts in order to at least show some profitability. We suspect that may not be possible.

On the good side, both segments are showing some resistance to the downturn in business, at least in the first quarter. IntentKey posted $8 million in revenues, the same level it generated in 4Q21, although the first quarter is seasonally lower than the fourth quarter. ValidClick also showed similar revenues between 1Q22 and 4Q21.

Cash Is King, But INUV Is Profligate With It

Like we mentioned in the March article, the problem is how long will INUV's cash holdings last under the current unprofitable environment.

In the first quarter of this year, the company burned through $4 million in operating expenses and capitalized software development costs.

The company is left with only $6 million in cash, meaning it will have to issue shares or debt in the near term unless the situation improves substantially. In the latest earnings' call, a new $8 million financing facility was mentioned, but no details were provided. INUV also has a credit commitment with Hitachi Bank that allows it to borrow up to 90% of eligible account receivables, the total of which currently stands at $10 million.

Surprisingly, INUV's management has taken some questionable decisions regarding cash in the last few quarters. Last year, they decided to buy $3 million in marketable securities, about $1 million in bonds and $2 million in equities. Why should a small unprofitable advertising company buy equities is beyond our understanding. This year with cash running low, the company continued buying, this time $1 million more in equities.

In another questionable decision, INUV decided to hire a business developer to help with IntentKey's client acquisition. The problem is that besides agreeing on quarterly fees based on operating measures, INUV granted the developer warrants to acquire 300 thousand shares (vesting in two years) and $1.5 million in cash advancements that the company plans to amortize over 5 years. This last advancement makes no sense.

Conclusion, Keep Waiting

The situation is a little bit worse than it was a few months ago when we wrote about INUV. IntentKey might not be profitable, the company is burning cash faster than expected, and it is not taking conservative cash conservation decisions.

Originally, the motivation for this article was the recent fall in INUV's stock price, with prices reaching below $0.4 per share. We thought that could have been an interesting level, especially if new data showed improvements.

We went looking for copper and found lead. We consider that under the current situation, INUV is not a purchase target at any price.

Hopefully, IntentKey will show better margins if it can scale the business, and the company finds not so expensive financing. However, INUV is currently too risky to consider for investment.