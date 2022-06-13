QQQ: The Nasdaq 100 Declines Are Far From Over
Summary
- The Nasdaq 100 has dropped dramatically, but still has much further to fall.
- As rates continue to rise, the earnings yields of the Nasdaq will pull higher.
- Additionally, the spread between the Nasdaq earnings yield and the Treasury rates needs to widen.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Reading The Markets get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Well, the QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) rally not only melted away quickly, but was also vaporized. The QQQ ETF has plunged, dropping by nearly 9% just since Thursday afternoon. The selloff picked up steam once the CPI report showed that inflation rates did not peak in March and that the Fed was even further behind the curve than investors thought. This sent rates across the yield curve soaring.
Real yields have risen quickly, with the 10-Yr TIP rate rising to nearly 55 bps, a massive move in just a couple of days. As these real yields continue to increase, it is dragging the earnings yields of the Nasdaq 100 higher, which continues to compress PE multiples. The higher these real yields climb, the lower the PE ratio for the QQQ and the Nasdaq 100 will fall.
Equity Risk Premium Too Low
The spread between the Nasdaq 100 earnings yield and the 10-Yr real yields is relatively tight and not pricing in enough risk, suggesting that the equity risk premium of the QQQ ETF needs to rise.
Since 2013, the average spread between the Nasdaq 100 earnings yields and the 10-Yr TIP rate has been 4.5%. Historically, the spread between the two has peaked around 5.3%, which is nearly 80 bps higher than the current spread of 4.35%. For the spread to reach that level, assuming the 10-Yr TIP rate remains unchanged, the Nasdaq 100 earnings yield value would need to rise to around 5.7% from its current value of 4.9%, moving the PE ratio on the Nasdaq from its current 20.4 to around 17.5, or 14% lower than its current value.
That move in the earnings yields for the Nasdaq 100 might make sense, and it may even need to go higher. Consider that in 2018, the earnings yield of the Nasdaq 100 peaked at around 6%, or 1.1% higher than its current value. Additionally, nominal rates for the 10-yr Treasury have moved above and beyond their 2018 rate peaks. It seems then that the earnings yield for the Nasdaq 100 is too low and should be dragged higher by rising rates.
A 14% decline in the PE multiple of the Nasdaq 100 would translate to a 14% decline in the QQQ, assuming earnings estimates do not change. That would result in the QQQ ETF dropping to around $235, taking the ETF back to its pre-pandemic high, a level I mentioned could occur just a few weeks ago.
Deleveraging
Rising rates are just one reason for the QQQ ETF to drop further. But on top of that, a massive amount of deleveraging is taking place as investors cash out of stocks and park their money into money market funds, as evidence supported by the surging usage of the Fed Reserve Repo facility. That usage reached more than $2.16 trillion on Friday and has steadily risen since the middle of March. The higher the use of this Fed facility, the more deleveraging is taking place in the market.
Technicals Remain Bearish
From a technical basis, the QQQ's relative strength index has been steadily trending lower and hasn't even reached oversold conditions. The RSI is still at 33.5 and must fall below 30 before signaling an oversold condition. At this point, that has not happened yet.
There are some key support levels to watch for the QQQ, with the first coming at $267. After that level comes $252, and then the pre-pandemic highs around $237. They each represent periods of prior consolidation; if one of them breaks, it signals the next support level is likely to come.
At this point, valuations in the Nasdaq are still too high, given where yields are. Spreads need to widen more to account for the risks that are now presented in the market due to the uncertain path of the inflation rate and Fed monetary policy.
Join Reading The Markets Risk-Free With A Two-Week Trial!
Investing today is more complex than ever. With stocks rising and falling on very little news while doing the opposite of what seems logical. Reading the Markets helps readers cut through all the noise delivering stock ideas and market updates, looking for opportunities.
We use a repeated and detailed process of watching the fundamental trends, technical charts, and options trading data. The process helps isolate and determine where a stock, sector, or market may be heading over various time frames.
To Find Out More Visit Our Home Page
This article was written by
Mott Capital Management writes short-to-medium-term focused articles on where stocks may go. We do not write articles on investing for the long-term. In a typical article, we will tell readers where Mike thinks a stock may go over a short period of time. This allows readers to understand why a stock may be rising or falling based on an analysis of fundamental, technical, and options trading activity.
We do not trade stocks for compliance purposes and to provide our readers with an unbiased opinion. Mike is a long-term growth investor and discloses if he holds a position in his long-only portfolio.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance L.P.This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice.Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.