Laird Superfood: Selling For Cash Value
Summary
- Today, we profile plant-based food manufacturing concern Laird Superfood, Inc.
- The stock has lost 90% of its value since debuting on the market last September and now trade for the cash on its balance sheet.
- Can the shares rebound? An analysis of this small-cap concern follows in the paragraphs below.
Today, we turn the spotlight on Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE:LSF) for the first time. The company IPO'd late in the summer of 2021. Like so many from that vintage, the shareholders of this small cap company finds themselves deep in 'Busted IPO' territory. So much so that the stock basically trades for the net cash on the balance sheet. Is the hope on the horizon or will this equity continue to circle the drain? We attempt to answer that question via the analysis below.
Company Overview:
Laird Superfood is based in Oregon. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. Products it makes include the following:
Powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.
The company was founded by surfing icon Laird Hamilton in 2015. The company has benefited from the emergence of dairy-free alternatives as well as the growth of the vegan population. Laird offers its product both through Direct to Consumer/Online and Retail/Wholesale channels. The stock currently trades for just under three bucks a share and it sports an approximate market capitalization of just under $30 million.
1st Quarter Results:
On May 12th, Laird posted first quarter results. The company had a non-GAAP net loss of 74 cents a share on revenues of $9.3 million during the quarter. This was a sales increase of 26% from the $7.4 million of revenues in 1Q2021 and the company had solid growth from all of its sales channels.
Coffee Creamers still is the majority of sales, but its overall percentage of revenue continues to lessen. Harvest Snacks is the fastest growing part of the business.
The company is getting more and more focused on reducing costs. It is moving forward in streamlining its manufacturing and distribution operations and recently eliminated free shipping for any order under $30 through its online channel. It now looking at eliminating some poor selling SKUs and in April let go of 20% of its workforce, which was made possible by more automation. The latter will save approximately $1 million in annual operating expenses. The goal of these efforts is to get gross margins consistently above 35%. The company's current gross margin in the first quarter was just 20.9%. Management guided to $41 million to $44 million in revenues for FY2022.
Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:
On March 9th, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Laird Superfood to $12 from $17 but maintained a Buy rating on the shares. The analyst there stated he 'took down his 2022 estimates on what he views as conservative guidance, and the analyst introduced 2023 numbers and lowered his target to reflect slower-than-anticipated growth and a push-out for breakeven.' Last month, Roth Capital reissued their Hold rating and took their price target down two bucks a share to $4.00, while Craig-Hallum maintained its Buy rating but cuts its price target in half to six bucks a share. Those are the only analyst firms that have chimed in around Laird Superfood so far this year.
Approximately 10% of the outstanding float is currently held short. Both the CEO and another insider purchased $45,000 worth of shares on March 15th. That is the only insider activity in the stock so far in 2022.
Laird had $27.3 million of cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the first quarter, and no outstanding debt. It used $3.6 million of cash to support operating activities in the quarter even as its net loss was $14.1 million. It should be noted that $8 million of this was for a non-recurring non-cash charge for goodwill and intangible asset impairment. Laird is looking at the sale of non-productive assets and inventory reduction to free up at $5 million on its balance sheet in 2022. The company also recently named a new interim CFO.
Verdict:
The current analyst consensus sees a steep per share loss in FY2022 as revenues rise some 15% to just over $42 million. Laird seems to be the victim of bad timing, choosing to go public just in front of largest inflation waves since the early 80s. Supply chain problems that were thought to be 'temporary' last summer have been anything but. This is why the company is now so very focused on improving margins. Challenges that are likely to remain present throughout 2022 at the very least. In addition, quarterly comps look like they will be tougher going forward (below).
The current market cap of the company is approximately equal to Laird's current cash on hand, meaning investors can pick up all of the company's assets free. Unfortunately, it is hard to see how Laird stops the cash bleed in the current market environment. A dilutive capital raise over the next year is probably the most likely scenario for this company. Therefore, we have no investment recommendation around this small cap stock at this time.
