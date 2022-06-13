Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

After twelve new deals were announced during the prior two weeks, merger activity ground to a halt last week with no new deals announced. Oracle (ORCL) completed its massive $24.3 billion deal for healthcare software company Cerner and in a trend we have been seeing for several weeks, yet another SPAC business combination fell apart. There was plenty of activity in current deals that are yet to consummated, including Thoma Bravo negotiating a slightly lower price (a 3.41% cut) for Anaplan (PLAN), additional saber rattling between Elon Musk and Twitter (TWTR) where the company agreed to give Mr. Musk unrestricted access to its data through its "firehose" API, and JetBlue (JBLU) sweetening its offer for Spirit (NYSE:SAVE).

The Battle for Spirit Airlines

We wrote the following in our Merger Arbitrage post regarding Frontier Group's (ULCC) acquisition of Spirit Airlines.

On February 7, 2022, Frontier Group Holdings announced that it is acquiring Spirit Airlines for $6.6 billion in a cash plus stock deal, representing a premium of 19% over the February 4 closing price of Spirit, and a 26% premium based on the 30 trading-day volume-weighted average prices of Frontier and Spirit. Bill Franke, Chairman of Frontier Airlines has been the visionary behind this deal for over a decade. He was the Chairman of Spirit Airlines from 2006 to 2013. Bill Franke was involved in the IPOs of both Spirit and Frontier through Indigo Partners, a private equity firm that was co-founded by him. Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, Spirit Airlines is a low-cost carrier that is known for its low ticket prices and for charging fees for other amenities like carry-ons, water, and even for printing a boarding pass. Spirit’s merger with Frontier would create a big player in the low-budget airfare market. The deal is currently trading at a spread of 7% or an annualized return of 8% assuming the deal closes by the end of the year.

The deal has been on a roller coaster ride since it was announced. Here is a timeline of all the events since announcement:

The current spread on the deal is -5.28%, reflecting the sweetened offer from JetBlue.

SPAC Arbitrage

There was one new SPAC IPO filed and one new SPAC combination announced last week.

On June 10, 2022, Blue Nile and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in Blue Nile becoming a public company. Founded in 1999 as an online jeweler, Blue Nile was taken private by Bain Capital in a deal valued at $500 million in 2017. This new SPAC business combination is expected to generate $450 million of capital and the transaction implies an enterprise value for Blue Nile of approximately $683 million, making this a less than optimal exit for Bain.

Terminated

On June 9, 2022, Eleusis and Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. II (SPKB) announced that they have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced agreement and plan of merger.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between June 3 and June 10, 2022.

Symbol Quote Acquiring Company Acquiring Company Quote Current Spread Last Week Spread Spread Change Weekly Deal Type (VG) 18.31 Ericsson (ERIC) 7.53 14.69% 8.25% 6.44% All Cash (HLG) 13.5 Hailiang Education International Limited (N/A) 6.00% 0.14% 5.86% All Cash (AUY) 5.65 Gold Fields Limited (GFI) 10.19 8.21% 2.46% 5.75% All Stock (VMW) 125.41 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 541.27 13.63% 7.96% 5.67% Special Conditions (BKI) 66.51 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 97.78 27.80% 22.20% 5.60% Special Conditions (PTRS) 9 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) 19.13 -4.09% -2.39% -1.70% All Stock (SUMR) 11.54 Kids2, Inc. (N/A) 0.00 3.99% 5.82% -1.83% All Cash (RDBX) 13.2 Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE) 8.76 -94.23% -91.22% -3.01% All Stock (PCSB) 19.07 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) 13.39 -6.73% -3.33% -3.40% All Stock (SAVE) 22.28 Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC) 9.92 -5.28% 0.74% -6.02% Cash Plus Stock

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2022 80 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2022 4 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 57 Stock Deals 15 Stock & Cash Deals 8 Special Conditions 8 Total Number of Pending Deals 88 Aggregate Deal Consideration $933.26 billion

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

The acquisition of Cerner Corporation (CERN) by Oracle Corporation (ORCL) on June 8, 2022. It took 170 days for this deal to be completed.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Please do your own due diligence on deals with large spreads. Some of these large spreads might be related to regulatory issues or because of the way the deal is structured. We classify some of these deals as "special situation" deals in our merger arbitrage tool and provide additional details to help with the analysis. There may be unique situations related to special dividends, spinoffs, proration, etc. that need to be accounted for when looking at these spreads.

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit (TWTR) 04/25/2022 Elon Musk (N/A) $54.20 $38.98 12/31/2022 39.05% 70.55% (BKI) 05/04/2022 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) $85.00 $66.51 06/30/2023 27.80% 26.49% (ATVI) 01/18/2022 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) $95.00 $76.48 06/30/2023 24.22% 23.08% (TEN) 02/23/2022 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) $20.00 $16.6 12/31/2022 20.48% 37.01% (BLCT) 04/30/2022 Multelements Limited (N/A) $1.60 $1.34 12/31/2022 19.40% 35.06% (SIMO) 05/05/2022 MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) $108.67 $91.04 06/30/2023 19.37% 18.46% (CHNG) 01/06/2021 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) $27.75 $23.38 12/31/2022 18.69% 33.77% (SJR) 03/15/2021 Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) $32.40 $27.64 06/30/2022 17.22% 349.21% (NLSN) 03/29/2022 Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation (N/A) $28.00 $24.4 12/31/2022 14.75% 26.66% (TGNA) 02/22/2022 Standard General L.P. (N/A) $24.00 $20.92 12/31/2022 14.72% 26.60%

Conclusion

There were no new deals announced last week but multiple deals faced hurdles and went through amendments. Elon Musk accused Twitter for materially breaching its obligations under the merger agreement, Anaplan and Thoma Bravo amended their merger agreement, LHC Group and UnitedHealth Group received a request for additional information from the FTC, and Rogers Communications and Shaw Communications continue to face challenges from Canada's anti-trust regulator.