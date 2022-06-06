JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

As became clear yet again at the recent February Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Investor Meeting, the data center remains Intel’s biggest growth engine given its large scale and potentially strong growth rate. However, what has been substantially impacting Intel’s ability to further grow the data center business in the last two years has been the rise of AMD (AMD) in combination with Intel’s lack of a strong product roadmap to compete effectively.

Nevertheless, as I have been saying for a while, in the near future nothing will be what it is now. Here I will demonstrate this with a very compelling proof point in Intel’s data center roadmap. Intel’s execution is vastly improving, and by the day this becomes less some theoretical possibility, but rather the true reality of how the competitive landscape is evolving.

Double Data Center Acceleration

To cut right to the chase, the table below summarizes Intel’s last few node transitions from two perspectives: first from the PC client group, and then from the data center group. The key observation is how long it takes for the data center to transition to the latest nodes. (Note: the * indicates that the launch date has not been officially confirmed by Intel.)

Node PC transition DC transition Delta (# quarters) 32nm Q1 2010 Q2 2011 5 22nm Q2 2012 Q1 2014 7 14nm Q3 2014 Q2 2016 7 10nm Q3 2019 Q2 2021 7 4 Q2 2023 Q1 2024 3 20A *Q3 2024 *Q2 2025 3 Intra-node 14nm+ Q3 2015 Q3 2017 8 Intel 7 Q4 2021 Q2 2022 2 Intel 3 *Q2 2024 Q1 2024 -1 18A *Q1 2024 *Q2 2025 1

For starters, one might wonder why the data center is always later than the PC, especially since Intel expects more growth from the data center. Intel provided two reasons for this (in 2017). First, in the past the data center wasn’t quite large enough to really drive the volume for a strong ramp. Secondly, and more importantly, since a single defect can make a whole chip defective, data center chips will have a lower yield given their larger size, which is especially detrimental in the early stages of a node ramp. So since Intel didn’t really have much competition for most of the time covered in the table above, Intel chose to wait a bit until the economics were more favorable.

However, in 2017 Intel actually announced that data center would become the first group to do node transitions going forward, enabled by the move to chiplets, which decreases the size of the individual chips (and hence largely solves the yield issue). The first full node would be Intel 4 (at the time called 7nm), so from that view the 7nm delay (as it was publicized in 2020) actually caused those plans to be abandoned.

Nevertheless, the key point remains that one can observe a significant acceleration going forward. From 22nm to 10nm, Intel always took seven quarters longer than the client group to transition its Xeons to the latest process technology. In large contrast, at the Intel 4 node Intel has been able to cut this time to just three quarters, and the Intel 20A node might close the delta by another quarter (although this is speculation). Effectively, this move alone is accelerating the data center roadmap by a full year or even more.

There is another way to phrase this. Investors know that Intel has been talking about its “accelerated” process roadmap for 5 nodes in 4 years. From that view, not only will the data center also get these nodes (although a few quarters after client), but given that traditionally data center has lagged significantly in moving to the latest node, the data center roadmap has hence been doubly accelerated.

What this effectively means is that as much as investors and skeptics currently complain about the data center's non-competitiveness, this is set to change very quickly over the next two years. To reiterate, the data center will more quickly use Intel’s leading edge tech (which Intel has never before done, as the table shows) while the process tech itself is obviously on an accelerated cadence as well (as Intel is on track to regain leadership by 2025).

I reckon that investors haven’t really appreciated this change in dynamics yet, hence they remain skeptical that Intel will become competitive again so soon. Still, at the bottom of the table I have shown another other proof point that shows this is actually already happening. One can see that Sapphire Rapids is launching within two quarters after Alder Lake on the Intel 7 node. Obviously, Sapphire Rapids has the benefit that Intel 7 is an intra-node (an optimization of the original 10nm node), but it does show that Intel’s plan of accelerating the data center roadmap is already well underway.

For comparison, Skylake-SP launched a full two years after client Skylake.

Note: in the table above, the Intel 4 and 20A transitions for the data center refer to Granite Rapids (Intel 3) and Diamond Rapids (18A, unconfirmed). Diamond Rapids being on 18A would be my expectation given Intel's announcement of pulling in this node to H2'24, but remains speculation for now.

Granite Rapids

I will use this section to elaborate a bit more on Granite Rapids, which is the 7nm (Intel 4) CPU I have been talking about. In fact, I am wrong when I say it is an Intel 4 CPU, since Intel announced at Investor Meeting that it has moved (“accelerated”) the CPU to the Intel 3 node, which will bring a major 18% improvement in performance per watt over the Intel 4 node, and also a higher transistor density.

As such it is even more remarkable that Granite Rapids is launching just three quarters after the first Intel 4 product. This also proves again that Intel's talk of 5 nodes in 4 years wasn't just talk. For completeness, though, Intel’s wording did suggest that Granite Rapids could also launch in Q2'24, but that doesn’t change the overall conclusion (see next section).

In addition, Intel said that it has put a new CPU core (architecture) in Granite Rapids as well. Hence, it is actually misleading to even speak about Granite Rapids anymore, since it has literally become a completely new CPU. Indeed, Pat Gelsinger outright said that there had been a big debate about whether they should even have kept the Granite name.

In principle the higher density of Intel 3 could allow Intel to also increase the core count a bit, which would even further change the CPU from the original plan. Lastly, according to the original plan, Granite Rapids would have leveraged the same platform as Sapphire Rapids (“socket-compatible”), but this has also changed since now the follow-up to Sapphire Rapids is Emerald Rapids. This means Granite will likely have an improved feature set such as CXL 2.0 and PCIe 6.0, continuing Intel's leadership with Sapphire Rapids.

In summary, investors undoubtedly will have been a bit disappointed to see Intel delay Granite Rapids by two full years compared to the original plan, and by one year compared to when Intel had initially disclosed the 7nm delay in mid-2020. However, investors should realize that the only thing those two CPUs still have in common is their name. As such, I would argue that Granite Rapids will simply be about the best CPU Intel could possibly launch in early 2024.

While Intel in principle could have launched Granite a bit earlier by sticking to the 4 node (and canceling Emerald Rapids), the table in previous section nevertheless showed that the overall pattern of the data center moving much quicker to the latest process tech remains valid. (Obviously, the same comment also goes up for the 20A node: if Intel would really be sticking to its 2017 plan to get data center first to new nodes, then Diamond Rapids would be on the roadmap for a late 2024 launch; instead it should launch in H1’25, although this is unconfirmed at this point.)

Sierra Forest

Although I said the data center roadmap has been doubly accelerated, one could argue that with the addition of the Sierra Forest product line, it has actually been 'quadruply' accelerated. In any case, even if Granite Rapids does slip to Q2’24, Intel was more clear about the “early 2024” (read: Q1’24) timing of Sierra Forest.

I already informed investors last year about Sierra Forest as a very exciting addition to the data center, since it would leverage Intel’s E-core roadmap. Just like Granite, Sierra has also been upgraded to a new core architecture and the Intel 3 node.

As Pat Gelsigner has said, Intel can fit three to four E-cores in the physical area of one P-core. This means Sierra Forest might have on the order of 336-448 cores if Intel does go all-in. In other words, there is just no question that AMD’s measly 128-core Bergamo (“Zen 4c”) will go down in flames.

Of course, as I have written about myself, AMD will eventually react with Zen 5, but at this point I do not see how AMD will be able to launch this CPU before the second half of 2024. In addition, one could already question if the 256-core Zen 5c Turin will even be able to match Sierra Forest (if its core count falls in the range quoted above). In any case, by the time Turin starts to ramp, Intel will already be getting Diamond Rapids ready anyway.

Hence, by 2024 Intel will be dealing very big blows to AMD. (To be fair, before the 7nm delay I had expected AMD's leadership in the data center to be over in 2021 with Sapphire Rapids.)

Angstrom Era Xeon In 2024?

Intel has called its 20A node the angstrom era. While the discussion above may give the suggestion that data center will not make this transition before 2025 (in Q2'25 or even later if Intel sticks to its one year cadence for Diamond Rapids), there is nevertheless one indication that this might already start in 2024.

Intel

Intel

Also at IM2022, Intel announced Falcon Shores for 2024 as a combination of a CPU and GPU in one socket (package). Intel said it would leverage 20A, although it perhaps likely that only the GPU is 20A while the CPU would be based on Granite Rapids.

Financial Implications

Intel's goal (as stated at its February Investor Meeting) is to (re)accelerate its data center growth rate from mid-single digits to double digits (mid-teens).

Of course, in order to accomplish this, Intel needs a leadership product roadmap, which should allow Intel to increase its pricing power, prevent further market share losses, and compel customers to upgrade their older CPUs to the newer ones.

In addition, as Pat Gelsinger said at the Q1 earnings call, with the split E-/P-core roadmap, Intel will not be required to stretch a single product across different use cases. The Sierra Forest line will be focused on putting as many cores on a single package for ultra throughput and efficiency, while the Rapids roadmap will provide leadership single threaded and accelerated (AI, compression, etc.) performance.

Risks

While rumors and AMD's announcements have already revealed quite a bit about what kind of competition Intel will go up against, what remains much less clear at this point is the precise timing for anything beyond Zen 4 from AMD. My own view is that AMD investors may be a bit too optimistic about their assumptions.

For example, Milan launched in Q4'20, which means (ignoring the Milan-X refresh) that AMD is taking about two full years to launch Genoa. Nevertheless, I have literally seen suggestions that Turin (Zen 5) would launch in 2023, within a year of Genoa. Instead, a Q4'24 timing for Turin seems a more realistic estimate, especially given that Intel and Apple (AAPL) are pretty much taking up TSMC's (TSM) entire early 3nm manufacturing capacity, according to rumors.

Investor Takeaway

Obviously, given the 7nm delay it is taking Intel some time to recover from these two consecutive node delays. Nevertheless, Intel is quickly fixing some glaring issues in its product line-up. In principle this will already start next quarter with Sapphire Rapids, which comes merely two quarters after the client Alder Lake launch, which is an unprecedented pace for the data center group historically.

While Granite Rapids might be three or even four quarters after Meteor Lake on Intel 4, the data center is firmly on track to be the lead adopter of Intel’s 3 node. Hence, Granite Rapids will be the strongest possible product Intel could launch in the first half of 2024, sticking to a one year cadence. Although data center will still not be Intel's lead process adopter even at the 20A node, Diamond Rapids on the 20A/18A node in 2025 would continue this new trend of the data center moving much quicker to new nodes.

In addition, even before Granite Rapids Intel will unleash Sierra Forest, which I predict will wreck major havoc against anything AMD might have in the pipeline on either 5nm or even 3nm due to its possibly sheer (although at this point unconfirmed) core count advantage.

As AMD has no dedicated architecture to compete against Intel's E-core roadmap (the Zen 4c in Bergamo is obviously just a repurposed P-core), I'd expect Intel's 2024 products to mark the start of a new and prolonged era of unquestioned data center leadership for Intel.