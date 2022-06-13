Here's Where I Think Oil Is Headed
Summary
- We are entering a tough macro environment.
- Oil demand is starting to show signs of weakness.
- Refining margins are likely to fall over the summer with nearly ~5 million b/d of additional refinery throughput.
- If refining margins fall, and if oil demand is decent, then crude has more room to rally. But we think a price band is a more likely scenario ($115 to $130).
- This is a great environment for energy stocks, so they remain a buy.
- I do much more than just articles at HFI Research: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
The macro-environment is getting tough, but this isn't news to anyone that read the publication last week. I also pointed out signposts we need to be on the lookout for in the oil market in case things turn sideways. Putting all these macro puzzle pieces aside, here's where I think oil is headed.
For starters, refinery throughput will be dramatically increasing over the next few months.
Source: Energy Aspects
According to EA, refinery throughput from May to August will increase by ~5 million b/d. Assuming refineries can deliver, then we should see refining margins start to fall.
Today's price action is also interesting as it appears to confirm the start of higher refinery throughput on the horizon. One thing to keep in mind, however, is that falling refining margins could also be perceived as bearish implied demand, so we need to watch Brent timespreads to confirm that it's just higher throughput and not bad demand.
And if you look at the Brent 1-2 timespread, crude is getting tighter which indicates to me it's just higher refinery demand (higher throughput).
Now this analysis is really important for figuring out where oil is headed. As we wrote last week, consumers are already paying the end price (e.g. crude + refining margins). As a result, if refining margins fall by ~$15/bbl because crude rallied by $15/bbl, the end result is the same.
Using today's 3-2-1 crack spread, we get an implied margin of $53/bbl. Adding that to WTI, the end result is $173/bbl. Refining margins fell by $4/bbl today while crude is flat, so the end result is consumers are paying $4/bbl less. (For those of you thinking in terms of gallons, divide the barrel figure by 42 to arrive at per gallon.)
Looking ahead, my thinking is that refining margins will fall. Demand destruction is real and we are seeing some of that take hold now. With the ~5 million b/d of the expected increase in refinery throughput, I think refining margins fall back to $35/bbl or -$18/bbl from today. The end-user price assuming crude stays flat at $120 is then $155/bbl. This should give crude some room to rally. We could see as high as $135/bbl or $170 end-user price if demand holds up, but that's likely the top of the range.
All things considered, this is a great scenario to have for energy stocks. A price band between $115 to $135 is phenomenal for cash flow generation but for those of you long crude futures, the upside may be a bit limited going forward.
And like all things markets, the oil market will continue to test the different boundaries. For example, if oil demand surprises to the upside, then refining margins could rebound and crude could go up with it. This would then test another ceiling for where demand destruction starts to kick in. Similarly, the opposite would be true as well. If demand surprises to the downside, refining margins would fall, and crude falls along with it. The market will want to see at what price demand starts to rebound.
This is likely the market we are headed towards. We know that oil demand will be sensitive to global economic forces, but the price has always been a key determinant of where demand is headed. As a result, we think oil price will likely stay in a band, refining margins will fall, and crude spreads should move into further backwardation.
Energy stocks remain a buy, so pick your spots well and manage your risk.
Thank you for reading this article. We launched our oil trading portfolio in 2019. The oil trading portfolio is designed to take advantage of short-term long/short oil and energy stock trades in the market. For readers interested in our positioning along with real-time trades, click here to see for yourself.
This is how we are doing YTD:
This is how we did in 2021:
This article was written by
#1 Oil and Natural Gas Research Service on Seeking Alpha
----------
HFI Research specializes in contrarian investment analysis. We help you to find clarity in a world of uncertainty. We take contrarian thinking very seriously and believe that the only way to obtain a real edge in the market is to possess a contrarian investment thesis. We share our investment analysis with premium subscribers through daily and weekly reports.
----------
HFI Research Premium currently includes:
Oil Market Fundamentals - Our daily oil market report that discusses the current oil market fundamentals and the incoming price trend.
Natural Gas Fundamentals - Our daily natural gas market report that details current trader positioning, fundamentals, weather, and the incoming trade set-up.
Real-Time Trade Notifications - We actively trade oil and natural gas ETNs. In addition, we also issue real-time trade notifications on individual stocks.
Weekly EIA Crude Storage Forecasts - Every Saturday, we give the EIA crude storage estimate for the incoming week's report.
Weekly US Oil Production Forecasts - A weekly tracker for real-time US oil production so subscribers can understand what's happening to US shale growth.
What Research Reports We Read - A weekly report that covers all the research reports we read for the week, so subscribers can understand the market consensus and contrarian viewpoints better.
What Changed This Week - Our flagship weekly report.
For more info, please message us.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OXY, MEGEF, CVE, BTEGF, SU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.