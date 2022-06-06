Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen/iStock via Getty Images

Another week and another deal with big pharma buying out a development stage oncology company. Given the real synergies to be had through young companies partnering with big pharma to leverage their manufacturing expertise and distribution networks, regulators have allowed most of them to go through and they tend to close quickly. This explains why the spread on this Bristol Myers Squibb deal for Turning Point Therapeutics has a small spread of 1.89% or 5.85% annualized if the deal closes by the end of Q3 2022. Merger activity decreased last week with five new deals announced and two deals completed. One of the five new deals announced was a potential deal in the works.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Headquartered in San Diego, Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company that specializes in the discovery and development of targeted cancer therapies designed to address treatment resistance. The company's programs are tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) designed that target genetic drivers of cancer by helping overcome treatment resistance. Turning Point's lead candidate Repotrectinib, a TKI is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial for patients with ROS1+ advanced NSCLC (non-small-cell lung cancer) and NTRK+ (Neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase) advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib has earned three breakthrough-therapy tags and has demonstrated a longer duration of response compared to existing ROS1 agents in first-line NSCLC during a phase 1/2 trial.

Ongoing Clinical Studies of Turning Point Therapeutics (Turning Point Therapeutics Website)

On June 3, 2020, Turning Point Therapeutics entered into an agreement to be acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) for $76 per share in cash, representing a premium of 122.48% to Turning Point's price on June 2, 2022. According to the press release,

Bristol Myers Squibb expects repotrectinib to be approved in the U.S. in the second half of 2023 and become a new standard of care for patients with ROS1-positive NSCLC in the first-line setting. The company also plans to continue to explore the potential of Turning Point Therapeutics’ promising pipeline of novel compounds.

If approved, repotrectinib will compete for lung cancer treatments with Bristol Myers' own drug Opdivo, and other cancer drugs made by Roche, Merck and AstraZeneca. The deal is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2022. According to the merger agreement, the termination fee to be paid by Turning Point and the reverse termination fee to be paid by Bristol Meyers is $138 million.

SPAC Arbitrage

There were three new SPAC combinations announced last week. You can find the new SPAC IPO announcements in our SPACs tool here.

Terminated

On May 31, 2022, RedBall Acquisition (RBAC) and SeatGeek, mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced business combination agreement. On June 1, 2022, Forbes Global Media Holdings announced that its shareholders have terminated the Business Combination Agreement with Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA).

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between May 29 and June 3, 2022.

Symbol Quote AcquiringCompany AcquiringCompany Quote CurrentSpread Last WeekSpread Spread ChangeWeekly DealType (SUMR) 11.34 Kids2, Inc. (N/A) 0.00 5.82% 1.78% 4.04% All Cash (NP) 38.13 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) 27.97 -0.38% -4.23% 3.85% All Stock (NLSN) 25.37 Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation (N/A) 10.37% 8.40% 1.97% All Cash (MNDT) 21.79 Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) 2291.28 5.55% 3.98% 1.57% All Cash (FHN) 22.81 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 75.94 9.60% 8.23% 1.37% Special Conditions (BLCT) 1.38 Multelements Limited (N/A) 0.00 15.94% 19.40% -3.46% All Cash (HTA) 30.13 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) 27.85 8.43% 12.20% -3.77% Cash Plus Stock (GTYH) 6.15 GI Partners (N/A) 0.00 2.44% 6.96% -4.52% All Cash (SAVE) 20.74 Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC) 9.81 0.74% 7.93% -7.19% Cash Plus Stock (HLG) 14.29 Hailiang Education International Limited (N/A) 0.14% 9.40% -9.26% All Cash

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2022 79 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2022 4 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 58 Stock Deals 15 Stock & Cash Deals 8 Special Conditions 8 Total Number of Pending Deals 89 Total Deal Size $933.26 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Please do your own due diligence on deals with large spreads. Some of these large spreads might be related to regulatory issues or because of the way the deal is structured. We classify some of these deals as "special situation" deals in our merger arbitrage tool and provide additional details to help with the analysis. There may be unique situations related to special dividends, spinoffs, proration, etc. that need to be accounted for when looking at these spreads.

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit (TWTR) 04/25/2022 Elon Musk (N/A) $54.20 $40.16 12/31/2022 34.96% 61.05% (BKI) 05/04/2022 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) $85.00 $69.56 06/30/2023 22.20% 20.77% (ATVI) 01/18/2022 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) $95.00 $77.89 06/30/2023 21.97% 20.56% (SIMO) 05/05/2022 MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) $108.98 $91.74 06/30/2023 18.79% 17.59% (CHNG) 01/06/2021 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) $27.75 $23.79 12/31/2022 16.65% 29.07% (TEN) 02/23/2022 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) $20.00 $17.2 12/31/2022 16.28% 28.43% (BLCT) 04/30/2022 Multelements Limited (N/A) $1.60 $1.38 12/31/2022 15.94% 27.84% (SJR) 03/15/2021 Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) $32.40 $28.38 06/30/2022 14.16% 206.81% (BRG) 12/20/2021 Blackstone Real Estate (N/A) $29.85 $26.7 06/30/2022 11.80% 172.25% (ATC) 07/01/2021 MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) $22.85 $20.65 09/30/2022 10.63% 33.18%

Conclusion:

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) appear intent on going through with their merger despite the higher offer by JetBlue. It is interesting to see that the two major advisory firms have differing opinions about the deal with Glass Lewis supporting Frontier's deal with Spirit while ISS urging shareholders to vote against it. Another surprise last week was Tegna’s (TGNA) sale to Standard General coming under additional scrutiny from US regulators. In a world where cord cutting has become the norm, it is hard to imagine regulators step in and block a deal for TV stations. This reminds me of the FTC's decision to block the merger of Staples and Office Depot back in 2016.