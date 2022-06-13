Nano Labs Ltd Files U.S. IPO Plan
Summary
- Nano Labs Ltd. has filed to raise investment capital via a U.S. IPO.
- The firm designs ASIC chips for a variety of uses, notably for its in-house crypto mining machines and for metaverse-optimized applications.
- NA is seeking U.S. public market investment in what is a highly volatile business.
A Quick Take On Nano Labs Ltd.
Nano Labs Ltd. (NA) has filed to raise an undisclosed amount in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying Class A shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.
The firm is a fabless developer of chips optimized for high performance and high throughput computing.
NA is operating in a volatile market and is still a very small company.
I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.
Nano Overview
Hangzhou, China-based Nano was founded to develop logic-memory integrated circuits for the 'metaverse' computing industry.
Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Jianping Kong, who has been with the firm since January 2021 and was previously co-chairman of the board of Bitcoin mining machine manufacturer Canaan (CAN).
The company’s primary offerings include:
Cuckoo - near-memory HTC chips
Darkbird - PC chips for Bitcoin mining
iPollo - Bitcoin (and other cryptos) mining machine
Darksteel - chips for distributed computing and data storage applications
Nano has booked fair market value investment of $31.6 million as of December 31, 2021 from investors including Nanometa Ltd and others.
Nano - Customer Acquisition
The company sells its chips and mining machines directly to both enterprises and individual buyers, with almost all of its revenue from buyers in China.
Nano seeks to expand operations outside of China so that its revenue will be produced primarily from overseas sources.
Selling & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling & Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
2021
|
13.0%
|
2020
|
5.4%
(Source)
The Selling & Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling & Marketing spend, was 7.3x in the most recent reporting period. (Source)
Nano Labs’ Market & Competition
According to a 2022 market research report by Brand Essence Research, the global market for cryptocurrency mining equipment was an estimated $2.3 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach nearly $5.3 billion by 2028.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 28.5% from 2022 to 2028.
The main drivers for this expected growth are the strong expected demand growth for cryptocurrency adoption and resulting demand for network security through mining functions.
Also, the expected transition by the Ethereum blockchain from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake may negatively affect the growth of the industry for a period.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Canaan
Ebang
Bitmain
BitFury
Halong
Other non-public companies
Nano Labs Ltd. Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Sharply growing topline revenue from a tiny base
Gross loss and negative gross margin
High operating loss
Significant cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
2021
|
$ 6,186,128
|
1957.9%
|
2020
|
$ 300,611
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
2021
|
$ (641,469)
|
-599.5%
|
2020
|
$ 128,420
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
2021
|
-10.37%
|
2020
|
42.72%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
2021
|
$ (28,041,767)
|
-453.3%
|
2020
|
$ 5,537,393
|
1842.0%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
2021
|
$ (27,439,260)
|
-443.6%
|
2020
|
$ (5,655,612)
|
-91.4%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
2021
|
$ 11,250,980
|
2020
|
$ (454,185)
(Source)
As of December 31, 2021, Nano had $36.7 million in cash and $146.6 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was $9.9 million.
Nano Labs Ltd. IPO Details
Nano intends to raise an undisclosed amount in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying Class A shares.
The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
for research and development initiatives for more advanced ASIC chips, smart-NICs, vision computing chips and our Metaverse computing network platform, Ipolloverse;
for the establishment of our manufacturing plant for product assembling and supply chain optimization;
for establishment of dual-headquarters in the United States and Singapore for our iPollo brand and our global sales network to promote our international sales; and
the remaining balance for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the company is 'currently not a party to any material legal or administrative proceedings.'
The listed bookrunners of the IPO are AMTD, Maxim Group and Tiger Brokers.
Commentary About Nano’s IPO
NA is seeking U.S. public market investment to fund its R&D and commercialization efforts for its ASIC chip-powered crypto mining machines and related products.
The firm’s financials have generated growing topline revenue from a tiny base, gross loss and negative gross margin, large operating loss and high cash flow from operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was $9.9 million.
Selling & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has jumped; its Selling & Marketing efficiency multiple was 7.3x for 2021.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends on its shares and anticipates that it will use any future earnings to reinvest back into the business.
The market opportunity for its various semiconductor products is variable, with crypto mining ASICs alternating between strong demand during crypto market upswings to a sharp drop in demand and lower pricing during crypto market downdrafts.
AMTD is the lead underwriter and there is no data on IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the highly volatile nature of cryptocurrency prices which can have a significant impact on demand for mining machines over the near term.
NA is operating in a volatile marketplace with a relatively low revenue base.
When we learn more details about the IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Investing in new issues can be a volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality companies at a reasonable price, but I'm wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early new issue trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. Investing in new issues is subject to significant volatility and risk of loss.