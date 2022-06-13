Why Did Airbnb Stock Crash In May; Can It Recover?
Summary
- Airbnb posted a robust FQ1 earnings report, but its stock fell steeply in May. In addition, we cautioned about its slowing ADR growth and steep valuation in April.
- However, the valuation reset has brought ABNB stock to more palatable levels (though not undervalued). The market has astutely priced in weakness in FY23 ahead of time.
- Our price action analysis suggests a near-term bottom, but with bear trap price action. Therefore, it could break lower lows before staging a recovery.
- Therefore, we revise our rating from Hold to Cautious Buy without a bear trap support. However, we urge investors to layer in due to potential volatility.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
We turned cautious on Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) stock in our April article after our bullish calls in November 2021 and February 2022. We realized that ABNB stock had struggled to gain momentum, despite its solid underlying performance. We were also concerned that its ADR tailwinds could be wearing off by the end of 2022, impacting its revenue and profitability growth.
Furthermore, ABNB stock was still priced at a steep premium that we thought couldn't justify its potential ADR headwinds. As a result, despite robust FQ1 results, the stock fell steeply in May before consolidating at its near-term support.
Our valuation analysis suggests that ABNB stock is no longer overvalued and seems pretty fairly priced. However, our price action analysis has not indicated a potential bear trap reversal signal. Furthermore, its recovery momentum remains tentative, hindered by its near-term resistance.
Notwithstanding, we believe the risk/reward profile has improved markedly with its deep retracement in May. As a result, we think it bodes well for a medium-term recovery, even though its near-term price action remains tenuous.
Accordingly, we revise our rating on ABNB stock from Hold to Cautious Buy.
Why Did Airbnb Stock Drop In May?
Airbnb posted an average daily rate (ADR) of $168.46 in FQ1, up 5.3% YoY. However, its growth has decelerated from previous quarters, as it lapped a strong recovery in 2021. Furthermore, management guided for tepid improvement on its ADR for Q2 as cross-border and city travel accelerates. In addition, due to the mix shift, its ADR will be impacted. CFO Dave Stephenson guided (edited):
ADRs will be relatively flat with Q2 of FY21. And so that will give you a sense that ADRs were remaining elevated, both due to mix and due to price appreciation. We think that they will likely moderate throughout the back half of the year as mix continues to adjust more towards cities, more cross border, which have lower average daily rates, but price appreciation has remained high and stickier. And so I think the level of decrease in ADR, I think, may be lower than what we anticipated at the beginning of the year. (Airbnb FQ1'22 earnings call)
Furthermore, its take rate has also moderated to 8.8% in FQ1, as seen above, despite the rise in ADR. Therefore, we believe the market has turned its focus to Airbnb's bottom-line resilience, given the potential recessionary impact.
Can Airbnb Stock Recover?
Despite the significant moderation in its estimated revenue growth, Airbnb's adjusted EBITDA margins are estimated to remain robust moving forward. Therefore, the company is still on track to improve its operating leverage, as noted by management on the earnings call.
Notwithstanding, we believe that the market is pricing in for potential margin deterioration in FY23, as seen above. Notably, its adjusted EBITDA growth is also expected to decline in FQ1'23.
Investors can also observe the impact on a FY basis, as seen above. Therefore, we believe the market has astutely priced in FY23's weakness ahead of time, given challenging comps.
However, we believe the valuation reset is justified, as ABNB stock is priced much more reasonably at the current levels to help stage a potential medium-term recovery.
ABNB Stock Key Metrics
Airbnb is a highly FCF profitable company and is expected to turn GAAP profitable in FY22. Notwithstanding, its FCF margins are also expected to fall before reaching a nadir in FY23. Therefore, we believe that the market has attempted to price in the potential lowering of its FCF margins profile in FY23.
However, due to the steep sell-off, ABNB last traded at an NTM FCF yield of 4.5%, closing the gap with Booking's (BKNG) 5.77% FCF yield. Therefore, we think the valuation reset has already occurred.
|ABNB reverse cash flow valuation model (Data source: S&P Cap IQ, author)
|Current market cap
|$69.32B
|Hurdle rate (CAGR)
|13%
|Projection through
|FQ1'26
|Required FCF yield in FQ1'26
|4.5%
|Assumed FCF margins in FQ1'26
|32%
|Implied TTM revenue by FQ1'26
|$15.89B
Based on reasonable parameters, we believe that ABNB stock seems fairly priced at the current levels. The consensus estimates suggest Airbnb could post revenue of $11.81B in FY24. Hence, we believe that our requirement of a TTM revenue of $15.89B by FQ1'26 is achievable. If the company can deliver better than expected metrics moving forward, ABNB stock is likely to be re-rated.
Is ABNB Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
ABNB stock is at a near-term bottom, having consolidated over the past four weeks. However, that doesn't indicate that its near-term support could hold. Furthermore, there wasn't any bear trap price action that could undergird the resilience of its near-term support.
Moreover, the stock met stiff resistance as it failed to retake its near-term resistance. As a result, ABNB stock could potentially be in a consolidation pattern or could even break newer lows before staging a reversal.
Given the lack of a bear trap price action, we revise our rating on ABNB stock from Hold to Cautious Buy.
We urge investors to layer in accordingly and, if necessary, execute an appropriate stop-loss risk management strategy if the bottom becomes untenable. We will reassess our rating if we observe a material change in its price action.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.