Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

The market selloff since the start of the year has highlighted that tobacco is a good place to hide whilst gaining a high dividend yield. The market is suffering from high inflationary expectations, restricting monetary policies, supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine. The S&P500 is down 17.9% YTD meanwhile Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) is up 7.7% and offers a starting forward dividend yield of 4.9%. As we discuss below, we see PM as a hold at the current environment.

Data by YCharts

PM’s performance

Over the years PM seems to have successfully managed the tobacco volume decline. Smoking is not as popular these days however, the pricing power, margins and new growth opportunities seem to be opportunities for PM to manage tobacco decline and unlock value to shareholders.

Own analysis

As we can see from the graph above revenue per share increased by 8.7% since 2012 or on average of 0.9% each year. Diluted EPS grew by 12.8% or on an average of 1.3% every year. Many investors argue that the tobacco industry is a dying business. However, it is clear from PM’s top and bottom line that tobacco companies have managed the transition to fewer people smoking and moving to alternatives. Low cost of debt and increased free cash flow enabled the company to buy back shares which partially explains the greater increase in diluted EPS compared to revenue per share.

Own analysis

As we can see between 2012 and 2015 management was actively buying back shares. Between that period outstanding shares declined by 8.5% and since then the share count has remained stable with marginal and insignificant increases over time. For the period between 2012 and 2021 share count decreased by 7.9%.

Own analysis

Net debt per share increased by 30% since 2012 or on an average of 3% per year. On an absolute basis, net debt increased by 20% from $19.8bn to $23.8bn between 2012 and 2021. Management recently announced a deal to buy Swedish Match for $16bn in an all-cash transaction which will significantly increase the net debt of the company, as we discuss below.

Own analysis

As we can see above free cash flow per share illustrates that PM and its management are able to continue to generate increased free cash flow for shareholders. Free cash flow per share increased by 46% between 2012 and 2021 or by an average of 4.3% year on year. We expect this to continue, and we expect it to enable management to further unlock value for shareholders by deleveraging, returning excess free cash flow to shareholders or reinvesting into growth initiatives.

Investor relations

PM has a global reach and strong brands that we expect will continue to drive growth. As we can see above, PM is well diversified across the world which will enable management to identify growth opportunities for the firm and non-tobacco products. Well established tobacco brands such as Marlboro and newer reduced risk product brands such as IQOS are sold in 170 and 71 markets globally respectively. Management is actively looking to expand PM’s portfolio. Back in May, was the most recent example when they announced an all-cash offer for Swedish Match for 106 SEK per share (that is $16bn).

Q1 2022 results and the new deal

Investor relations

Q1 2022 results showed an increase in net revenues and currency-neutral adjusted diluted EPS as indicated above. At the same time, the company's full-year guidance was lowered due to the exclusion of Russia and Ukraine and some unfavorable currency movements. The new guidance was lower to a midpoint of $5.41 from $6.21 for adjusted diluted EPS. Given the recent challenges with Russia and Ukraine, management indicated that the target to generate 50% of the revenue from non-tobacco products by 2025 could be delayed slightly and they are now looking to exit Russia in an orderly manner. In addition, management highlighted challenges with increased supply chain costs, high inflation, hyperinflation in certain countries and reduction in tobacco volumes. Management is looking to deal with these issues by raising prices, growing market share, and offering various types of devices that can match consumers' preferences and prices.

Shortly after the Q1 2022 results PM announced a $16.1bn bid for Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY). PM needs to receive 90% approval rate from shareholders and there is speculation that a bidding war might push the price higher if new bidders emerge. The deal is expected to close in Q4 2022 and the enterprise to EBITDA multiple that the offer was made on was 17x. Due to the all-cash nature of the transaction, PM’s balance sheet will see net debt rising by 67%. Even though management has signaled that the aim is to deleverage quickly after the deal, nonetheless the increase in debt is substantial and shareholders should pay attention to this as it is a material transaction. Currently the company has $4.6bn in cash on its balance sheet which means that management will need to access the debt markets to finance the deal. Assuming that the $4.6bn remains as cash they will need to raise $16bn as debt. This will push total debt to $45.4bn. As of the 2021 year end, the weighted-average all-in financing cost of PM's total debt was 2.4%. Given that the 10-year U.S. treasury is on the rise and expected to continue to rise, the newly issued debt is expected to be more expensive than the average. The current 10-year U.S. treasury is trading at 3.16%. Assuming debt will be issued at a 5% cost this will lead to an additional interest expense of $800m. The interest expense as of last year was $737m so interest expense will more than double. However, at the same time the interest coverage ratio indicates that PM is able to cover the increased payments. For the 2021 full year, interest coverage ratio was 17.7x. With the new debt and assuming no change in operating income, the interest coverage ratio will be 8.5x. Factoring in the expected cash flow from operations from Swedish Match of $738m, PM can meet any interest payments on the new debt if cost of debt is 4.6%, excluding any synergies achieved. Hence, PM is able to borrow more and continue to pay the dividend; however, dividend growth might slow down further during the coming years as management looks to deleverage. Management’s acquisition rationale is shown below. We would prefer it if management was more focused on exiting the Russian markets first, growing existing non-tobacco products and deleveraging the company before looking to acquire new companies.

Investor relations

Dividend and relative valuation

PM offers a relatively high starting dividend yield at a forward yield of 4.9% with a record of 13 years of raising its dividend. As we can see below dividend increased whilst the payout increased as well. Back in 2012 payout ratio was 61% and the current payout is 82%. In addition, the growth rate of the dividend has slowed down over recent years. The 10, 5 and 3-year dividend CAGR was 5.3%, 3.6% and 3.5% respectively.

Own analysis

Relative Valuation

As we can see below the price multiples have declined over the last 5 years. Tobacco stocks are not favored by investors, fall outside ESG-focused funds, and operate in a declining industry. This led to relatively low-price multiples, high dividend yields, and continuous negative sentiment as indicated by the price multiple contractions below. However, PM and other tobacco firms are well aware of the situation, and we expect PM to be able to manage these challenges. PM’s management has taken a leading position in transforming the company in a non-tobacco company as soon as 2025 and over the years they have demonstrated that brand development and acquisitions add shareholder value.

Data by YCharts

As we see below from a relative valuation point PM seems to be relatively overvalued compared to its peers.

BTI MO PM P/E GAAP (FWD) 10.3 10.1 18.6 EV/EBIT (FWD) 9.6 9.1 14.9 Price/Cash flow (TTM) 7.4 10.5 12.5

Source: SEEKING ALPHA

All price multiples show that PM is relatively overvalued. Compared to its closest peer, PM is overvalued by 80% based on price to earnings multiple, 55% based on EV to EBIT multiple and 20% on a price to cash flow multiple. Given the relatively high multiples, recent deal announcement and the increased debt load that the company will take if the deal goes through, shareholders could see some price multiple contraction. However, shareholders will continue to benefit from a high dividend yield and, as demonstrated YTD, PM is a good place to be invested in when the broader market sold off.

Risks

We see one major risk for PM moving forward, regulatory threats. PM faces increased regulatory threats globally moving forward. For example, in the US, the FDA announced that they were planning to ban menthol flavors in cigarettes and regulate nicotine levels. Increased regulatory intervention is bad news for PM which can push prices lower or price multiples lower. However, the company and industry, in general, showed that they can challenge decisions in courts and delay implementations for many years. In addition, the move towards non-tobacco products quickly and the recent deal they announced show that the management is diversifying the business quickly. As long as management moves towards non-tobacco products in a timely manner, regulatory impacts should decline as the company moves further away from tobacco. PM is undergoing through its biggest transformation in its history, toward a smoke-free environment. The quicker it transforms the less risky the company will become from a regulatory perspective.

Summary

PM offers a starting 4.9% dividend yield and increased the dividend for 13 years. Management is focused on diversifying the business and looks to generate 50% of its revenue from non-tobacco products by 2025. Short-term challenges include exiting Russia in an orderly manner, higher costs, and regulations. PM also announced a recent deal to acquire Swedish Match that will increase the debt load of the company significantly, but it is a move that will accelerate the move away from tobacco products. On a relative basis, PM is overvalued. We rate PM a hold.