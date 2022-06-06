NiseriN/iStock via Getty Images

Lloyd Blankfein, the former CEO of Goldman Sachs, said last week that people should “dial back a bit” on their negative outlooks for the economy. I could not agree more. Granted, we have seen a surge in prices for just about everything this year, but that will not last forever. Interest rates have also risen, increasing the cost of credit, and tightening financial conditions, which has resulted in a painful revaluation of financial markets. At the same time, we have record low unemployment, surplus savings, rising wages, and elevated home values, which is wealth that is far more broadly distributed than in financial markets. What we have been experiencing this year is a return to normal after a prolonged period of abnormal monetary policy and market conditions. Speaking of normalization, the labor market is almost there.

Edward Jones

Friday’s jobs report showed an increase of 390,000 positions in May, which was led by 84,000 additions in the leisure and hospitality sector. That indicates that consumers are still spending with a focus on services over goods. It was encouraging to see 330,000 workers enter the workforce, bumping up the participation rate and resulting in no change in the unemployment rate at 3.6%. No signs of recession here, as one has never occurred with the unemployment rate below 4% with the exception of the self-induced shutdown during the pandemic. The good news on the inflation front is that wage growth cooled for a second consecutive month from what was 5.6% in March and 5.5% in April to 5.2% last month. We need wage growth to keep up with today’s rising prices, but not to the extent that wages drive prices higher.

Bloomberg

After the powerful move off the May lows we needed to consolidate those gains, which is what started to happen last week. That is normal after what was a 6.6% rise in the S&P 500, 8% rally in the Nasdaq Composite, and 9.9% surge in the Russell 2000 through Labor Day. The consensus seems to view the move as a bear-market bounce rather than the start of a summer rally. While I doubt we will move straight back up, I think it is more likely than not that the next major move in the market averages is higher.

My optimism for the second half of this year is grounded in expectations that the economic expansion continues, corporate profits grow high single digits, and the rate of inflation gradually comes down, which gives the Fed room to be less aggressive in tightening monetary policy near the end of this year. Yes, I understand this requires the Fed pulling off what is called a “soft landing” whereby it completes a rate-hike cycle to tame higher prices without causing a recession. The Fed does not have a good track record on this front, but this is still my base case. I think that rising wages, record low levels of unemployment, surplus savings, and home equity will help sustain growth as the Fed tightens.

Buttressing my bullish market outlook is a quantitative datapoint that I came across in my weekend reading. According to Hayes Martin at Market Extremes, the ratio of upside volume to downside volume during the three huge up days (May 25-27) we had off the May 20th low was extremely strong, ranging from 7.6-12.8 to 1. He asserts that this level of internal strength has only been stronger on a handful of occasions over the past 40 years. The performance that followed similar occurrences of what he calls "upside thrust" can be seen below, and it bodes very well for the market over the next 12 months.

MarketWatch

This data becomes more convincing when coupled with the historical returns for the markets during rate-hike cycles. Recognizing that the current one started on March 16, the S&P 500 has been higher one year after the first rate increase in all eight previous rate-hike cycles. The odds of being positive after three months is 50%, but it rises to 75% after six months and 100% after one year, which would put us into March of next year.

Bloomberg

That also coincides nicely with the presidential cycle from 1950-2021. The second quarter of the second year has historically been the weakest quarter of the entire four-year period, which is consistent with what we have seen in this year’s second quarter. The third tends to be positive leading up to the midterm elections, while the fourth is one of the best because the uncertainty of the midterms is behind us.

Bloomberg

For these reasons I think investors need to stop being so negative. It is important to remember that markets are forward looking, which means that they discount tomorrow’s news and developments in today’s prices. If we wait for the economic data to become a lot more favorable, it will already be reflected in market prices. Typically, turning points happen when prices start to rise on a sustainable basis while the news flow is still negative. It has yet to be determined if the “bounce” was a dead cat or something sustainable, but it definitely occurred in the face of a lot of disappointing news and that is encouraging.

Economic Data

The calendar is extremely light this week, but we have a very important number on Friday in the Consumer Price Index for May. The expectation is to see the rate fall for a second month in a row from 8.3% to 8.2%. If we meet the consensus or see a downside surprise, that could be a catalyst for a leg higher in the major market averages. A higher print will not be welcomed for obvious reasons.

MarketWatch

Technical Picture

The semiconductor sector has been a reliable leading indicator for the broad market, and last week this group of economically-sensitive stocks broke above its 50-day moving average every day of last week, only to close just below it. A breakout here would be a good sign for the sustainability of a rebound.