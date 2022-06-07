The Hunt For New Oil Supplies

Jun. 07, 2022 6:28 AM ETDBE, RJN, JJE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OLEM, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX
CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.14K Followers

Summary

  • The European Union has decided not to accept any oil imports from Russia via ship, which allows Hungary to still receive Russian oil via pipelines.
  • While not at full capacity, OPEC does not have that much more room to increase supply, so it is sticking with its slow pace of rebuilding production.
  • The bottom line is that it will take considerable time for the oil supply to increase, but the danger of oil surging ever higher from further European restrictions on Russian oil has diminished because they have already been implemented.

Oil Or Gas Transportation With Blue Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Soil And Sunrise Background

onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

By Blu Putnam

At a Glance

  • The futures oil curve is in backwardation.
  • OPEC is sticking with its slow pace of rebuilding production

The European Union has decided not to accept any oil imports from Russia via ship, which allows Hungary to still receive Russian oil via pipelines.

One might wonder, with crude oil trading around $120 per barrel, why production is not growing faster.

WTI Crude Oil

While not at full capacity, OPEC does not have that much more room to increase supply, so it is sticking with its slow pace of rebuilding production.

That leaves the U.S. shale oil sector as the potential primary swing producer. U.S. oil production is growing but more slowly than many would have anticipated. What’s behind the slow growth in U.S. oil production?

First, hedging is challenged. The futures oil curve is in backwardation, where the two-year-out price is trading at about a 30% discount to the spot price. And while backwardation should not be interpreted to mean that market participants do not think the oil price can go higher, it does mean that the oil produced from a shale oil well drilled today may command a much lower price than today’s spot price. This makes getting financing and risk managing the revenue flow more complex and challenging.

WTI Crude Oil

Second, input costs are much higher than they were pre-pandemic. Sand and related materials are more expensive, steel casing for pipes cost more, and skilled crews are in short supply.

The bottom line is that it will take considerable time for the oil supply to increase, but the danger of oil surging ever higher from further European restrictions on Russian oil has diminished because they have already been implemented.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.14K Followers
As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. Comprised of four exchanges - CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX - we offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the myriad of risks they face in today's uncertain global economy. CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes also, offers exciting career opportunities in a variety of disciplines. We value being a good corporate citizen and take an active role in the communities where we work and live.Our Investor Relations page contains comprehensive investor relations information for CME Group shareholders. Take a closer look at CME Group's sponsorships with Saracens, the Blackhawks and others.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.