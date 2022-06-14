djmilic/iStock via Getty Images

Merger arbitrage

I like big spreads. The wider the spread, the more things can go wrong before you lose money – deals can be delayed or recut or occasionally even break before they get terrible. And the winners can pay for the losers. Ideally, I want to make a lot of money when a deal closes not just because, well, I like money, but so that I don’t need to be right all the time. Tight spreads? Now those are scary to me. I rarely if ever am that comfortable with an investment priced for a >95% market implied probability of success. Being right 19 out of 20 times sounds like a tall order. I prefer to deal with risk by underpaying than to require of myself superhuman precision.

Who?

SailPoint (NYSE:SAIL) provides enterprise identity security solutions. They offer SaaS and related software platforms.

What?

Thoma Bravo signed a definitive merger agreement to buy them for $65.25 per share in cash. They secured US antitrust approval. They need the target’s shareholder approval as well as perfunctory foreign investment clearances in the UK and Australia.

When?

The deal will probably close by October.

Where?

They are global, serving customers in the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Why?

This buyer just spanked Anaplan (PLAN) with a reduced price and they could do the same here. It is a risk, but you’re getting adequately compensated for it.

Target Ticker Parity Spread IRR SailPoint (SAIL) $65.25 $4.74 25%

Conclusion

Markets are often captivated by analogies. If A then B. This deal is like that one. Except… when it’s not. My experience is that most deal outcomes are deal specific. Something happened at Anaplan. Know what that means will happen at SailPoint? The market fixates on the possibility that it means the same thing will happen. What do I think might happen? Anything. Including the deal closing on original terms because this other company didn’t violate their definitive merger agreement in the same way Anaplan did.

TL;DR

Buy SAIL.