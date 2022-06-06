BIOLIFE4D Seeks IPO For Artificial Heart Bioprinting Plans
Summary
- BIOLIFE4D has filed to raise $17 million in a U.S. IPO of stock and warrants.
- The firm is developing bioprinted human artificial heart technologies.
- SAVU is still a very early stage medical device company, is thinly capitalized and has a very long clinical trial road ahead of it.
- I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more information about the IPO.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On BIOLIFE4D Corporation
BIOLIFE4D Corporation (SAVU) (SAVUW) has filed to raise $17.5 million in an IPO of its units consisting of common stock and warrants, according to an S-1 registration statement.
The firm is developing synthetic heart organs for human transplant use.
Since BIOLIFE4D is still in pre-clinical R&D stage, it will have to go through the full clinical trial process and FDA approval, so management has a very long road ahead of it and will need to raise significantly larger sums of capital if it is to succeed.
When we learn more details about the IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.
BIOLIFE4D Overview
Buffalo Grove, Illinois-based BIOLIFE4D was founded to develop human heart replacement organs using 3D printing techniques combined with the patient's own cells, reducing rejection risks in the process.
Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Steven Morris, who has been with the firm since November 2016 and was previously president of Inland Midwest Corporation, a boutique medical supplier to various medical companies in the U.S.
The company is still in R&D stage and is seeking to create a proof of concept 'mini-heart’ through its bioprinting process.
BIOLIFE4D has booked fair market value investment of $6.8 million as of March 31, 2022 from investors.
BIOLIFE4D’s Market & Competition
According to a 2021 market research report by Verified Market Research, the global market for artificial hearts was an estimated $1.7 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $4.9 billion by 2028.
This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2028.
Key elements driving this expected growth are increasing demand from an aging population with cardiovascular disease and advancements in artificial heart technologies.
Also, the market will require further development of technologically advanced infrastructure capable of supporting its growth along with the potential for high associated costs.
Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:
Thoratec Corporation
SynCardia Systems
Cirtec Medical Systems
BiVACOR
MyLVAD
CARMAT
Jarvik Heart
Abbott
AbioMed
Cleveland Heart
BIOLIFE4D Corporation Financial Status
The firm’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage medical device company in that they indicate material G&A and R&D expenses associated with its development efforts.
Below are the company’s financial results for the past two calendar years:
As of March 31, 2022, the company had $442,297 in cash and $1.5 million in total liabilities.
BIOLIFE4D Corporation IPO Details
BIOLIFE4D intends to raise $17.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its units consisting of common stock (SAVU) and warrants (SAVUW), although the final figure may differ.
The firm is offering one warrant to purchase one share at an as-yet undisclosed exercise price. Usually the exercise price is at some premium to the IPO price (ex., 120%) or sometimes at the IPO price.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the company is a defendant in a breach of contract lawsuit from promissory note holders totaling $600,000.
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Aegis Capital Corp.
Commentary About BIOLIFE4D’s IPO
SAVU is seeking public capital investment to fund further research of its artificial heart technologies.
The firm is seeking to create a proof of concept 'mini-heart’ through its bioprinting process.
The market opportunity for artificial heart devices is large and expected to grow substantially in the coming years.
However, major medical device companies are in the space and no doubt spending to develop new heart technologies.
Management hasn’t disclosed any major medical device firm collaboration partnerships.
The company’s investor syndicate does not include any well-known institutional medical device venture capital firms or strategic investors.
Aegis Capital Corp. is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (78.8%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
Since BIOLIFE4D is still in pre-clinical R&D stage, it will have to go through the full clinical trial process and FDA approval, so management has a very long road ahead of it.
When we learn more details about the IPO, I’ll provide an update.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in new issues can be a volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early new issue trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. Investing in new issues is subject to significant volatility and risk of loss.