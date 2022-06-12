Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images News

Now is exactly the right time to be buying into the stocks of high-quality companies while they are on the decline. The market is fretting about the possibility of stagflation right now, especially with May inflation data coming in way hotter than expected - but when we strip out all the near-term noise and the data paralysis that is deluging Wall Street right now, we still find that many large tech titans are still delivering strong earnings.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) falls perfectly into that bucket. The well-known German software giant is, of course, more impacted by global events this year than many other companies - with its home market so close to Russia and so many customers impacted in the region, SAP cited a €300 million impact to revenue from discontinued business, plus the lack of new business in the war-torn region - for sizing purposes, that’s about 1% of SAP’s total revenue base. Yet, outside of this, SAP continues to make strong progress on all fronts, especially its development in cloud.

Year to date, shares of SAP have lost more than 30% of their value. It’s a good time, in my view, for investors to re-assess the bullish thesis for this stock - especially as SAP has hit a multi-year low, at levels not seen since 2018.

Data by YCharts

I remain stoutly bullish on SAP. I agree that the near-term financials may be cloudy. We are going to see some macro impacts at play - both from the war in Ukraine impacting SAP’s EMEA business, plus economic uncertainty potentially delaying big-ticket spend in some IT departments. But when we take a step back, I don’t see SAP losing any ground as the premier global provider of mission-critical ERP software. And even though y/y profit comparisons are tough for SAP at the moment as the company resumes normal travel and entertainment spending for its sales teams, the company continues to have “profitable bones” with ~70% pro forma gross margins, including continued margin development in its growing cloud business.

Here are the top reasons to be bullish on SAP:

Category leadership in many areas of enterprise software. Though the average consumer likely won't interact with SAP, its dominance in enterprise software is unmistakable. It is the dominant player in ERP systems - which help companies manage their data and run their operations. Via a surprisingly sharp-eyed M&A strategy, SAP has also inherited other major category leaders, including Ariba, Concur, SuccessFactors, Qualtrics, and other notable brands. SAP, in fact, may have one of the most successful track records for M&A among enterprise software stocks, without any noticeable flame-outs and write-downs.

Ambitious transition to the cloud. Part of the reason SAP's near-term results look off is because of its shift toward cloud revenues. The company has heavily been pushing its customers away from license deals and into its SaaS products, which will stunt near-term revenue growth. Over the long term, however, cloud customers will deliver greater lifetime value. A similar shift was undertaken by other legacy software companies including Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) - each of which were rewarded handsomely for shifting into Wall Street's favored business model.

Very, very sticky product. SAP's core ERP and database products lie at the root of a company's operations, and once installed they're very difficult to rip out. The combination of having a very sticky product plus a reliable stream of recurring cloud revenue (on a very high-margin revenue base) is a very powerful advantage to enjoy.

Clear categories in which SAP has the potential to rebound post-pandemic. Overall growth right now is being held down by large SAP products such as Concur, which is impacted due to low business travel. The post-pandemic era will be a much kinder one for SAP, which has more direct exposure to pandemic impacts.

Overall growth right now is being held down by large SAP products such as Concur, which is impacted due to low business travel. The post-pandemic era will be a much kinder one for SAP, which has more direct exposure to pandemic impacts. Aggressive long-term targets. By 2025, SAP intends to triple its cloud business, hitting €22 billion in revenue. Relative to 2021, the company also intends to boost its operating profit by 40% by 2025 - which is quite an expected jump for a stock that is valued so modestly.

At the moment, Wall Street expects SAP to generate pro forma EPS of $5.38 in FY22, and $6.09 in FY23 (consensus figures, data from Yahoo Finance). At current share prices near $94, this puts SAP’s valuation at:

17.4x FY22 P/E

15.4x FY23 P/E

To me, this is a bargain for a company that is growing cloud revenue at a ~30% y/y pace and that historically traded at a low-20s multiple of earnings. The sharp decline in SAP since the start of the year, in my view, is out-of-touch relative to SAP’s actual fundamental condition. Take advantage of the dip here as a buying opportunity.

Q1 Download

SAP’s Q1 results, similarly, had no immediate red flags that justified the company’s severe drop in share prices in May. Take a look at the Q1 earnings summary below:

SAP Q1 results (SAP Q1 shareholder letter)

SAP’s revenue in Q1 grew 11% y/y to €7.08 billion, accelerating sharply over Q4’s 6% y/y growth rate (which, in turn, had accelerated over 5% y/y growth in Q3). Note that SAP did benefit from currency fluctuations in the quarter, and that on a constant-currency basis, revenue would have grown at 7% y/y.

Underlying cloud revenue, meanwhile, grew 31% y/y. This was up 25% y/y in constant currency, and even then - that accelerated versus 24% y/y constant currency growth in Q4. Cloud backlog, too, jumped 28% y/y (23% y/y constant currency) to a staggering €9.73 billion.

Strength was fairly broad-based across geographies. As can be seen in the chart below, SAP saw 30%+ growth in both the Americas and in Europe:

SAP global performance (SAP Q1 shareholder letter)

On a product basis, SAP’s S/4HANA flagship ERP system continued to grow its massive customer base, adding 500 net-new customers in the quarter to end at 19.3k global customers up (up 18% y/y):

S4/HANA customers (SAP Q1 shareholder letter)

I have also considered SAP as one of the most adept M&A acquirers in the software sector. One of the only acquired companies for which SAP still breaks out results separately in Qualtrics. Qualtrics generated 48% y/y revenue growth in Q1. Note as well that Qualtrics carries a ~90% pro forma cloud gross margin, indexing 20 points higher than SAP as a whole.

Now, spend did increase for SAP as the company resumed normal expense patterns in the post-pandemic world. R&D as a percentage of revenue increased by 170bps while sales and marketing costs rose by 180bps, slightly offset by a 50bps reduction in general and administrative spend.

SAP cost ratios (SAP Q1 shareholder letter)

The earnings per share story does look dire for SAP: its €1.00 EPS in Q1 was down -29% y/y versus €1.40 in the year-ago quarter. But most of this is due to non-operating factors: its investment arm, Sapphire Ventures, took losses in Q1 due to stock market turmoil. Actual pro forma operating income, meanwhile, was down “only” -4% (driven by the normalization of opex spend), and the company’s guidance for FY22 calls for operating income to be between down -5% to flat for the year.

Key Takeaways

SAP will certainly require patience. Sentiment for tech may take several quarters to recover, but in my view, SAP’s cloud growth, its well-established earnings base, and the quality of its brand make it a very safe long-term hold. Take advantage of the dip here to buy.