The 13F filings for Q1-2022 were completed by May 15, hence we updated the universe of the consensus stocks from 40 large hedge fund. The change in holdings are seen in the trading signals for iM-Top50(of 40 Large Hedge Funds), see below.

Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.

Based on that rational, we previously presented two trading models (in Article-1 and Article-2) that use the top 50 consensus stocks of 40 Large Hedge Funds (listed in Appendix A below), that historically outperformed the S&P 500. The iM-Top50(from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds all 50 stocks equally weighted and has a low turnover. The iM-Top10(from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds a subset of 10 stocks, also equally weighted, but with higher turnover which is rewarded by improved returns.

The performance simulation, and generation of trading signals, for these strategies is done using the platform Portfolio123 and reported below. For more comprehensive description of the 50 stock universe please refer to here.

Note: This update is published on Seeking Alpha, editor permitting, only if the model has generated trading signals.

Model Performance:

Trade Signals for 6/13/2022

iM-Top10(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) Ticker Action Shares Name (MCO) SELL 87 Moody’s Corp. (MSFT) SELL 111 Microsoft Corp. (AAPL) BUY 188 Apple Inc. (DHR) BUY 103 Danaher Corp.

iM-Top50(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) Ticker Action Shares Name No Trades

The models trade on the first trading day of the week. Next update on Sunday 6/19/2022

Holdings for iM-Top10(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 6/10/2022

Current Portfolio 5/20/2022 Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date (BBWI) 531 7.53% $20,544 02/28/22 ($30,285) $2,564 — ($7,176) (CHTR) 65 11.41% $31,137 04/18/22 ($30,231) ($3,876) — ($2,970) (INCY) 361 9.91% $27,032 02/28/22 ($30,799) $7,377 — $3,610 (MA) 76 9.37% $25,550 05/02/22 ($27,266) — — ($1,716) (MCO) 87 9.23% $25,166 04/11/22 ($29,208) — $61 ($3,980) (MSFT) 111 10.28% $28,034 04/18/22 ($31,162) — $69 ($3,059) (NFLX) 147 10.04% $27,393 05/16/22 ($27,760) — — ($366) (QCOM) 218 10.52% $28,689 08/02/21 ($32,635) $2,794 $423 ($729) (SCHW) 421 9.77% $26,641 05/16/22 ($27,054) — — ($413) (V) 140 10.21% $27,864 12/07/20 ($30,865) $1,269 $308 ($1,424)

Holdings for iM-Top50(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 6/10/2022

Current Portfolio 6/10/2022 Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date (AAPL) 31 2.45% $4,251 01/04/16 ($2,109) $3,910 $264 $6,315 (ADBE) 10 2.27% $3,938 01/04/16 ($2,118) $2,765 — $4,586 (AMT) 18 2.60% $4,518 01/04/16 ($2,033) $731 $461 $3,678 (AMZN) 3 0.19% $329 01/04/16 ($1,913) $6,594 — $5,010 (ANTM) 13 3.61% $6,277 02/28/22 ($4,503) ($1,408) $29 $395 (APP) 164 3.41% $5,922 05/30/22 ($3,147) ($3,613) — ($838) (BBWI) 170 3.32% $5,760 02/28/22 ($4,533) ($3,169) $17 ($1,926) (BRK.B) 21 3.53% $6,126 05/23/22 ($4,343) ($2,192) — ($409) (BSX) 162 3.47% $6,031 02/24/20 ($3,949) ($2,273) — ($190) (CNI) 39 2.47% $4,288 05/23/22 ($4,410) — $23 ($99) (COUP) 91 3.17% $5,496 08/19/19 ($3,549) ($5,684) — ($3,736) (CRM) 35 3.60% $6,246 05/22/17 ($2,315) ($1,779) — $2,151 (CRWD) 40 3.90% $6,773 05/26/20 ($4,210) $2,491 — $5,053 (DASH) 95 3.40% $5,907 05/30/22 ($3,127) ($3,845) — ($1,065) (DHR) 24 3.48% $6,036 08/19/19 ($3,547) $542 $50 $3,081 (DIS) 59 3.38% $5,865 08/24/20 ($5,102) ($1,702) — ($940) (DOCU) 77 2.92% $5,077 08/24/20 ($5,118) ($5,436) — ($5,477) (FATE) 273 3.11% $5,408 02/16/21 ($6,499) ($6,726) — ($7,817) (FISV) 44 2.39% $4,151 11/18/19 ($3,209) ($1,830) — ($888) (FOLD) 557 2.68% $4,651 05/23/22 ($4,407) — — $244 (GOOGL) 2 2.56% $4,446 01/04/16 ($2,281) $2,292 — $4,458 (INCY) 87 3.53% $6,125 02/28/22 ($4,566) ($1,401) — $158 (INTU) 16 3.51% $6,100 02/19/19 ($3,523) $60 $106 $2,742 (KMX) 47 2.60% $4,513 05/24/21 ($5,377) — — ($863) (MA) 18 3.47% $6,026 01/04/16 ($2,088) $334 $139 $4,411 (MCO) 23 3.62% $6,284 01/04/16 ($2,044) ($206) $251 $4,285 (META) 34 3.44% $5,969 01/04/16 ($2,047) ($2,902) — $1,021 (MSFT) 16 2.33% $4,048 01/04/16 ($2,085) $3,882 $356 $6,201 (NFLX) 22 2.32% $4,025 01/04/16 ($2,092) ($411) — $1,523 (NOW) 13 3.54% $6,151 11/19/18 ($2,825) $721 — $4,047 (NVDA) 35 3.42% $5,941 02/24/20 ($3,830) $4,661 $16 $6,788 (QCOM) 46 3.53% $6,127 08/24/20 ($5,106) $182 $220 $1,424 (RIVN) 214 3.49% $6,069 05/30/22 ($3,131) ($3,328) — ($390) (SCHW) 92 3.30% $5,724 02/28/22 ($4,555) ($2,620) $11 ($1,440) (SGEN) 33 2.65% $4,600 01/04/16 ($2,099) $1,661 — $4,163 (SHOP) 18 3.61% $6,272 11/18/19 ($3,233) ($1,696) — $1,343 (SNOW) 50 3.52% $6,121 02/16/21 ($6,487) ($2,768) — ($3,133) (SPGI) 13 2.49% $4,326 05/23/22 ($4,544) — $11 ($207) (TDG) 10 3.35% $5,811 01/04/16 ($2,071) $215 $912 $4,867 (TMO) 8 2.43% $4,215 05/23/22 ($4,446) — — ($231) (TMUS) 34 2.56% $4,437 05/23/22 ($4,395) — — $42 (TSLA) 6 2.41% $4,180 05/26/20 ($4,098) $10,984 — $11,066 (TSM) 69 3.52% $6,119 11/22/21 ($6,768) ($675) $44 ($1,280) (UBER) 185 2.53% $4,388 05/23/22 ($4,358) — — $30 (UNH) 13 3.63% $6,300 05/22/17 ($2,274) $991 $303 $5,320 (UNP) 20 2.43% $4,222 05/23/22 ($4,331) — $26 ($82) (V) 30 3.45% $5,985 01/04/16 ($2,046) ($854) $164 $3,249 (W) 111 3.29% $5,722 11/23/20 ($5,390) ($6,918) — ($6,586) (WDAY) 40 3.44% $5,971 05/26/20 ($4,213) ($2,074) — ($316)

Appendix A

Hedge Fund Filers: